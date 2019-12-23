BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AMCEnt .80
|65444
|7.75
|7.31
|7.32—.41
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|290030
|39.43
|39.04
|39.07—.08
|AbbVie 4.72f
|59071
|90.47
|89.33
|90.25+.96
|Alibaba
|110933
|214.83
|212.91
|214.83+2.58
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|424255
|8.61
|8.48
|8.61+.01
|Altria 3.36
|80430
|51.63
|51.12
|51.55+.42
|Ambev .05e
|x59953
|4.63
|4.58
|4.58+.13
|Annaly 1e
|85376
|9.58
|9.52
|9.57+.04
|AnteroMid .45e
|73897
|7.26
|6.84
|7.22+.29
|AnteroRes 1
|115140
|2.93
|2.69
|2.91+.16
|Apache 1
|227138
|26.73
|23.95
|26.53+3.91
|AuroraC
|400787
|2.18
|2.01
|2.01—.24
|Avon
|58591
|5.80
|5.66
|5.78+.14
|BPPLC 2.46f
|63772
|38.12
|37.71
|38.11+.26
|BcoBrad .06a
|x81812
|8.80
|8.69
|8.73+.26
|BcoSantSA .21e
|67262
|4.16
|4.12
|4.14—.01
|BkofAm .72
|339842
|35.19
|34.95
|35.17+.21
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|86341
|17.82
|17.48
|17.76+.31
|BlackBerry
|99563
|6.65
|6.45
|6.47—.06
|Boeing 8.22
|95255
|340.59
|334.20
|337.55+9.55
|BrMySq 1.80
|129147
|63.80
|63.08
|63.21—.30
|CabotO&G .40f
|77898
|17.62
|17.21
|17.59+.18
|CallonPet
|192296
|4.91
|4.64
|4.83+.28
|Carnival 2
|59653
|51.27
|50.15
|51.26+1.05
|CntryLink 1
|86206
|13.38
|13.14
|13.19—.03
|Chevron 4.76
|58749
|120.40
|119.15
|120.33+.65
|CinciBell
|93357
|10.55
|10.13
|10.45+2.73
|Cisio
|62721
|9.97
|9.96
|9.97+.01
|CgpVelICrd
|81567
|3.71
|3.60
|3.60—.08
|Citigroup 2.04f
|92562
|78.97
|78.44
|78.76+.25
|ClevCliffs .24
|55619
|8.33
|8.16
|8.21—.02
|Cloudera
|70395
|12.00
|11.22
|11.89+.52
|CocaCola 1.60
|93005
|55.24
|54.84
|54.91—.06
|Coeur
|73070
|7.67
|6.99
|7.65+.70
|ConAgra .85
|75299
|35.59
|33.88
|34.02—1.05
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|70194
|64.84
|63.46
|64.60+.88
|Cortevan
|59707
|28.75
|28.10
|28.66+.48
|Danaher .68
|160543
|153.85
|152.45
|153.24+.39
|DenburyR
|133250
|1.42
|1.32
|1.37+.02
|DevonE .36
|62921
|26.31
|25.44
|26.23+.76
|DxGBull
|120856
|29.94
|27.70
|29.83+2.21
|DxGlMBr
|59399
|13.43
|12.11
|12.13—1.45
|DirDGlBr
|192427
|7.26
|6.66
|6.70—.63
|Disney 1.76
|93109
|146.33
|144.33
|144.68—2.20
|EQTCorp .12
|75629
|10.92
|10.51
|10.88+.34
|EnCanag .07
|138114
|4.52
|4.32
|4.52+.18
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|150188
|13.17
|12.95
|13.05—.02
|EnLinkLLC 1.11e
|56570
|6.21
|5.98
|6.17+.16
|EnvistaHn
|124349
|29.67
|28.29
|29.59+1.29
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|141722
|70.30
|69.53
|70.29+.35
|FMajSilvg
|67836
|11.23
|10.49
|11.23+.87
|FordM .60a
|532820
|9.57
|9.40
|9.44—.04
|FrptMcM .20
|158086
|12.91
|12.71
|12.85+.14
|GameStop 1.52
|62819
|6.07
|5.54
|5.61—.38
|GenElec .04
|x440296
|11.17
|11.00
|11.16+.14
|GenMotors 1.52
|87542
|37.41
|36.63
|36.77—.48
|Genworth
|66052
|4.50
|4.13
|4.20—.32
|HPInc .70f
|76135
|20.67
|20.40
|20.56
|Hallibrtn .72
|118473
|24.95
|24.47
|24.89+.40
|HarmonyG .05
|57298
|3.25
|3.07
|3.22+.08
|HeclaM .01e
|136322
|3.32
|3.02
|3.26+.26
|HPEnt .45e
|100931
|15.91
|15.54
|15.84+.26
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|66023
|3.46
|3.26
|3.44+.18
|iPtShFut
|151096
|15.13
|14.97
|15.09+.05
|iShGold
|76993
|14.21
|14.16
|14.20+.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|256438
|46.74
|46.40
|46.70+.45
|iShSilver
|128062
|16.30
|16.16
|16.28+.24
|iShChinaLC .87e
|86978
|43.12
|42.94
|43.04—.04
|iShEMkts .59e
|294794
|44.67
|44.54
|44.67+.06
|iSEafe 1.66e
|213137
|69.33
|69.18
|69.29+.11
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|97102
|87.80
|87.73
|87.76+.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|133719
|166.36
|165.36
|166.30+.33
