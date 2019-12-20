BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|119865
|3.31
|3.23
|3.26—.07
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|483672
|39.26
|38.89
|39.15+.22
|AbbottLab 1.44f
|116065
|89.24
|86.63
|86.66—.69
|AbbVie 4.72f
|191342
|91.99
|89.15
|89.29+.52
|Alibaba
|266411
|213.98
|210.42
|212.25+2.12
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|442699
|8.60
|8.45
|8.60+.13
|Altria 3.36
|216553
|51.73
|51.05
|51.13+.34
|Amcorn
|178745
|11.20
|10.77
|10.77—.03
|Annaly 1e
|182108
|9.59
|9.53
|9.53
|AnteroMid .45e
|157615
|6.99
|6.75
|6.93+.11
|AnteroRes 1
|170161
|2.98
|2.72
|2.75—.25
|Apache 1
|109679
|22.94
|22.36
|22.62—.09
|ApolloGM 2.02e
|124322
|48.80
|47.56
|48.25+.53
|AuroraC
|162157
|2.30
|2.22
|2.25—.02
|Avon
|181430
|5.75
|5.59
|5.64—.03
|BcoBrad .06a
|x107026
|8.74
|8.60
|8.60—.14
|BkofAm .72
|1092271
|35.24
|34.91
|34.96+.01
|BerkHB
|115713
|227.80
|225.56
|226.31+1.10
|BlackBerry
|266445
|6.54
|6.06
|6.53+.72
|BostonSci
|142315
|46.62
|45.08
|45.37+.54
|BrMySq 1.80
|241360
|63.59
|62.92
|63.51+.66
|CNXResc .04
|106747
|8.96
|8.56
|8.61—.27
|CabotO&G .40f
|119453
|17.41
|17.01
|17.41+.40
|CallonPet
|469390
|4.78
|4.42
|4.55—.17
|Carnival 2
|158666
|51.21
|48.26
|50.21+3.56
|CenterPnt 1.15
|151204
|27.25
|26.61
|26.73—.05
|CntryLink 1
|172565
|13.40
|13.10
|13.22—.11
|Chevron 4.76
|121710
|119.94
|118.09
|119.68+1.55
|Chewyn
|121462
|29.50
|28.53
|29.08+.52
|CgpVelICrd
|157235
|3.73
|3.58
|3.68+.11
|Citigroup 2.04f
|320124
|79.05
|78.04
|78.51+.31
|ClevCliffs .24
|124211
|8.32
|8.16
|8.23—.14
|CocaCola 1.60
|238322
|55.20
|54.47
|54.97+.65
|Coeur
|120363
|7.20
|6.91
|6.95—.23
|ConAgra .85
|148905
|35.17
|33.52
|35.07+1.41
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|110077
|64.02
|63.23
|63.72+.53
|Corning .80
|128931
|29.36
|29.01
|29.01+.09
|Cortevan
|305738
|28.25
|27.44
|28.18+.47
|Coty .50
|153262
|11.74
|11.45
|11.48+.01
|Danaher .68
|196354
|153.05
|150.74
|152.85+2.41
|DenburyR
|343758
|1.45
|1.32
|1.35—.09
|DevonE .36
|146391
|25.55
|25.06
|25.47+.36
|Disney 1.76
|126282
|147.88
|145.77
|146.88+.73
|EQTCorp .12
|121794
|10.74
|10.34
|10.54—.13
|EnCanag .07
|195185
|4.51
|4.31
|4.34—.15
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|212677
|13.14
|12.88
|13.07+.15
|EnLinkLLC 1.11e
|172678
|6.04
|5.83
|6.01+.04
|EnvistaHn
|116975
|28.70
|28.14
|28.30—.12
|EquitMid 1.31e
|106790
|12.43
