BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|78576
|3.50
|3.29
|3.30—.13
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|240418
|38.65
|38.37
|38.59+.33
|Alibaba
|166463
|209.15
|206.19
|206.97+2.06
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|390500
|8.30
|8.16
|8.30+.17
|Altria 3.36
|107904
|50.96
|50.35
|50.60+.44
|Ambev .05e
|148325
|4.72
|4.65
|4.67+.09
|Annaly 1e
|133922
|9.52
|9.43
|9.44—.05
|AnteroRes 1
|122246
|2.72
|2.59
|2.68—.01
|AuroraC
|199893
|2.69
|2.52
|2.54—.09
|Avon
|104885
|5.61
|5.30
|5.57+.27
|BPPLC 2.46f
|78799
|37.66
|37.38
|37.44+.50
|BcoBrad .06a
|134796
|8.59
|8.40
|8.41—.03
|BkofAm .72
|507422
|35.09
|34.70
|34.70+.26
|Barclay .15e
|72690
|10.22
|10.09
|10.14+.40
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|78133
|17.68
|17.24
|17.42—.16
|Boeing 8.22
|164173
|336.23
|326.43
|327.00—14.67
|BostonSci
|85691
|45.68
|45.14
|45.20+.11
|BrMySq 1.80
|230175
|64.27
|63.01
|63.50—.32
|CabotO&G .40f
|102059
|16.89
|16.20
|16.89+.79
|CallonPet
|128602
|4.54
|4.31
|4.40+.15
|Centenes
|73830
|60.82
|57.64
|60.02+2.31
|CenterPnt 1.15
|70945
|26.37
|25.92
|26.35+.41
|CntryLink 1
|94783
|13.97
|13.55
|13.58—.02
|CgpVelICrd
|86409
|3.75
|3.70
|3.71—.09
|Citigroup 2.04f
|139669
|77.60
|76.90
|76.91+.52
|ClevCliffs .24
|108727
|8.81
|8.28
|8.29—.33
|CocaCola 1.60
|95377
|54.83
|54.37
|54.42
|Cortevan
|95274
|27.56
|26.85
|27.55+1.06
|Coty .50
|93341
|11.21
|10.87
|11.01—.07
|Danaher .68
|920518
|153.54
|148.03
|151.44+2.92
|DeltaAir 1.61
|74575
|58.49
|57.15
|58.42+1.69
|DenburyR
|166967
|1.35
|1.27
|1.30+.04
|DevonE .36
|114483
|24.21
|23.63
|23.85+.37
|DxGBull
|77247
|29.47
|28.13
|28.40—1.01
|DirDGlBr
|102627
|7.22
|6.91
|7.18+.26
|Disney 1.76
|91322
|148.65
|146.55
|148.46+2.08
|Dupontrs 1.20
|111875
|66.59
|64.62
|64.89+.09
|EQTCorp .12
|74396
|9.86
|9.36
|9.73+.43
|EnCanag .07
|282962
|4.54
|4.31
|4.40+.17
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|133261
|12.93
|12.73
|12.80+.07
|EnvistaHn
|210189
|29.18
|28.06
|28.50+.38
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|152013
|70.25
|69.70
|70.00+.77
|Fitbit
|77214
|6.65
|6.56
|6.63+.04
|FordM .60a
|423171
|9.39
|9.22
|9.39+.16
|FrptMcM .20
|223536
|13.30
|12.92
|12.95+.08
|Gap .97
|98173
|17.50
|16.80
|17.05+.36
|GenElec .04
|553956
|11.36
|11.13
|11.17—.17
|GenMotors 1.52
|112334
|36.25
|35.65
|36.11+.46
|Gerdau .02e
|75206
|4.53
|4.41
|4.42—.01
|HPInc .70f
|87078
|20.69
|20.38
|20.52+.17
|Hallibrtn .72
|133591
|24.77
|24.25
|24.35+.36
|Hanesbds .60
|110116
|14.95
|14.54
|14.86+.46
|HeclaM .01e
|79475
|3.10
|3.04
|3.09+.04
|HPEnt .45e
|68907
|16.35
|16.07
|16.08+.05
|HostHotls .85a
|121807
|18.30
|17.92
|18.27+.32
|ICICIBk .19e
|75408
|15.25
|15.13
|15.19+.01
|iPtShFut
|341630
|15.21
|14.88
|15.20—.33
|iShGold
|95520
|14.15
|14.09
|14.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|313781
|45.89
|45.46
|45.56—.13
|iShSilver
|95783
|15.95
|15.85
|15.91+.07
|iShChinaLC .87e
|267043
|42.42
|42.26
|42.34—.26
|iShEMkts .59e
|776851
|44.01
|43.82
|43.86—.56
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|80625
|128.31
|127.97
|128.10—.29
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|91564
|138.46
|137.43
|137.79—1.25
|iSEafe 1.66e
|337609
|69.71
|69.51
|69.62—.04
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|174078
|87.83
|87.70
|87.78+.17
|iShR2K 1.77e
|199305
|164.85
|163.74
|163.88+.55
|iShREst 2.76e
|92290
|90.56
|89.39
|90.29—.31
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|77886
|65.42
|65.18
|65.31—.20
|Infosys
|75580
|10.14
|10.07
|10.13+.05
|Invesco 1.24
|74012
|18.08
|17.79
|17.90+.28
|iShJapan
|72875
|60.31
|60.07
|60.29—.44
|iShCorEM .95e
|122544
|52.71
|52.51
|52.53—.80
|ItauUnH
|164439
|8.98
|8.76
|8.76—.04