|iShREst 2.76e
|58631
|92.42
|91.43
|91.48—.52
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|113897
|65.07
|64.93
|65.07+.15
|Intelsat
|52685
|7.05
|6.51
|6.81+.08
|iShCorEM .95e
|83137
|53.44
|53.30
|53.43+.09
|ItauUnH
|90539
|9.01
|8.91
|8.95+.12
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|97378
|137.91
|136.88
|137.20—.04
|JohnJn 3.80
|65584
|146.76
|145.34
|146.44+.38
|Keycorp .74
|59436
|20.40
|20.24
|20.25—.15
|KindMorg 1
|99687
|21.26
|20.88
|21.20+.23
|Kinrossg
|89262
|4.46
|4.29
|4.45+.19
|LaredoPet
|60090
|2.90
|2.74
|2.86+.07
|MFAFncl .80
|53235
|7.91
|7.80
|7.84—.07
|Macys 1.51
|125435
|16.41
|16.14
|16.20
|MarathnO .20
|100280
|13.60
|13.18
|13.56+.35
|MarathPt 2.12
|64494
|61.56
|60.47
|60.66—.95
|McDerI
|114229
|1.17
|1.02
|1.14+.03
|McEwenM .01
|58191
|1.14
|1.09
|1.13+.04
|Merck 2.44f
|75342
|92.02
|91.44
|91.74+.16
|MorgStan 1.40
|65476
|51.10
|50.71
|50.72+.03
|Mosaic .20
|52318
|21.80
|20.97
|21.54—.17
|Nabors .24
|75327
|3.17
|2.99
|3.15+.17
|NewmtM .56
|81364
|41.83
|40.85
|41.77+.84
|Nielsenplc 1.40
|68692
|20.79
|20.11
|20.17—.62
|NikeB .98f
|63490
|100.69
|99.55
|100.04+.08
|NokiaCp .19e
|163458
|3.64
|3.59
|3.64+.03
|OasisPet
|119606
|3.11
|2.97
|3.10+.09
|OcciPet 3.16
|100142
|39.72
|38.99
|39.71+.70
|Oracle .96
|105906
|54.07
|53.61
|53.71+.11
|PG&ECp
|99080
|11.38
|10.77
|10.94—.05
|Penney
|57675
|1.11
|1.07
|1.10+.02
|Petrobras
|126855
|15.89
|15.65
|15.88+.32
|Pfizer 1.52f
|165600
|39.52
|39.13
|39.32+.09
|Pinterestn
|92289
|19.13
|18.32
|18.39—.59
|PlainsAAP 1.44
|54279
|18.91
|18.50
|18.90+.36
|ProctGam 2.98
|66195
|125.82
|124.69
|124.90—.46
|RangeRs .08
|105726
|4.90
|4.67
|4.84+.07
|RegionsFn .62
|78795
|17.28
|17.11
|17.17—.08
|RiteAidrs
|139752
|15.48
|13.74
|15.01+.98
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|529710
|321.65
|321.06
|321.22+.49
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|236325
|23.76
|23.20
|23.72+.50
|Schlmbrg 2
|99093
|40.89
|39.43
|40.79+1.36
|Schwab .68
|69317
|48.85
|48.03
|48.71+.59
|SlackTcn
|69212
|21.76
|21.10
|21.53+.02
|SnapIncA
|199591
|15.59
|15.23
|15.49—.06
|SwstAirl .72
|78457
|56.09
|54.67
|55.25+.62
|SwstnEngy
|203680
|2.40
|2.29
|2.38+.08
|Sprint
|121038
|5.42
|5.22
|5.23—.16
|Square
|54021
|64.22
|62.68
|62.80—.83
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|60065
|63.22
|62.81
|62.83—.27
|SPEngy 2.04e
|134700
|62.03
|61.22
|61.99+.63
|SPDRFncl .46e
|382865
|30.77
|30.57
|30.61—.07
|SPInds 1.12e
|56754
|82.20
|81.79
|82.11+.67
|SPTech .78e
|77651
|91.44
|91.10
|91.21+.26
|SPUtil 1.55e
|164779
|64.73
|63.82
|63.99—.60
|TallgELP 2.20f
|82340
|22.12
|22.09
|22.10
|TevaPhrm .73e
|163927
|10.09
|9.76
|9.96—.16
|Transocn
|205706
|6.56
|5.91
|6.54+.65
|139825
|32.80
|31.99
|32.43+.30
|UberTchn
|312016
|30.94
|29.83
|30.33—.12
|USOilFd
|74522
|12.72
|12.59
|12.70+.07
|USSteel .20
|135169
|12.04
|11.70
|11.81—.11
|ValeSA .29e
|237688
|13.42
|13.28
|13.30+.03
|VanEGold .06e
|669812
|27.83
|27.05
|27.77+.64
|VnEkRus .01e
|58692
|24.75
|24.62
|24.75—1.25
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|94337
|13.48
|13.01
|13.46+.18
|VanEJrGld
|216931
|39.59
|38.32
|39.56+1.25
|VangREIT 3.08e
|53691
|92.05
|91.02
|91.11—.46
|VangEmg 1.10e
|65095
|44.22
|44.11
|44.22—.48
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|63727
|43.86
|43.77
|43.86—.38
|Vereit .55
|86099
|9.27
|9.09
|9.09—.14
|VerizonCm 2.46
|94773
|62.15
|61.32
|61.40—.67
|Vipshop
|64982
|14.70
|14.38
|14.44—.02
|Visa 1
|58314
|188.41
|187.00
|187.08—.92
|WPXEngy
|71655
|13.47
|13.22
|13.42+.12
|WellsFargo 2.04
|176376
|54.00
|53.25
|53.81+.48
|WhitngPet
|59571
|6.99
|6.74
|6.95+.10
|WmsCos 1.52
|85800
|23.96
|23.65
|23.94+.14
|Yamanag .02
|107225
|3.60
|3.51
|3.59+.11
