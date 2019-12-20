BC-150-actives-f, The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 119865 3.31 3.23 3.26—.07 AT&TInc 2.08f 483672 39.26 38.89 39.15+.22 AbbottLab 1.44f 116065 89.24 86.63 86.66—.69 AbbVie 4.72f 191342 91.99 89.15 89.29+.52 Alibaba 266411 213.98 210.42 212.25+2.12 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 442699 8.60 8.45 8.60+.13 Altria 3.36 216553 51.73 51.05 51.13+.34 Amcorn 178745 11.20 10.77 10.77—.03 Annaly 1e 182108 9.59 9.53 9.53 AnteroMid .45e 157615 6.99 6.75 6.93+.11 AnteroRes 1 170161 2.98 2.72 2.75—.25 Apache 1 109679 22.94 22.36 22.62—.09 ApolloGM 2.02e 124322 48.80 47.56 48.25+.53 AuroraC 162157 2.30 2.22 2.25—.02 Avon 181430 5.75 5.59 5.64—.03 BcoBrad .06a x107026 8.74 8.60 8.60—.14 BkofAm .72 1092271 35.24 34.91 34.96+.01 BerkHB 115713 227.80 225.56 226.31+1.10 BlackBerry 266445 6.54 6.06 6.53+.72 BostonSci 142315 46.62 45.08 45.37+.54 BrMySq 1.80 241360 63.59 62.92 63.51+.66 CNXResc .04 106747 8.96 8.56 8.61—.27 CabotO&G .40f 119453 17.41 17.01 17.41+.40 CallonPet 469390 4.78 4.42 4.55—.17 Carnival 2 158666 51.21 48.26 50.21+3.56 CenterPnt 1.15 151204 27.25 26.61 26.73—.05 CntryLink 1 172565 13.40 13.10 13.22—.11 Chevron 4.76 121710 119.94 118.09 119.68+1.55 Chewyn 121462 29.50 28.53 29.08+.52 CgpVelICrd 157235 3.73 3.58 3.68+.11 Citigroup 2.04f 320124 79.05 78.04 78.51+.31 ClevCliffs .24 124211 8.32 8.16 8.23—.14 CocaCola 1.60 238322 55.20 54.47 54.97+.65 Coeur 120363 7.20 6.91 6.95—.23 ConAgra .85 148905 35.17 33.52 35.07+1.41 ConocoPhil 1.68f 110077 64.02 63.23 63.72+.53 Corning .80 128931 29.36 29.01 29.01+.09 Cortevan 305738 28.25 27.44 28.18+.47 Coty .50 153262 11.74 11.45 11.48+.01 Danaher .68 196354 153.05 150.74 152.85+2.41 DenburyR 343758 1.45 1.32 1.35—.09 DevonE .36 146391 25.55 25.06 25.47+.36 Disney 1.76 126282 147.88 145.77 146.88+.73 EQTCorp .12 121794 10.74 10.34 10.54—.13 EnCanag .07 195185 4.51 4.31 4.34—.15 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 212677 13.14 12.88 13.07+.15 EnLinkLLC 1.11e 172678 6.04 5.83 6.01+.04 EnvistaHn 116975 28.70 28.14 28.30—.12 EquitMid 1.31e 106790 12.43 12.12 12.26+.16 ExxonMbl 3.48 350916 70.23 69.39 69.94+.55 FordM .60a 501570 9.54 9.44 9.48+.07 FrptMcM .20 263204 13.05 12.68 12.71—.29 Gap .97 143402 18.01 17.58 17.59—.21 GenElec .04 x736159 11.14 10.90 11.03 GenMotors 1.52 139759 37.62 37.19 37.25—.01 Genworth 118587 4.56 4.46 4.52+.03 Gerdau .02e 119783 4.65 4.58 4.61+.16 GoldFLtd .01e 118540 6.18 5.95 5.96—.09 HPInc .70f 160827 20.66 20.24 20.56+.26 Hallibrtn .72 169483 24.81 24.35 24.49+.01 HarmonyG .05 157701 3.20 3.09 3.14—.10 HeclaM .01e 211679 3.09 2.96 3.00—.04 HPEnt .45e 195039 15.85 15.58 15.58—.16 HostHotls .85a 147346 18.76 18.57 18.71+.07 iPtShFut 251290 15.04 14.76 15.04+.18 iShBrazil .67e 294627 46.47 46.08 46.25—.30 iShSilver 116762 16.12 15.96 16.04+.10 iShChinaLC .87e 261246 43.21 43.04 43.08+.17 iShEMkts .59e 687954 44.67 44.50 44.61+.09 iSEafe 1.66e 361358 69.32 69.16 69.18+.05 iShiBxHYB 5.09 319188 87.99 87.70 87.72—.13 iShR2K 1.77e 233059 166.41 165.72 165.97+.24 iShREst 2.76e 114746 92.33 91.54 92.00+.57 iShCorEM .95e 