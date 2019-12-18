Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-f,

The Associated Press

December 18, 2019, 5:33 PM

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AESCorp .57f 118234 19.37 18.81 19.17+.25
AKSteel 70145 3.40 3.30 3.39+.04
AT&TInc 2.08f 269092 38.93 38.59 38.74+.24
Alibaba 134727 210.05 208.04 210.00+1.82
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 340055 8.58 8.42 8.53+.08
Altria 3.36 80751 51.40 50.78 51.36+.53
Ambev .05e 233778 4.69 4.62 4.68+.06
Amcorn 75962 10.82 10.71 10.77—.04
Annaly 1e 114304 9.57 9.51 9.52—.03
AnteroMid .45e 81684 6.70 6.33 6.67+.35
AnteroRes 1 85696 2.91 2.77 2.87+.06
Aphria 75794 5.14 4.76 4.78—.35
AuroraC 387272 2.32 2.18 2.19—.16
Avon 202601 5.47 5.27 5.45+.13
BPPLC 2.46f 74425 37.88 37.53 37.65+.06
BcoBrad .06a 257108 8.81 8.57 8.74+.23
BcoSantSA .21e 107105 4.19 4.15 4.16
BkofAm .72 475312 35.27 35.05 35.11+.07
BarrickGld 2.82e
159340 17.94 17.41 17.93+.54
Boeing 8.22 70152 335.25 328.14 330.68+3.68
BrMySq 1.80 143388 64.28 62.97 63.15—.96
CVSHealth 2 67195 73.60 72.65 73.28—.07
CabotO&G .40f 86695 16.93 16.62 16.85+.16
CallonPet 133345 4.76 4.61 4.71—.03
CanopyGr 74825 20.78 19.53 19.73—.92
Cemex .29t 104207 3.90 3.75 3.89+.11
CntryLink 1 106060 13.33 13.09 13.24+.11
Chevron 4.76 71105 119.64 118.52 118.55—.05
CgpVelICrd 173100 3.69 3.55 3.59—.01
Citigroup 2.04f 126394 78.33 77.66 77.92+.18
ClevCliffs .24 70920 8.56 8.38 8.50+.05
CocaCola 1.60 136067 54.75 53.89 53.91—.51
Cortevan 138689 27.94 26.49 27.82+1.05
Danaher .68 309854 151.44 149.57 150.01—.76
DenburyR 221872 1.53 1.38 1.41+.01
DevonE .36 90217 25.02 24.31 24.70+.53
DxGBull 86873 28.58 27.42 28.53+.85
DirDGlBr 73434 7.41 7.09 7.10—.24
Disney 1.76 82352 147.95 146.19 146.26—1.47
EOGRescs 1.15
77425 81.37 78.81 80.59+1.78
ElancoAn 74371 28.86 28.00 28.19—.57
EliLilly 2.96f
79927 129.98 127.69 129.48+4.15
EnCanag .07 262744 4.58 4.44 4.49—.02
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 154554 13.00 12.63 12.95+.33
EnLinkLLC 1.11e 124710 6.20 5.85 6.14+.25
EnvistaHn 112784 29.16 28.49 28.71—.19
ExxonMbl 3.48 135010 70.29 69.28 69.87+.19
FedExCp 2.60
215387 152.77 146.29 146.86—16.37
FMajSilvg 71911 11.02 10.53 10.88—.26
Fitbit 74066 6.65 6.59 6.61—.01
FordM .60a 451261 9.58 9.36 9.54+.15
FrptMcM .20 199913 13.03 12.83 12.98+.02
GenElec .04 719832 11.14 10.92 10.96—.14
GenMill 1.96 95961 53.36 51.92 53.18+1.01
GenMotors 1.52
125958 37.43 36.33 37.31+1.00
Gerdau .02e 88790 4.45 4.33 4.35—.05
HPInc .70f 112846 20.48 20.30 20.33—.04
Hallibrtn .72 148449 24.77 24.34 24.54—.15
Hanesbds .60 70524 15.12 14.78 14.84+.20
HeclaM .01e 68305 3.15 3.00 3.14+.12
HPEnt .45e 106882 16.17 15.78 15.91+.07
HostHotls .85a 75736 18.57 18.26 18.51+.17
ICICIBk .19e 100754 15.25 15.04 15.08—.14
ING .14e 79975 12.24 12.14 12.16—.03
iPtShFut 297317 15.25 14.87 15.24+.15
iShGold 150622 14.13 14.08 14.10
iShBrazil .67e 310474 46.24 45.73 46.19+.66
iShGerm .60e 87570 29.38 29.23 29.26—.20
iShHK .61e 96335 24.21 24.10 24.16—.08
iShChinaLC .87e
114715 43.06 42.95 43.00+.12
iShEMkts .59e 690367 44.51 44.36 44.50+.24
iShiBoxIG 3.87
