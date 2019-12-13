BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|87341
|3.55
|3.36
|3.43—.09
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|248921
|38.28
|37.95
|38.26—.09
|Alibaba
|192547
|207.10
|203.77
|204.91+.41
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|345574
|8.28
|8.08
|8.13—.12
|Ambev .05e
|95964
|4.63
|4.56
|4.58+.01
|AEagleOut .55
|99905
|14.88
|14.24
|14.46—.38
|Annaly 1e
|85750
|9.49
|9.36
|9.49+.14
|AnteroMid .45e
|67902
|6.04
|5.75
|5.85—.07
|AnteroRes 1
|137185
|2.97
|2.66
|2.69—.23
|Aphria
|86858
|5.55
|5.28
|5.50+.23
|AuroraC
|247276
|2.74
|2.59
|2.63+.03
|Avon
|83900
|5.39
|5.12
|5.30+.18
|BPPLC 2.46f
|78799
|37.44
|36.87
|36.94—.02
|BcBilVArg .27e
|116066
|5.59
|5.44
|5.46+.01
|BcoBrad .06a
|146407
|8.60
|8.39
|8.44
|BcoSantSA .21e
|89322
|4.19
|4.08
|4.09+.04
|BkofAm .72
|485286
|34.96
|34.35
|34.44—.24
|Barclay .15e
|113020
|9.88
|9.69
|9.74+.66
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|107206
|17.67
|17.32
|17.58+.02
|BostonSci
|75232
|45.27
|44.40
|45.09+.42
|BrMySq 1.80
|145254
|64.75
|63.79
|63.82—.12
|CallonPet
|96896
|4.54
|4.22
|4.25—.19
|CanopyGr
|118574
|22.25
|20.65
|20.68—.45
|Carnival 2
|69574
|47.100
|47.11
|47.45+.55
|CenterPnt 1.15
|133853
|26.01
|24.77
|25.94+1.12
|CntryLink 1
|133544
|13.89
|13.55
|13.60—.14
|CienaCorp
|101298
|43.97
|41.19
|41.38—1.24
|CgpVelLCrd
|129639
|13.67
|12.89
|13.21+.36
|CgpVelICrd
|310769
|3.91
|3.67
|3.80—.12
|Citigroup 2.04f
|134469
|77.83
|76.06
|76.39—.66
|ClevCliffs .24
|120937
|8.96
|8.53
|8.62—.24
|CocaCola 1.60
|130721
|54.55
|53.84
|54.42+.28
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|69649
|64.07
|62.49
|62.70+.11
|Danaher .68
|641025
|152.06
|148.28
|148.52—2.78
|DenburyR
|119698
|1.28
|1.20
|1.26+.02
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|83611
|29.08
|28.51
|28.67+.02
|DxGBull
|105810
|29.80
|28.16
|29.41+.20
|DirSPBear
|94489
|14.23
|13.87
|14.05—.02
|DirDGlBr
|141866
|7.22
|6.83
|6.92—.06
|Disney 1.76
|x93475
|147.80
|146.31
|146.38—.50
|EnCanag .07
|259626
|4.40
|4.20
|4.23+.03
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|209840
|12.83
|12.44
|12.73+.09
|EntProdPt 1.77f
|107078
|28.22
|27.39
|27.52—.64
|EnvistaHn
|137706
|28.75
|27.98
|28.12—.39
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|122648
|70.54
|69.12
|69.23—1.11
|Fitbit
|74441
|6.70
|6.55
|6.59—.07
|FordM .60a
|353175
|9.39
|9.19
|9.23—.09
|FrptMcM .20
|266511
|13.38
|12.83
|12.87—.19
|GenElec .04
|526350
|11.60
|11.33
|11.34—.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|80467
|36.34
|35.61
|35.65—.45
|Genworth
|81708
|4.61
|4.44
|4.61+.17
|Gerdau .02e
|137556
|4.45
|4.34
|4.43+.09
|HPInc .70f
|86919
|20.53
|20.26
|20.35—.08
|Hallibrtn .72
|141033
|24.68
|23.97
|23.99—.31
|Hanesbds .60
|102118
|14.96
|14.31
|14.40—.78
|HeclaM .01e
|107831
|3.10
|2.93
|3.05+.10
|HPEnt .45e
|74290
|16.45
|15.99
|16.03—.37
|HomeDp 5.44
|68680
|214.23
|210.67
|214.08+2.04
|HostHotls .85a
|114894
|18.00
|17.75
|17.95+.09
|Huya
|70795
|18.09
|16.82
|16.95—1.06
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|104395
|3.45
|3.28
|3.41
|iPtShFut
|736895
|16.54
|15.51
|15.53—.67
|iShGold
|138506
|14.13
|14.01
|14.12+.07
|iShBrazil .67e
|307562
|46.22
|45.40
|45.69—.11
|iShHK .61e
|105768
|24.65
|24.22
|24.23+.15
|iShSilver
|111337
|15.86
|15.74
|15.84—.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|547534
|43.39
|42.59
|42.60—.18
|iShEMkts .59e
|1566658
|44.87
|44.30
|44.42—.02
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|120740
|128.46
|127.70
|128.39+.83
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|113350
|139.61
|137.23
|139.04+1.59
|iSEafe 1.66e
|464125
|69.98
|69.40
|69.66+.48
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|180881
|87.65
|87.50
