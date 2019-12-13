BC-150-actives-f The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 87341 3.55 3.36 3.43—.09 AT&TInc 2.08f 248921 38.28 37.95 38.26—.09 Alibaba 192547 207.10 203.77 204.91+.41 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 345574 8.28 8.08 8.13—.12 Ambev .05e 95964 4.63 4.56 4.58+.01 AEagleOut .55 99905 14.88 14.24 14.46—.38 Annaly 1e 85750 9.49 9.36 9.49+.14 AnteroMid .45e 67902 6.04 5.75 5.85—.07 AnteroRes 1 137185 2.97 2.66 2.69—.23 Aphria 86858 5.55 5.28 5.50+.23 AuroraC 247276 2.74 2.59 2.63+.03 Avon 83900 5.39 5.12 5.30+.18 BPPLC 2.46f 78799 37.44 36.87 36.94—.02 BcBilVArg .27e 116066 5.59 5.44 5.46+.01 BcoBrad .06a 146407 8.60 8.39 8.44 BcoSantSA .21e 89322 4.19 4.08 4.09+.04 BkofAm .72 485286 34.96 34.35 34.44—.24 Barclay .15e 113020 9.88 9.69 9.74+.66 BarrickGld 2.82e 107206 17.67 17.32 17.58+.02 BostonSci 75232 45.27 44.40 45.09+.42 BrMySq 1.80 145254 64.75 63.79 63.82—.12 CallonPet 96896 4.54 4.22 4.25—.19 CanopyGr 118574 22.25 20.65 20.68—.45 Carnival 2 69574 47.100 47.11 47.45+.55 CenterPnt 1.15 133853 26.01 24.77 25.94+1.12 CntryLink 1 133544 13.89 13.55 13.60—.14 CienaCorp 101298 43.97 41.19 41.38—1.24 CgpVelLCrd 129639 13.67 12.89 13.21+.36 CgpVelICrd 310769 3.91 3.67 3.80—.12 Citigroup 2.04f 134469 77.83 76.06 76.39—.66 ClevCliffs .24 120937 8.96 8.53 8.62—.24 CocaCola 1.60 130721 54.55 53.84 54.42+.28 ConocoPhil 1.68f 69649 64.07 62.49 62.70+.11 Danaher .68 641025 152.06 148.28 148.52—2.78 DenburyR 119698 1.28 1.20 1.26+.02 DBXHvChiA .29e 83611 29.08 28.51 28.67+.02 DxGBull 105810 29.80 28.16 29.41+.20 DirSPBear 94489 14.23 13.87 14.05—.02 DirDGlBr 141866 7.22 6.83 6.92—.06 Disney 1.76 x93475 147.80 146.31 146.38—.50 EnCanag .07 259626 4.40 4.20 4.23+.03 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 209840 12.83 12.44 12.73+.09 EntProdPt 1.77f 107078 28.22 27.39 27.52—.64 EnvistaHn 137706 28.75 27.98 28.12—.39 ExxonMbl 3.48 122648 70.54 69.12 69.23—1.11 Fitbit 74441 6.70 6.55 6.59—.07 FordM .60a 353175 9.39 9.19 9.23—.09 FrptMcM .20 266511 13.38 12.83 12.87—.19 GenElec .04 526350 11.60 11.33 11.34—.10 GenMotors 1.52 80467 36.34 35.61 35.65—.45 Genworth 81708 4.61 4.44 4.61+.17 Gerdau .02e 137556 4.45 4.34 4.43+.09 HPInc .70f 86919 20.53 20.26 20.35—.08 Hallibrtn .72 141033 24.68 23.97 23.99—.31 Hanesbds .60 102118 14.96 14.31 14.40—.78 HeclaM .01e 107831 3.10 2.93 3.05+.10 HPEnt .45e 74290 16.45 15.99 16.03—.37 HomeDp 5.44 68680 214.23 210.67 214.08+2.04 HostHotls .85a 114894 18.00 17.75 17.95+.09 Huya 70795 18.09 16.82 16.95—1.06 IAMGldg 1.52f 104395 3.45 3.28 3.41 iPtShFut 736895 16.54 15.51 15.53—.67 iShGold 138506 14.13 14.01 14.12+.07 iShBrazil .67e 307562 46.22 45.40 45.69—.11 iShHK .61e 105768 24.65 24.22 24.23+.15 iShSilver 111337 15.86 15.74 15.84—.01 iShChinaLC .87e 547534 43.39 42.59 42.60—.18 iShEMkts .59e 1566658 44.87 44.30 44.42—.02 iShiBoxIG 3.87 120740 128.46 127.70 128.39+.83 iSh20yrT 3.05 113350 139.61 137.23 139.04+1.59 iSEafe 1.66e 464125 69.98 69.40 69.66+.48 iShiBxHYB 5.09 180881 87.65 87.50 87.61+.09 iShR2K 1.77e 230686 164.81 