102054 128.11 127.81 127.91—.09
iSEafe 1.66e 185886 69.21 69.01 69.13—.09
iShiBxHYB 5.09
315756 88.25 88.06 88.21+.16
iShR2K 1.77e
153724 165.28 164.32 165.02+.32
iShREst 2.76e 73733 90.83 89.59 90.68+1.16
Infosys 102139 10.37 10.29 10.33+.04
Intelsat 144403 6.72 5.98 6.49+.53
iShCorEM .95e 140882 53.29 53.12 53.28+.28
ItauUnH 150411 9.03 8.82 8.98+.18
JPMorgCh 3.20
102771 139.02 137.72 138.04—.14
JohnJn 3.80 69795 143.88 142.74 143.19—.37
Keycorp .74 97922 20.49 20.28 20.31—.05
KindMorg 1 143750 20.79 20.47 20.72+.21
Kinrossg 116850 4.29 4.17 4.29+.08
Kroger .56f 89495 28.83 28.31 28.33—.37
LloydBkg .47a 87328 3.29 3.24 3.27—.04
Macys 1.51 237125 16.79 16.06 16.53+.50
MarathnO .20 124250 13.55 13.30 13.42+.05
McDerI 324215 1.14 .77 1.08+.30
Merck 2.44f 107947 90.00 89.13 89.62+.60
MorgStan 1.40 90364 51.12 50.64 50.66—.24
Mosaic .20 88498 20.96 20.09 20.86+.71
Nabors .24 82902 2.94 2.68 2.86+.14
NewmtM .56 89796 40.99 40.35 40.98+.51
NikeB .98f 73150 100.79 99.58 100.57+.92
NobleCorp .08 100211 1.10 .94 1.08+.15
NokiaCp .19e 160982 3.62 3.58 3.60
OasisPet 105722 3.01 2.86 2.93+.02
OcciPet 3.16 93926 39.03 38.31 38.67+.35
OiSAC 103914 1.09 1.05 1.07
Oracle .96 136584 53.61 52.95 53.39+.55
PG&ECp 426502 12.12 11.27 11.31+.40
Petrobras 218444 15.98 15.57 15.88+.40
Pfizer 1.52f 259384 39.08 38.64 38.89—.01
Pinterestn 94823 18.79 18.22 18.53+.32
ProctGam 2.98
86070 125.87 123.69 124.01—1.30
QEPRes .08 69706 4.32 4.02 4.19+.11
RangeRs .08 119480 4.99 4.67 4.92+.18
RegionsFn .62 102254 17.53 17.31 17.33—.10
S&P500ETF 4.13e
480539 320.25 319.53 319.59+.02
SpdrOGEx .73e 268134 23.31 22.82 23.11+.14
Schlmbrg 2 90198 40.00 38.97 39.62+.16
Schwab .68 195920 49.65 48.55 48.66—.83
SeaLtd 71907 38.02 36.80 37.61—.39
SlackTcn 107527 21.48 20.15 21.13+.42
SnapIncA 167921 15.39 15.06 15.11+.01
SwstnEngy 307977 2.35 2.24 2.29—.01
Sprint 175578 5.31 5.18 5.25+.05
SPEngy 2.04e 129364 61.78 61.01 61.39+.23
SPDRFncl .46e
390719 31.04 30.81 30.81—.13
SPInds 1.12e 66792 81.62 81.10 81.25—.34
SPUtil 1.55e 128078 64.72 64.08 64.63+.26
Steelcse .58 77301 23.02 20.95 22.21+3.13
Synchrony .88 66215 37.07 36.72 36.79—.12
TaiwSemi .73e 100037 59.64 58.72 59.10—.13
TallgELP 2.20f
199675 22.16 22.10 22.11—.03
TevaPhrm .73e 91570 9.89 9.69 9.80+.10
Transocn 151512 6.13 5.94 6.04—.01
TruistFn 1.80f 81120 56.92 56.24 56.32—.35
Twitter 186550 31.91 30.63 31.68+.98
UberTchn 352532 30.14 29.34 30.13+.38
USBancrp 1.68 121917 60.82 59.61 60.09—.59
USOilFd 118663 12.79 12.62 12.74+.02
USSteel .20 102643 13.69 13.24 13.61+.13
ValeSA .29e 179870 13.14 12.91 13.08—.01
VanEGold .06e 390911 27.48 27.09 27.45+.29
VEckOilSvc .47e
88105 13.32 13.02 13.25+.12
VanEJrGld 156912 38.91 38.46 38.73+.16
VangEmg 1.10e 98461 44.65 44.51 44.63+.24
VangFTSE 1.10e
69629 44.20 44.09 44.13—.11
Vereit .55 73004 9.22 9.11 9.15+.02
VerizonCm 2.46
166552 61.70 60.82 60.86—.63
Visa 1 89648 186.44 184.90 184.90—.62
WPXEngy 111179 13.01 12.63 12.82+.13
WellsFargo 2.04
188464 54.46 53.63 53.67—.67
WhitngPet 91125 7.14 6.60 6.77+.03
WmsCos 1.52 163055 23.33 22.96 23.08+.14
Yamanag .02 87677 3.66 3.56 3.65+.05
ZayoGrp 77689 34.44 34.30 34.44+.06

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