|12.12
|12.26+.16
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|350916
|70.23
|69.39
|69.94+.55
|FordM .60a
|501570
|9.54
|9.44
|9.48+.07
|FrptMcM .20
|263204
|13.05
|12.68
|12.71—.29
|Gap .97
|143402
|18.01
|17.58
|17.59—.21
|GenElec .04
|x736159
|11.14
|10.90
|11.03
|GenMotors 1.52
|139759
|37.62
|37.19
|37.25—.01
|Genworth
|118587
|4.56
|4.46
|4.52+.03
|Gerdau .02e
|119783
|4.65
|4.58
|4.61+.16
|GoldFLtd .01e
|118540
|6.18
|5.95
|5.96—.09
|HPInc .70f
|160827
|20.66
|20.24
|20.56+.26
|Hallibrtn .72
|169483
|24.81
|24.35
|24.49+.01
|HarmonyG .05
|157701
|3.20
|3.09
|3.14—.10
|HeclaM .01e
|211679
|3.09
|2.96
|3.00—.04
|HPEnt .45e
|195039
|15.85
|15.58
|15.58—.16
|HostHotls .85a
|147346
|18.76
|18.57
|18.71+.07
|iPtShFut
|251290
|15.04
|14.76
|15.04+.18
|iShBrazil .67e
|294627
|46.47
|46.08
|46.25—.30
|iShSilver
|116762
|16.12
|15.96
|16.04+.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|261246
|43.21
|43.04
|43.08+.17
|iShEMkts .59e
|687954
|44.67
|44.50
|44.61+.09
|iSEafe 1.66e
|361358
|69.32
|69.16
|69.18+.05
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|319188
|87.99
|87.70
|87.72—.13
|iShR2K 1.77e
|233059
|166.41
|165.72
|165.97+.24
|iShREst 2.76e
|114746
|92.33
|91.54
|92.00+.57
|iShCorEM .95e
|231545
|53.43
|53.25
|53.34+.05
|ItauUnH
|139486
|8.95
|8.83
|8.83—.16
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|299474
|138.88
|136.90
|137.24—.11
|JohnJn 3.80
|144824
|147.84
|144.80
|146.06+.71
|JohnContln 1.04
|131674
|41.24
|40.85
|41.22+.46
|Keycorp .74
|143282
|20.53
|20.24
|20.40+.18
|KindMorg 1
|192574
|21.01
|20.79
|20.97+.13
|Kinrossg
|150618
|4.35
|4.25
|4.26—.05
|LBrands 1.20
|136390
|18.94
|18.23
|18.48+.08
|LiveNatn
|270797
|71.84
|69.98
|71.55+1.72
|Macerich 3
|247618
|27.65
|26.42
|26.47—.80
|Macys 1.51
|184764
|16.30
|16.03
|16.20+.12
|MarathnO .20
|206346
|13.29
|13.08
|13.21+.03
|McDerI
|254251
|1.12
|.95
|1.11+.15
|McEwenM .01
|306779
|1.16
|1.07
|1.09—.04
|MedProp 1.04
|162446
|20.88
|20.53
|20.70+.36
|Merck 2.44f
|170307
|92.64
|90.84
|91.58+1.59
|MetLife 1.76
|105892
|51.48
|50.96
|51.36+.56
|MorgStan 1.40
|187426
|51.44
|50.66
|50.69—.17
|Mosaic .20
|125850
|21.74
|20.61
|21.71+1.11
|Nabors .24
|158338
|3.09
|2.92
|2.98—.11
|NewmtM .56
|120740
|41.21
|40.77
|40.93+.05
|NikeB .98f
|176406
|101.40
|98.85
|99.96—1.19
|NobleCorp .08
|111513
|1.21
|1.14
|1.20+.02
|NokiaCp .19e
|219011
|3.61
|3.57
|3.61+.02
|OasisPet
|617614
|3.13
|2.98
|3.01—.03
|OcciPet 3.16
|172724
|39.23
|38.54
|39.01+.31