162.55 163.33—.63 iShREst 2.76e 85067 90.98 89.92 90.60+.09 iShCorEafe 1.56e 96017 65.83 65.30 65.51+.44 Infosys 80674 10.14 10.04 10.08+.05 Invesco 1.24 94843 18.33 17.60 17.62—.09 iShJapan 124986 60.75 60.34 60.73+.16 iShCorEM .95e 208899 53.81 53.16 53.33+.02 ItauUnH x168590 8.86 8.62 8.80+.13 JPMorgCh 3.20 105314 138.83 136.22 136.81—1.21 JohnContln 1.04 x90839 41.64 40.24 40.44—1.31 Keycorp .74 73049 20.43 19.97 20.06—.33 KindMorg 1 137412 20.37 20.08 20.20+.05 Kinrossg 123644 4.43 4.33 4.34—.02 LBrands 1.20 77499 18.56 17.69 17.70—.78 LloydBkg .47a 142071 3.47 3.39 3.42+.22 Macys 1.51 171948 15.75 15.17 15.18—.53 MarathnO .20 96721 13.23 12.71 12.72—.31 McEwenM .01 67073 1.14 1.08 1.10+.02 MedProp 1.04 72016 20.44 19.80 19.87—.39 Merck 2.44f x72248 89.59 88.44 89.19+.23 MorgStan 1.40 101894 51.15 50.14 50.24—.45 NokiaCp .19e 204570 3.62 3.52 3.52—.05 OasisPet 138348 3.03 2.66 2.68—.29 OcciPet 3.16 98654 38.81 37.66 37.71—.54 OiSAC 104989 1.15 1.09 1.10+.03 Oracle .96 213735 55.40 54.42 54.51—1.96 PG&ECp 251254 11.97 10.60 11.24—.48 PPLCorp 1.65 126389 35.84 34.75 35.64+2.04 ParsleyEn .12 86347 17.52 16.99 17.14—.10 Petrobras 310017 15.73 15.20 15.31—.75 Pfizer 1.44 158238 38.68 38.07 38.33—.21 Pinterestn 79608 17.98 17.39 17.45—.31 PrUShSP 79119 26.11 25.67 25.89—.05 QEPRes .08 71424 3.88 3.56 3.62—.20 Qudian 92208 4.54 4.23 4.41+.02 RangeRs .08 136182 4.73 4.20 4.21—.40 RegionsFn .62 87543 17.49 17.05 17.17—.25 SpdrGold 69641 139.21 137.98 139.05+.62 S&P500ETF 4.13e 813058 318.67 316.02 317.32+.19 SpdrS&PRB .74e 77470 59.02 57.81 58.20—.49 SpdrOGEx .73e 330770 22.58 21.68 21.76—.44 Schlmbrg 2 119809 39.51 38.55 39.00—.07 Schwab .68 152169 51.36 49.81 49.95—1.12 SlackTcn 80469 21.45 20.67 21.39+.49 SnapIncA 277412 15.19 14.58 15.09+.64 SwstnEngy 266593 2.20 1.97 1.99—.13 Sprint 143534 5.25 5.16 5.21+.02 Square 70462 66.34 64.49 64.80—1.06 SPCnSt 1.28e 101582 62.88 62.29 62.78+.22 SPEngy 2.04e 113698 61.37 60.27 60.31—.46 SPDRFncl .46e 481350 30.97 30.53 30.71—.11 SPInds 1.12e 117505 82.54 81.45 81.71—.22 SPTech .78e 131279 89.69 88.64 89.49+.59 SPUtil 1.55e 193345 63.48 62.67 63.37+.49 TaiwSemi .73e 98868 59.52 58.25 58.25—.36 TeckResg .19e 67416 17.27 16.52 16.82+.08 TevaPhrm .73e 134791 9.97 9.61 9.64—.16 Transocn 232805 6.21 5.92 6.09+.15 TruistFn 1.80f 76743 56.66 55.64 56.02—.06 Twitter 126845 30.61 30.24 30.39+.09 UberTchn 254280 28.84 28.27 28.49—.20 USOilFd 171010 12.63 12.39 12.49+.12 USSteel .20 141709 14.36 13.61 13.71—.52 ValeSA .29e 320182 13.21 12.89 13.06+.15 VanEGold .06e 296487 27.84 27.32 27.72+.06 VnEkRus .01e 71126 25.68 25.45 25.58+.22 VEckOilSvc .47e 122870 13.14 12.84 12.88—.12 VanEJrGld 88214 39.51 38.68 39.33+.02 VangREIT 3.08e 68142 90.80 89.68 90.35+.02 VangEmg 1.10e 160613 44.14 43.62 43.69—.05 VangFTSE 1.10e 90389 44.17 43.81 43.96+.25 Vereit .55 147153 9.18 9.02 9.15—.02 VerizonCm 2.46 105753 61.19 60.25 60.81—.36 Visa 1 85386 185.52 182.04 185.14+2.50 WellsFargo 2.04 191791 54.42 53.43 53.79—.57 WhitngPet 150642 6.58 5.77 5.91—.44 WmsCos 1.52 97958 22.97 22.60 22.71+.06 Yamanag .02 192162 3.75 3.61 3.74+.07 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 