|87.61+.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|230686
|164.81
|162.55
|163.33—.63
|iShREst 2.76e
|85067
|90.98
|89.92
|90.60+.09
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|96017
|65.83
|65.30
|65.51+.44
|Infosys
|80674
|10.14
|10.04
|10.08+.05
|Invesco 1.24
|94843
|18.33
|17.60
|17.62—.09
|iShJapan
|124986
|60.75
|60.34
|60.73+.16
|iShCorEM .95e
|208899
|53.81
|53.16
|53.33+.02
|ItauUnH
|x168590
|8.86
|8.62
|8.80+.13
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|105314
|138.83
|136.22
|136.81—1.21
|JohnContln 1.04
|x90839
|41.64
|40.24
|40.44—1.31
|Keycorp .74
|73049
|20.43
|19.97
|20.06—.33
|KindMorg 1
|137412
|20.37
|20.08
|20.20+.05
|Kinrossg
|123644
|4.43
|4.33
|4.34—.02
|LBrands 1.20
|77499
|18.56
|17.69
|17.70—.78
|LloydBkg .47a
|142071
|3.47
|3.39
|3.42+.22
|Macys 1.51
|171948
|15.75
|15.17
|15.18—.53
|MarathnO .20
|96721
|13.23
|12.71
|12.72—.31
|McEwenM .01
|67073
|1.14
|1.08
|1.10+.02
|MedProp 1.04
|72016
|20.44
|19.80
|19.87—.39
|Merck 2.44f
|x72248
|89.59
|88.44
|89.19+.23
|MorgStan 1.40
|101894
|51.15
|50.14
|50.24—.45
|NokiaCp .19e
|204570
|3.62
|3.52
|3.52—.05
|OasisPet
|138348
|3.03
|2.66
|2.68—.29
|OcciPet 3.16
|98654
|38.81
|37.66
|37.71—.54
|OiSAC
|104989
|1.15
|1.09
|1.10+.03
|Oracle .96
|213735
|55.40
|54.42
|54.51—1.96
|PG&ECp
|251254
|11.97
|10.60
|11.24—.48
|PPLCorp 1.65
|126389
|35.84
|34.75
|35.64+2.04
|ParsleyEn .12
|86347
|17.52
|16.99
|17.14—.10
|Petrobras
|310017
|15.73
|15.20
|15.31—.75
|Pfizer 1.44
|158238
|38.68
|38.07
|38.33—.21
|Pinterestn
|79608
|17.98
|17.39
|17.45—.31
|PrUShSP
|79119
|26.11
|25.67
|25.89—.05
|QEPRes .08
|71424
|3.88
|3.56
|3.62—.20
|Qudian
|92208
|4.54
|4.23
|4.41+.02
|RangeRs .08
|136182
|4.73
|4.20
|4.21—.40
|RegionsFn .62
|87543
|17.49
|17.05
|17.17—.25
|SpdrGold
|69641
|139.21
|137.98
|139.05+.62
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|813058
|318.67
|316.02
|317.32+.19
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|77470
|59.02
|57.81
|58.20—.49
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|330770
|22.58
|21.68
|21.76—.44
|Schlmbrg 2
|119809
|39.51
|38.55
|39.00—.07
|Schwab .68
|152169
|51.36
|49.81
|49.95—1.12
|SlackTcn
|80469
|21.45
|20.67
|21.39+.49
|SnapIncA
|277412
|15.19
|14.58
|15.09+.64
|SwstnEngy
|266593
|2.20
|1.97
|1.99—.13
|Sprint
|143534
|5.25
|5.16
|5.21+.02
|Square
|70462
|66.34
|64.49
|64.80—1.06
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|101582
|62.88
|62.29
|62.78+.22
|SPEngy 2.04e
|113698
|61.37
|60.27
|60.31—.46
|SPDRFncl .46e
|481350
|30.97
|30.53
|30.71—.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|117505
|82.54
|81.45
|81.71—.22
|SPTech .78e
|131279
|89.69
|88.64
|89.49+.59
|SPUtil 1.55e
|193345
|63.48
|62.67
|63.37+.49
|TaiwSemi .73e
|98868
|59.52
|58.25
|58.25—.36
|TeckResg .19e
|67416
|17.27
|16.52
|16.82+.08
|TevaPhrm .73e
|134791
|9.97
|9.61
|9.64—.16
|Transocn
|232805
|6.21
|5.92
|6.09+.15
|TruistFn 1.80f
|76743
|56.66
|55.64
|56.02—.06
|126845
|30.61
|30.24
|30.39+.09
|UberTchn
|254280
|28.84
|28.27
|28.49—.20
|USOilFd
|171010
|12.63
|12.39
|12.49+.12
|USSteel .20
|141709
|14.36
|13.61
|13.71—.52
|ValeSA .29e
|320182
|13.21
|12.89
|13.06+.15
|VanEGold .06e
|296487
|27.84
|27.32
|27.72+.06
|VnEkRus .01e
|71126
|25.68
|25.45
|25.58+.22
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|122870
|13.14
|12.84
|12.88—.12
|VanEJrGld
|88214
|39.51
|38.68
|39.33+.02
|VangREIT 3.08e
|68142
|90.80
|89.68
|90.35+.02
|VangEmg 1.10e
|160613
|44.14
|43.62
|43.69—.05
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|90389
|44.17
|43.81
|43.96+.25
|Vereit .55
|147153
|9.18
|9.02
|9.15—.02
|VerizonCm 2.46
|105753
|61.19
|60.25
|60.81—.36
|Visa 1
|85386
|185.52
|182.04
|185.14+2.50
|WellsFargo 2.04
|191791
|54.42
|53.43
|53.79—.57
|WhitngPet
|150642
|6.58
|5.77
|5.91—.44
|WmsCos 1.52
|97958
|22.97
|22.60
|22.71+.06
|Yamanag .02
|192162
|3.75
|3.61
|3.74+.07
