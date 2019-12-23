BC-150-actives-f, The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AMCEnt .80 65444 7.75 7.31 7.32—.41 AT&TInc 2.08f 290030 39.43 39.04 39.07—.08 AbbVie 4.72f 59071 90.47 89.33 90.25+.96 Alibaba 110933 214.83 212.91 214.83+2.58 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 424255 8.61 8.48 8.61+.01 Altria 3.36 80430 51.63 51.12 51.55+.42 Ambev .05e x59953 4.63 4.58 4.58+.13 Annaly 1e 85376 9.58 9.52 9.57+.04 AnteroMid .45e 73897 7.26 6.84 7.22+.29 AnteroRes 1 115140 2.93 2.69 2.91+.16 Apache 1 227138 26.73 23.95 26.53+3.91 AuroraC 400787 2.18 2.01 2.01—.24 Avon 58591 5.80 5.66 5.78+.14 BPPLC 2.46f 63772 38.12 37.71 38.11+.26 BcoBrad .06a x81812 8.80 8.69 8.73+.26 BcoSantSA .21e 67262 4.16 4.12 4.14—.01 BkofAm .72 339842 35.19 34.95 35.17+.21 BarrickGld 2.82e 86341 17.82 17.48 17.76+.31 BlackBerry 99563 6.65 6.45 6.47—.06 Boeing 8.22 95255 340.59 334.20 337.55+9.55 BrMySq 1.80 129147 63.80 63.08 63.21—.30 CabotO&G .40f 77898 17.62 17.21 17.59+.18 CallonPet 192296 4.91 4.64 4.83+.28 Carnival 2 59653 51.27 50.15 51.26+1.05 CntryLink 1 86206 13.38 13.14 13.19—.03 Chevron 4.76 58749 120.40 119.15 120.33+.65 CinciBell 93357 10.55 10.13 10.45+2.73 Cisio 62721 9.97 9.96 9.97+.01 CgpVelICrd 81567 3.71 3.60 3.60—.08 Citigroup 2.04f 92562 78.97 78.44 78.76+.25 ClevCliffs .24 55619 8.33 8.16 8.21—.02 Cloudera 70395 12.00 11.22 11.89+.52 CocaCola 1.60 93005 55.24 54.84 54.91—.06 Coeur 73070 7.67 6.99 7.65+.70 ConAgra .85 75299 35.59 33.88 34.02—1.05 ConocoPhil 1.68f 70194 64.84 63.46 64.60+.88 Cortevan 59707 28.75 28.10 28.66+.48 Danaher .68 160543 153.85 152.45 153.24+.39 DenburyR 133250 1.42 1.32 1.37+.02 DevonE .36 62921 26.31 25.44 26.23+.76 DxGBull 120856 29.94 27.70 29.83+2.21 DxGlMBr 59399 13.43 12.11 12.13—1.45 DirDGlBr 192427 7.26 6.66 6.70—.63 Disney 1.76 93109 146.33 144.33 144.68—2.20 EQTCorp .12 75629 10.92 10.51 10.88+.34 EnCanag .07 138114 4.52 4.32 4.52+.18 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 150188 13.17 12.95 13.05—.02 EnLinkLLC 1.11e 56570 6.21 5.98 6.17+.16 EnvistaHn 124349 29.67 28.29 29.59+1.29 ExxonMbl 3.48 141722 70.30 69.53 70.29+.35 FMajSilvg 67836 11.23 10.49 11.23+.87 FordM .60a 532820 9.57 9.40 9.44—.04 FrptMcM .20 158086 12.91 12.71 12.85+.14 GameStop 1.52 62819 6.07 5.54 5.61—.38 GenElec .04 x440296 11.17 11.00 11.16+.14 GenMotors 1.52 87542 37.41 36.63 36.77—.48 Genworth 66052 4.50 4.13 4.20—.32 HPInc .70f 76135 20.67 20.40 20.56 Hallibrtn .72 118473 24.95 24.47 24.89+.40 HarmonyG .05 57298 3.25 3.07 3.22+.08 HeclaM .01e 136322 3.32 3.02 3.26+.26 HPEnt .45e 100931 15.91 15.54 15.84+.26 IAMGldg 1.52f 66023 3.46 3.26 3.44+.18 iPtShFut 151096 15.13 14.97 15.09+.05 iShGold 76993 14.21 14.16 14.20+.08 iShBrazil .67e 256438 46.74 46.40 46.70+.45 iShSilver 128062 16.30 16.16 16.28+.24 iShChinaLC .87e 86978 43.12 42.94 43.04—.04 iShEMkts .59e 294794 44.67 44.54 44.67+.06 iSEafe 1.66e 213137 69.33 69.18 69.29+.11 iShiBxHYB 5.09 97102 87.80 87.73 87.76+.04 iShR2K 