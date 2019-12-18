BC-150-actives-f, The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .57f 118234 19.37 18.81 19.17+.25 AKSteel 70145 3.40 3.30 3.39+.04 AT&TInc 2.08f 269092 38.93 38.59 38.74+.24 Alibaba 134727 210.05 208.04 210.00+1.82 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 340055 8.58 8.42 8.53+.08 Altria 3.36 80751 51.40 50.78 51.36+.53 Ambev .05e 233778 4.69 4.62 4.68+.06 Amcorn 75962 10.82 10.71 10.77—.04 Annaly 1e 114304 9.57 9.51 9.52—.03 AnteroMid .45e 81684 6.70 6.33 6.67+.35 AnteroRes 1 85696 2.91 2.77 2.87+.06 Aphria 75794 5.14 4.76 4.78—.35 AuroraC 387272 2.32 2.18 2.19—.16 Avon 202601 5.47 5.27 5.45+.13 BPPLC 2.46f 74425 37.88 37.53 37.65+.06 BcoBrad .06a 257108 8.81 8.57 8.74+.23 BcoSantSA .21e 107105 4.19 4.15 4.16 BkofAm .72 475312 35.27 35.05 35.11+.07 BarrickGld 2.82e 159340 17.94 17.41 17.93+.54 Boeing 8.22 70152 335.25 328.14 330.68+3.68 BrMySq 1.80 143388 64.28 62.97 63.15—.96 CVSHealth 2 67195 73.60 72.65 73.28—.07 CabotO&G .40f 86695 16.93 16.62 16.85+.16 CallonPet 133345 4.76 4.61 4.71—.03 CanopyGr 74825 20.78 19.53 19.73—.92 Cemex .29t 104207 3.90 3.75 3.89+.11 CntryLink 1 106060 13.33 13.09 13.24+.11 Chevron 4.76 71105 119.64 118.52 118.55—.05 CgpVelICrd 173100 3.69 3.55 3.59—.01 Citigroup 2.04f 126394 78.33 77.66 77.92+.18 ClevCliffs .24 70920 8.56 8.38 8.50+.05 CocaCola 1.60 136067 54.75 53.89 53.91—.51 Cortevan 138689 27.94 26.49 27.82+1.05 Danaher .68 309854 151.44 149.57 150.01—.76 DenburyR 221872 1.53 1.38 1.41+.01 DevonE .36 90217 25.02 24.31 24.70+.53 DxGBull 86873 28.58 27.42 28.53+.85 DirDGlBr 73434 7.41 7.09 7.10—.24 Disney 1.76 82352 147.95 146.19 146.26—1.47 EOGRescs 1.15 77425 81.37 78.81 80.59+1.78 ElancoAn 74371 28.86 28.00 28.19—.57 EliLilly 2.96f 79927 129.98 127.69 129.48+4.15 EnCanag .07 262744 4.58 4.44 4.49—.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 154554 13.00 12.63 12.95+.33 EnLinkLLC 1.11e 124710 6.20 5.85 6.14+.25 EnvistaHn 112784 29.16 28.49 28.71—.19 ExxonMbl 3.48 135010 70.29 69.28 69.87+.19 FedExCp 2.60 215387 152.77 146.29 146.86—16.37 FMajSilvg 71911 11.02 10.53 10.88—.26 Fitbit 74066 6.65 6.59 6.61—.01 FordM .60a 451261 9.58 9.36 9.54+.15 FrptMcM .20 199913 13.03 12.83 12.98+.02 GenElec .04 719832 11.14 10.92 10.96—.14 GenMill 1.96 95961 53.36 51.92 53.18+1.01 GenMotors 1.52 125958 37.43 36.33 37.31+1.00 Gerdau .02e 88790 4.45 4.33 4.35—.05 HPInc .70f 112846 20.48 20.30 20.33—.04 Hallibrtn .72 148449 24.77 24.34 24.54—.15 Hanesbds .60 70524 15.12 14.78 14.84+.20 HeclaM .01e 68305 3.15 3.00 3.14+.12 HPEnt .45e 106882 16.17 15.78 15.91+.07 HostHotls .85a 75736 18.57 18.26 18.51+.17 ICICIBk .19e 100754 15.25 15.04 15.08—.14 ING .14e 79975 12.24 12.14 12.16—.03 iPtShFut 297317 15.25 14.87 15.24+.15 iShGold 150622 14.13 14.08 14.10 iShBrazil .67e 310474 46.24 45.73 46.19+.66 iShGerm .60e 87570 29.38 29.23 29.26—.20 iShHK .61e 96335 24.21 24.10 24.16—.08 iShChinaLC .87e 114715 43.06 42.95 43.00+.12 iShEMkts .59e 690367 44.51 44.36 