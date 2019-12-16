BC-150-actives-f, The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 78576 3.50…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 78576 3.50 3.29 3.30—.13 AT&TInc 2.08f 240418 38.65 38.37 38.59+.33 Alibaba 166463 209.15 206.19 206.97+2.06 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 390500 8.30 8.16 8.30+.17 Altria 3.36 107904 50.96 50.35 50.60+.44 Ambev .05e 148325 4.72 4.65 4.67+.09 Annaly 1e 133922 9.52 9.43 9.44—.05 AnteroRes 1 122246 2.72 2.59 2.68—.01 AuroraC 199893 2.69 2.52 2.54—.09 Avon 104885 5.61 5.30 5.57+.27 BPPLC 2.46f 78799 37.66 37.38 37.44+.50 BcoBrad .06a 134796 8.59 8.40 8.41—.03 BkofAm .72 507422 35.09 34.70 34.70+.26 Barclay .15e 72690 10.22 10.09 10.14+.40 BarrickGld 2.82e 78133 17.68 17.24 17.42—.16 Boeing 8.22 164173 336.23 326.43 327.00—14.67 BostonSci 85691 45.68 45.14 45.20+.11 BrMySq 1.80 230175 64.27 63.01 63.50—.32 CabotO&G .40f 102059 16.89 16.20 16.89+.79 CallonPet 128602 4.54 4.31 4.40+.15 Centenes 73830 60.82 57.64 60.02+2.31 CenterPnt 1.15 70945 26.37 25.92 26.35+.41 CntryLink 1 94783 13.97 13.55 13.58—.02 CgpVelICrd 86409 3.75 3.70 3.71—.09 Citigroup 2.04f 139669 77.60 76.90 76.91+.52 ClevCliffs .24 108727 8.81 8.28 8.29—.33 CocaCola 1.60 95377 54.83 54.37 54.42 Cortevan 95274 27.56 26.85 27.55+1.06 Coty .50 93341 11.21 10.87 11.01—.07 Danaher .68 920518 153.54 148.03 151.44+2.92 DeltaAir 1.61 74575 58.49 57.15 58.42+1.69 DenburyR 166967 1.35 1.27 1.30+.04 DevonE .36 114483 24.21 23.63 23.85+.37 DxGBull 77247 29.47 28.13 28.40—1.01 DirDGlBr 102627 7.22 6.91 7.18+.26 Disney 1.76 91322 148.65 146.55 148.46+2.08 Dupontrs 1.20 111875 66.59 64.62 64.89+.09 EQTCorp .12 74396 9.86 9.36 9.73+.43 EnCanag .07 282962 4.54 4.31 4.40+.17 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 133261 12.93 12.73 12.80+.07 EnvistaHn 210189 29.18 28.06 28.50+.38 ExxonMbl 3.48 152013 70.25 69.70 70.00+.77 Fitbit 77214 6.65 6.56 6.63+.04 FordM .60a 423171 9.39 9.22 9.39+.16 FrptMcM .20 223536 13.30 12.92 12.95+.08 Gap .97 98173 17.50 16.80 17.05+.36 GenElec .04 553956 11.36 11.13 11.17—.17 GenMotors 1.52 112334 36.25 35.65 36.11+.46 Gerdau .02e 75206 4.53 4.41 4.42—.01 HPInc .70f 87078 20.69 20.38 20.52+.17 Hallibrtn .72 133591 24.77 24.25 24.35+.36 Hanesbds .60 110116 14.95 14.54 14.86+.46 HeclaM .01e 79475 3.10 3.04 3.09+.04 HPEnt .45e 68907 16.35 16.07 16.08+.05 HostHotls .85a 121807 18.30 17.92 18.27+.32 ICICIBk .19e 75408 15.25 15.13 15.19+.01 iPtShFut 341630 15.21 14.88 15.20—.33 iShGold 95520 14.15 14.09 14.12 iShBrazil .67e 313781 45.89 45.46 45.56—.13 iShSilver 95783 15.95 15.85 15.91+.07 iShChinaLC .87e 267043 42.42 42.26 42.34—.26 iShEMkts .59e 776851 44.01 43.82 43.86—.56 iShiBoxIG 3.87 80625 128.31 127.97 128.10—.29 iSh20yrT 3.05 91564 138.46 137.43 137.79—1.25 iSEafe 1.66e 337609 69.71 69.51 69.62—.04 iShiBxHYB 5.09 174078 87.83 87.70 87.78+.17 iShR2K 1.77e 199305 164.85 163.74 163.88+.55 iShREst 2.76e 92290 90.56 89.39 90.29—.31 iShCorEafe 1.56e 77886 65.42 65.18 65.31—.20 Infosys 75580 10.14 10.07 10.13+.05 Invesco 1.24 74012 18.08 17.79 17.90+.28 iShJapan 72875 60.31 60.07 