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|111866
|138.84
|137.32
|137.34+.53
|JohnContln 1.04
|93591
|40.98
|40.46
|40.60+.16
|Keycorp .74
|137410
|20.29
|20.07
|20.11+.05
|KindMorg 1
|118176
|20.59
|20.27
|20.58+.38
|Kinrossg
|115957
|4.39
|4.26
|4.28—.06
|KosmosEn .18
|86868
|5.60
|5.30
|5.49+.20
|LBrands 1.20
|94556
|18.17
|17.62
|17.88+.18
|LloydBkg .47a
|85847
|3.58
|3.52
|3.57+.15
|Macys 1.51
|205919
|15.76
|15.25
|15.63+.45
|MarathnO .20
|102446
|13.23
|12.86
|13.13+.41
|MarathPt 2.12
|80954
|61.59
|58.96
|60.75+2.14
|McEwenM .01
|90543
|1.12
|1.02
|1.04—.06
|Merck 2.44f
|98808
|89.100
|89.18
|89.29+.10
|MetLife 1.76
|89817
|51.08
|50.41
|50.48+.10
|MorgStan 1.40
|110075
|51.12
|50.60
|50.72+.48
|Nabors .24
|143005
|2.73
|2.49
|2.62+.15
|NewResid 2
|98405
|15.87
|15.73
|15.75+.05
|NikeB .98f
|82090
|99.34
|98.06
|98.81+1.04
|NokiaCp .19e
|130776
|3.60
|3.56
|3.59+.07
|OasisPet
|162358
|2.93
|2.78
|2.84+.16
|OcciPet 3.16
|95595
|38.72
|37.98
|38.32+.61
|OiSAC
|108684
|1.14
|1.07
|1.07—.03
|Oracle .96
|199288
|54.98
|53.70
|53.99—.52
|PG&ECp
|513640
|10.97
|8.64
|9.67—1.57
|PPLCorp 1.65
|84241
|36.25
|35.50
|36.25+.61
|Petrobras
|205850
|15.61
|15.21
|15.39+.08
|Pfizer 1.52f
|229343
|39.40
|38.66
|39.14+.81
|Pinterestn
|125137
|18.42
|17.42
|18.21+.76
|Plantron .60
|84580
|26.24
|24.23
|25.96+1.96
|ProctGam 2.98
|82817
|126.35
|125.35
|125.56+.09
|Qudian
|97979
|4.64
|4.35
|4.54+.13
|RangeRs .08
|129362
|4.66
|4.30
|4.53+.32
|RegionsFn .62
|90522
|17.54
|17.22
|17.24+.07
|SMEnergy .10
|68159
|9.88
|9.40
|9.78+.53
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|817981
|320.15
|317.25
|319.50+2.18
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|84645
|59.08
|58.54
|58.61+.41
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|283902
|22.60
|22.00
|22.38+.62
|Schlmbrg 2
|121487
|39.84
|39.11
|39.40+.40
|Schwab .68
|110367
|50.52
|49.68
|49.72—.23
|SlackTcn
|91581
|21.93
|21.34
|21.41+.02
|SnapIncA
|272832
|15.24
|14.85
|15.11+.02
|SouthnCo 2.48f
|75748
|62.32
|60.98
|62.27+1.51
|SwstnEngy
|416623
|2.23
|2.01
|2.14+.15
|Sprint
|119839
|5.25
|5.15
|5.19—.02
|SPMatls .98e
|89773
|61.05
|60.64
|60.70+.26
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|77163
|102.34
|101.47
|101.97+1.09
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|100042
|63.15
|62.88
|63.00+.22
|SPEngy 2.04e
|111359
|61.36
|60.71
|61.12+.81
|SPDRFncl .46e
|459141
|31.02
|30.79
|30.82+.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|80399
|82.12
|81.66
|81.67—.04
|SPTech .78e
|98722
|90.60
|90.15
|90.29+.80
|SPUtil 1.55e
|207738
|64.20
|63.37
|64.16+.79
|TevaPhrm .73e
|130593
|10.03
|9.63
|9.86+.22
|Transocn
|185809
|6.31
|6.02
|6.03—.06
|TruistFn 1.80f
|90030
|56.75
|56.11
|56.22+.20
|158505
|31.28
|30.41
|30.97+.58
|UberTchn
|573424
|30.13
|29.10
|30.05+1.56
|UndrArm
|110633
|20.54
|19.53
|20.43+.90
|USSteel .20
|188968
|13.96
|13.11
|13.18—.53
|VICIPr 1.19e
|68002
|24.67
|24.14
|24.61+.28
|ValeSA .29e
|204460
|13.33
|13.16
|13.16+.10
|VanEGold .06e
|423153
|27.74
|27.32
|27.39—.33
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|80391
|13.25
|13.01
|13.03+.15
|VanEJrGld
|174268
|39.47
|38.77
|38.78—.55
|VangEmg 1.10e
|103996
|44.20
|44.05
|44.06+.37
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|75677
|44.47
|44.35
|44.40+.44
|Vereit .55
|94847
|9.25
|9.10
|9.21+.06
|VerizonCm 2.46
|114887
|61.27
|60.71
|61.23+.42
|Vipshop
|102174
|13.92
|13.70
|13.85+.22
|Visa 1
|82209
|186.82
|185.77
|186.24+1.10
|WPXEngy
|211830
|12.07
|11.00
|11.90+.99
|WellsFargo 2.04
|197924
|54.56
|54.22
|54.22+.43
|WstnUnion .80
|x83527
|27.45
|27.06
|27.13+.10
|WhitngPet
|81394
|6.35
|6.00
|6.04+.13
|WmsCos 1.52
|177778
|22.99
|22.75
|22.82+.11
|Yamanag .02
|100315
|3.80
|3.69
|3.69—.05