44.50+.24 iShiBoxIG 3.87 102054 128.11 127.81 127.91—.09 iSEafe 1.66e 185886 69.21 69.01 69.13—.09 iShiBxHYB 5.09 315756 88.25 88.06 88.21+.16 iShR2K 1.77e 153724 165.28 164.32 165.02+.32 iShREst 2.76e 73733 90.83 89.59 90.68+1.16 Infosys 102139 10.37 10.29 10.33+.04 Intelsat 144403 6.72 5.98 6.49+.53 iShCorEM .95e 140882 53.29 53.12 53.28+.28 ItauUnH 150411 9.03 8.82 8.98+.18 JPMorgCh 3.20 102771 139.02 137.72 138.04—.14 JohnJn 3.80 69795 143.88 142.74 143.19—.37 Keycorp .74 97922 20.49 20.28 20.31—.05 KindMorg 1 143750 20.79 20.47 20.72+.21 Kinrossg 116850 4.29 4.17 4.29+.08 Kroger .56f 89495 28.83 28.31 28.33—.37 LloydBkg .47a 87328 3.29 3.24 3.27—.04 Macys 1.51 237125 16.79 16.06 16.53+.50 MarathnO .20 124250 13.55 13.30 13.42+.05 McDerI 324215 1.14 .77 1.08+.30 Merck 2.44f 107947 90.00 89.13 89.62+.60 MorgStan 1.40 90364 51.12 50.64 50.66—.24 Mosaic .20 88498 20.96 20.09 20.86+.71 Nabors .24 82902 2.94 2.68 2.86+.14 NewmtM .56 89796 40.99 40.35 40.98+.51 NikeB .98f 73150 100.79 99.58 100.57+.92 NobleCorp .08 100211 1.10 .94 1.08+.15 NokiaCp .19e 160982 3.62 3.58 3.60 OasisPet 105722 3.01 2.86 2.93+.02 OcciPet 3.16 93926 39.03 38.31 38.67+.35 OiSAC 103914 1.09 1.05 1.07 Oracle .96 136584 53.61 52.95 53.39+.55 PG&ECp 426502 12.12 11.27 11.31+.40 Petrobras 218444 15.98 15.57 15.88+.40 Pfizer 1.52f 259384 39.08 38.64 38.89—.01 Pinterestn 94823 18.79 18.22 18.53+.32 ProctGam 2.98 86070 125.87 123.69 124.01—1.30 QEPRes .08 69706 4.32 4.02 4.19+.11 RangeRs .08 119480 4.99 4.67 4.92+.18 RegionsFn .62 102254 17.53 17.31 17.33—.10 S&P500ETF 4.13e 480539 320.25 319.53 319.59+.02 SpdrOGEx .73e 268134 23.31 22.82 23.11+.14 Schlmbrg 2 90198 40.00 38.97 39.62+.16 Schwab .68 195920 49.65 48.55 48.66—.83 SeaLtd 71907 38.02 36.80 37.61—.39 SlackTcn 107527 21.48 20.15 21.13+.42 SnapIncA 167921 15.39 15.06 15.11+.01 SwstnEngy 307977 2.35 2.24 2.29—.01 Sprint 175578 5.31 5.18 5.25+.05 SPEngy 2.04e 129364 61.78 61.01 61.39+.23 SPDRFncl .46e 390719 31.04 30.81 30.81—.13 SPInds 1.12e 66792 81.62 81.10 81.25—.34 SPUtil 1.55e 128078 64.72 64.08 64.63+.26 Steelcse .58 77301 23.02 20.95 22.21+3.13 Synchrony .88 66215 37.07 36.72 36.79—.12 TaiwSemi .73e 100037 59.64 58.72 59.10—.13 TallgELP 2.20f 199675 22.16 22.10 22.11—.03 TevaPhrm .73e 91570 9.89 9.69 9.80+.10 Transocn 151512 6.13 5.94 6.04—.01 TruistFn 1.80f 81120 56.92 56.24 56.32—.35 Twitter 186550 31.91 30.63 31.68+.98 UberTchn 352532 30.14 29.34 30.13+.38 USBancrp 1.68 121917 60.82 59.61 60.09—.59 USOilFd 118663 12.79 12.62 12.74+.02 USSteel .20 102643 13.69 13.24 13.61+.13 ValeSA .29e 179870 13.14 12.91 13.08—.01 VanEGold .06e 390911 27.48 27.09 27.45+.29 VEckOilSvc .47e 88105 13.32 13.02 13.25+.12 VanEJrGld 156912 38.91 38.46 38.73+.16 VangEmg 1.10e 98461 44.65 44.51 44.63+.24 VangFTSE 1.10e 69629 44.20 44.09 44.13—.11 Vereit .55 73004 9.22 9.11 9.15+.02 VerizonCm 2.46 166552 61.70 60.82 60.86—.63 Visa 1 89648 186.44 184.90 184.90—.62 WPXEngy 111179 13.01 12.63 12.82+.13 WellsFargo 2.04 188464 54.46 53.63 53.67—.67 WhitngPet 91125 7.14 6.60 6.77+.03 WmsCos 1.52 163055 