60.29—.44 iShCorEM .95e 122544 52.71 52.51 52.53—.80 ItauUnH 164439 8.98 8.76 8.76—.04 JPMorgCh 3.20 111866 138.84 137.32 137.34+.53 JohnContln 1.04 93591 40.98 40.46 40.60+.16 Keycorp .74 137410 20.29 20.07 20.11+.05 KindMorg 1 118176 20.59 20.27 20.58+.38 Kinrossg 115957 4.39 4.26 4.28—.06 KosmosEn .18 86868 5.60 5.30 5.49+.20 LBrands 1.20 94556 18.17 17.62 17.88+.18 LloydBkg .47a 85847 3.58 3.52 3.57+.15 Macys 1.51 205919 15.76 15.25 15.63+.45 MarathnO .20 102446 13.23 12.86 13.13+.41 MarathPt 2.12 80954 61.59 58.96 60.75+2.14 McEwenM .01 90543 1.12 1.02 1.04—.06 Merck 2.44f 98808 89.100 89.18 89.29+.10 MetLife 1.76 89817 51.08 50.41 50.48+.10 MorgStan 1.40 110075 51.12 50.60 50.72+.48 Nabors .24 143005 2.73 2.49 2.62+.15 NewResid 2 98405 15.87 15.73 15.75+.05 NikeB .98f 82090 99.34 98.06 98.81+1.04 NokiaCp .19e 130776 3.60 3.56 3.59+.07 OasisPet 162358 2.93 2.78 2.84+.16 OcciPet 3.16 95595 38.72 37.98 38.32+.61 OiSAC 108684 1.14 1.07 1.07—.03 Oracle .96 199288 54.98 53.70 53.99—.52 PG&ECp 513640 10.97 8.64 9.67—1.57 PPLCorp 1.65 84241 36.25 35.50 36.25+.61 Petrobras 205850 15.61 15.21 15.39+.08 Pfizer 1.52f 229343 39.40 38.66 39.14+.81 Pinterestn 125137 18.42 17.42 18.21+.76 Plantron .60 84580 26.24 24.23 25.96+1.96 ProctGam 2.98 82817 126.35 125.35 125.56+.09 Qudian 97979 4.64 4.35 4.54+.13 RangeRs .08 129362 4.66 4.30 4.53+.32 RegionsFn .62 90522 17.54 17.22 17.24+.07 SMEnergy .10 68159 9.88 9.40 9.78+.53 S&P500ETF 4.13e 817981 320.15 317.25 319.50+2.18 SpdrS&PRB .74e 84645 59.08 58.54 58.61+.41 SpdrOGEx .73e 283902 22.60 22.00 22.38+.62 Schlmbrg 2 121487 39.84 39.11 39.40+.40 Schwab .68 110367 50.52 49.68 49.72—.23 SlackTcn 91581 21.93 21.34 21.41+.02 SnapIncA 272832 15.24 14.85 15.11+.02 SouthnCo 2.48f 75748 62.32 60.98 62.27+1.51 SwstnEngy 416623 2.23 2.01 2.14+.15 Sprint 119839 5.25 5.15 5.19—.02 SPMatls .98e 89773 61.05 60.64 60.70+.26 SPHlthC 1.01e 77163 102.34 101.47 101.97+1.09 SPCnSt 1.28e 100042 63.15 62.88 63.00+.22 SPEngy 2.04e 111359 61.36 60.71 61.12+.81 SPDRFncl .46e 459141 31.02 30.79 30.82+.11 SPInds 1.12e 80399 82.12 81.66 81.67—.04 SPTech .78e 98722 90.60 90.15 90.29+.80 SPUtil 1.55e 207738 64.20 63.37 64.16+.79 TevaPhrm .73e 130593 10.03 9.63 9.86+.22 Transocn 185809 6.31 6.02 6.03—.06 TruistFn 1.80f 90030 56.75 56.11 56.22+.20 Twitter 158505 31.28 30.41 30.97+.58 UberTchn 573424 30.13 29.10 30.05+1.56 UndrArm 110633 20.54 19.53 20.43+.90 USSteel .20 188968 13.96 13.11 13.18—.53 VICIPr 1.19e 68002 24.67 24.14 24.61+.28 ValeSA .29e 204460 13.33 13.16 13.16+.10 VanEGold .06e 423153 27.74 27.32 27.39—.33 VEckOilSvc .47e 80391 13.25 13.01 13.03+.15 VanEJrGld 174268 39.47 38.77 38.78—.55 VangEmg 1.10e 103996 44.20 44.05 44.06+.37 VangFTSE 1.10e 75677 44.47 44.35 44.40+.44 Vereit .55 94847 9.25 9.10 9.21+.06 VerizonCm 2.46 114887 61.27 60.71 61.23+.42 Vipshop 102174 13.92 13.70 13.85+.22 Visa 1 82209 186.82 185.77 186.24+1.10 WPXEngy 211830 12.07 11.00 11.90+.99 WellsFargo 2.04 197924 54.56 54.22 54.22+.43 WstnUnion .80 x83527 27.45 27.06 27.13+.10 WhitngPet 81394 6.35 6.00 6.04+.13 WmsCos 1.52 177778 22.99 22.75 22.82+.11 Yamanag .02 100315 3.80 3.69 3.69—.05 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.