1.77e 133719 166.36 165.36 166.30+.33 iShREst 2.76e 58631 92.42 91.43 91.48—.52 iShCorEafe 1.56e 113897 65.07 64.93 65.07+.15 Intelsat 52685 7.05 6.51 6.81+.08 iShCorEM .95e 83137 53.44 53.30 53.43+.09 ItauUnH 90539 9.01 8.91 8.95+.12 JPMorgCh 3.20 97378 137.91 136.88 137.20—.04 JohnJn 3.80 65584 146.76 145.34 146.44+.38 Keycorp .74 59436 20.40 20.24 20.25—.15 KindMorg 1 99687 21.26 20.88 21.20+.23 Kinrossg 89262 4.46 4.29 4.45+.19 LaredoPet 60090 2.90 2.74 2.86+.07 MFAFncl .80 53235 7.91 7.80 7.84—.07 Macys 1.51 125435 16.41 16.14 16.20 MarathnO .20 100280 13.60 13.18 13.56+.35 MarathPt 2.12 64494 61.56 60.47 60.66—.95 McDerI 114229 1.17 1.02 1.14+.03 McEwenM .01 58191 1.14 1.09 1.13+.04 Merck 2.44f 75342 92.02 91.44 91.74+.16 MorgStan 1.40 65476 51.10 50.71 50.72+.03 Mosaic .20 52318 21.80 20.97 21.54—.17 Nabors .24 75327 3.17 2.99 3.15+.17 NewmtM .56 81364 41.83 40.85 41.77+.84 Nielsenplc 1.40 68692 20.79 20.11 20.17—.62 NikeB .98f 63490 100.69 99.55 100.04+.08 NokiaCp .19e 163458 3.64 3.59 3.64+.03 OasisPet 119606 3.11 2.97 3.10+.09 OcciPet 3.16 100142 39.72 38.99 39.71+.70 Oracle .96 105906 54.07 53.61 53.71+.11 PG&ECp 99080 11.38 10.77 10.94—.05 Penney 57675 1.11 1.07 1.10+.02 Petrobras 126855 15.89 15.65 15.88+.32 Pfizer 1.52f 165600 39.52 39.13 39.32+.09 Pinterestn 92289 19.13 18.32 18.39—.59 PlainsAAP 1.44 54279 18.91 18.50 18.90+.36 ProctGam 2.98 66195 125.82 124.69 124.90—.46 RangeRs .08 105726 4.90 4.67 4.84+.07 RegionsFn .62 78795 17.28 17.11 17.17—.08 RiteAidrs 139752 15.48 13.74 15.01+.98 S&P500ETF 4.13e 529710 321.65 321.06 321.22+.49 SpdrOGEx .73e 236325 23.76 23.20 23.72+.50 Schlmbrg 2 99093 40.89 39.43 40.79+1.36 Schwab .68 69317 48.85 48.03 48.71+.59 SlackTcn 69212 21.76 21.10 21.53+.02 SnapIncA 199591 15.59 15.23 15.49—.06 SwstAirl .72 78457 56.09 54.67 55.25+.62 SwstnEngy 203680 2.40 2.29 2.38+.08 Sprint 121038 5.42 5.22 5.23—.16 Square 54021 64.22 62.68 62.80—.83 SPCnSt 1.28e 60065 63.22 62.81 62.83—.27 SPEngy 2.04e 134700 62.03 61.22 61.99+.63 SPDRFncl .46e 382865 30.77 30.57 30.61—.07 SPInds 1.12e 56754 82.20 81.79 82.11+.67 SPTech .78e 77651 91.44 91.10 91.21+.26 SPUtil 1.55e 164779 64.73 63.82 63.99—.60 TallgELP 2.20f 82340 22.12 22.09 22.10 TevaPhrm .73e 163927 10.09 9.76 9.96—.16 Transocn 205706 6.56 5.91 6.54+.65 Twitter 139825 32.80 31.99 32.43+.30 UberTchn 312016 30.94 29.83 30.33—.12 USOilFd 74522 12.72 12.59 12.70+.07 USSteel .20 135169 12.04 11.70 11.81—.11 ValeSA .29e 237688 13.42 13.28 13.30+.03 VanEGold .06e 669812 27.83 27.05 27.77+.64 VnEkRus .01e 58692 24.75 24.62 24.75—1.25 VEckOilSvc .47e 94337 13.48 13.01 13.46+.18 VanEJrGld 216931 39.59 38.32 39.56+1.25 VangREIT 3.08e 53691 92.05 91.02 91.11—.46 VangEmg 1.10e 65095 44.22 44.11 44.22—.48 VangFTSE 1.10e 63727 43.86 43.77 43.86—.38 Vereit .55 86099 9.27 9.09 9.09—.14 VerizonCm 2.46 94773 62.15 61.32 61.40—.67 Vipshop 64982 14.70 14.38 14.44—.02 Visa 1 58314 188.41 187.00 187.08—.92 WPXEngy 71655 13.47 13.22 13.42+.12 WellsFargo 2.04 176376 54.00 53.25 53.81+.48 WhitngPet 59571 6.99 6.74 6.95+.10 WmsCos 1.52 85800 