|Oracle .96
|274235
|53.95
|53.35
|53.60+.36
|PG&ECp
|162871
|11.04
|10.28
|10.99+.07
|Petrobras
|142336
|15.76
|15.55
|15.56—.30
|Pfizer 1.52f
|552142
|39.54
|38.97
|39.23+.26
|Pinterestn
|174401
|19.48
|18.90
|18.98—.11
|PitnyBw .20
|131079
|4.09
|3.83
|4.02—.07
|PlainsAAP 1.44
|114671
|18.57
|18.13
|18.54+.30
|ProctGam 2.98
|162504
|126.60
|125.03
|125.36+.44
|QEPRes .08
|136220
|4.31
|4.05
|4.13—.15
|RangeRs .08
|167974
|5.05
|4.63
|4.77—.23
|RegionsFn .62
|173608
|17.45
|17.20
|17.25—.05
|RiteAidrs
|397145
|15.10
|12.11
|14.03+2.19
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|1459570
|321.97
|319.39
|320.73—.17
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|288162
|23.43
|23.05
|23.22—.18
|Schlmbrg 2
|134657
|39.97
|39.18
|39.43—.18
|Schwab .68
|153262
|48.40
|47.90
|48.12—.08
|SnapIncA
|249692
|15.74
|15.29
|15.55+.09
|SouthnCo 2.48f
|113923
|64.15
|63.32
|63.86+.79
|SwstnEngy
|1098533
|2.44
|2.30
|2.30—.12
|Sprint
|192484
|5.41
|5.26
|5.39+.10
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|152705
|63.36
|62.78
|63.10—.04
|SPEngy 2.04e
|174198
|61.43
|60.85
|61.36—.01
|SPDRFncl .46e
|932149
|30.88
|30.64
|30.68—.12
|SPTech .78e
|116783
|91.06
|90.72
|90.95+.23
|SPUtil 1.55e
|229701
|64.94
|64.13
|64.59—.06
|Sterisplc 1.48
|148659
|151.92
|148.52
|149.84+1.45
|Synchrony .88
|144616
|37.01
|36.52
|36.74+.30
|TevaPhrm .73e
|135177
|10.14
|9.90
|10.12+.15
|Transocn
|192660
|6.15
|5.84
|5.89—.22
|TruistFn 1.80f
|115939
|56.60
|54.29
|56.30+.16
|218452
|32.25
|31.54
|32.13+.10
|UberTchn
|954491
|31.03
|29.85
|30.45+.46
|USBancrp 1.68
|144729
|60.92
|59.72
|59.77—.24
|USOilFd
|114343
|12.72
|12.56
|12.63—.15
|USSteel .20
|428669
|12.49
|11.83
|11.92—1.44
|ValeSA .29e
|271903
|13.41
|13.24
|13.27+.05
|VanEGold .06e
|419374
|27.54
|27.12
|27.13—.35
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|131831
|13.47
|13.22
|13.28—.10
|VangEmg 1.10e
|145160
|44.76
|44.60
|44.70+.04
|Vereit .55
|130085
|9.24
|9.16
|9.23+.02
|VerizonCm 2.46
|429767
|62.22
|61.14
|62.07+1.27
|Visa 1
|111093
|188.17
|186.30
|188.00+1.46
|VistraEnn .50
|136911
|24.60
|23.94
|24.01—.22
|WPXEngy
|168425
|13.31
|13.01
|13.30+.23
|WashPrGp 1
|166135
|3.67
|3.58
|3.63—.03
|WellsFargo 2.04
|663138
|54.05
|53.07
|53.33—.30
|WstnUnion .80
|147846
|27.68
|27.12
|27.43+.26
|WhitngPet
|131796
|6.92
|6.53
|6.85—.04
|WmsCos 1.52
|230305
|23.87
|23.55
|23.80+.30
|Yamanag .02
|238023
|3.63
|3.46
|3.48—.13
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.