231545 53.43 53.25 53.34+.05 ItauUnH 139486 8.95 8.83 8.83—.16 JPMorgCh 3.20 299474 138.88 136.90 137.24—.11 JohnJn 3.80 144824 147.84 144.80 146.06+.71 JohnContln 1.04 131674 41.24 40.85 41.22+.46 Keycorp .74 143282 20.53 20.24 20.40+.18 KindMorg 1 192574 21.01 20.79 20.97+.13 Kinrossg 150618 4.35 4.25 4.26—.05 LBrands 1.20 136390 18.94 18.23 18.48+.08 LiveNatn 270797 71.84 69.98 71.55+1.72 Macerich 3 247618 27.65 26.42 26.47—.80 Macys 1.51 184764 16.30 16.03 16.20+.12 MarathnO .20 206346 13.29 13.08 13.21+.03 McDerI 254251 1.12 .95 1.11+.15 McEwenM .01 306779 1.16 1.07 1.09—.04 MedProp 1.04 162446 20.88 20.53 20.70+.36 Merck 2.44f 170307 92.64 90.84 91.58+1.59 MetLife 1.76 105892 51.48 50.96 51.36+.56 MorgStan 1.40 187426 51.44 50.66 50.69—.17 Mosaic .20 125850 21.74 20.61 21.71+1.11 Nabors .24 158338 3.09 2.92 2.98—.11 NewmtM .56 120740 41.21 40.77 40.93+.05 NikeB .98f 176406 101.40 98.85 99.96—1.19 NobleCorp .08 111513 1.21 1.14 1.20+.02 NokiaCp .19e 219011 3.61 3.57 3.61+.02 OasisPet 617614 3.13 2.98 3.01—.03 OcciPet 3.16 172724 39.23 38.54 39.01+.31 Oracle .96 274235 53.95 53.35 53.60+.36 PG&ECp 162871 11.04 10.28 10.99+.07 Petrobras 142336 15.76 15.55 15.56—.30 Pfizer 1.52f 552142 39.54 38.97 39.23+.26 Pinterestn 174401 19.48 18.90 18.98—.11 PitnyBw .20 131079 4.09 3.83 4.02—.07 PlainsAAP 1.44 114671 18.57 18.13 18.54+.30 ProctGam 2.98 162504 126.60 125.03 125.36+.44 QEPRes .08 136220 4.31 4.05 4.13—.15 RangeRs .08 167974 5.05 4.63 4.77—.23 RegionsFn .62 173608 17.45 17.20 17.25—.05 RiteAidrs 397145 15.10 12.11 14.03+2.19 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1459570 321.97 319.39 320.73—.17 SpdrOGEx .73e 288162 23.43 23.05 23.22—.18 Schlmbrg 2 134657 39.97 39.18 39.43—.18 Schwab .68 153262 48.40 47.90 48.12—.08 SnapIncA 249692 15.74 15.29 15.55+.09 SouthnCo 2.48f 113923 64.15 63.32 63.86+.79 SwstnEngy 1098533 2.44 2.30 2.30—.12 Sprint 192484 5.41 5.26 5.39+.10 SPCnSt 1.28e 152705 63.36 62.78 63.10—.04 SPEngy 2.04e 174198 61.43 60.85 61.36—.01 SPDRFncl .46e 932149 30.88 30.64 30.68—.12 SPTech .78e 116783 91.06 90.72 90.95+.23 SPUtil 1.55e 229701 64.94 64.13 64.59—.06 Sterisplc 1.48 148659 151.92 148.52 149.84+1.45 Synchrony .88 144616 37.01 36.52 36.74+.30 TevaPhrm .73e 135177 10.14 9.90 10.12+.15 Transocn 192660 6.15 5.84 5.89—.22 TruistFn 1.80f 115939 56.60 54.29 56.30+.16 Twitter 218452 32.25 31.54 32.13+.10 UberTchn 954491 31.03 29.85 30.45+.46 USBancrp 1.68 144729 60.92 59.72 59.77—.24 USOilFd 114343 12.72 12.56 12.63—.15 USSteel .20 428669 12.49 11.83 11.92—1.44 ValeSA .29e 271903 13.41 13.24 13.27+.05 VanEGold .06e 419374 27.54 27.12 27.13—.35 VEckOilSvc .47e 131831 13.47 13.22 13.28—.10 VangEmg 1.10e 145160 44.76 44.60 44.70+.04 Vereit .55 130085 9.24 9.16 9.23+.02 VerizonCm 2.46 429767 62.22 61.14 62.07+1.27 Visa 1 111093 188.17 186.30 188.00+1.46 VistraEnn .50 136911 24.60 23.94 24.01—.22 WPXEngy 168425 13.31 13.01 13.30+.23 WashPrGp 1 166135 3.67 3.58 3.63—.03 WellsFargo 2.04 663138 54.05 53.07 53.33—.30 WstnUnion .80 147846 27.68 27.12 27.43+.26 WhitngPet 131796 6.92 6.53 6.85—.04 WmsCos 1.52 230305 23.87 23.55 23.80+.30 Yamanag .02 238023 3.63 3.46 3.48—.13 Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.