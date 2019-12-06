BC-150-actives-f The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 65642…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 65642 18.87 18.69 18.72—.09 AKSteel 126685 3.32 3.17 3.23+.06 AT&TInc 2.04 223306 38.58 38.14 38.20+.01 Alibaba 135431 202.00 199.51 201.89+1.89 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 223549 7.83 7.70 7.75+.04 Altice .07e 76265 26.18 25.47 26.05+.72 Ambev .05e 112163 4.45 4.34 4.45+.13 Amcorn 75180 10.53 10.36 10.47+.14 AmIntlGrp 1.28 67041 52.12 51.15 51.86+.72 Annaly 1e 69457 9.44 9.33 9.40+.05 AnteroRes 1 75566 2.22 2.06 2.19+.09 Apache 1 100624 20.17 18.33 19.99+1.41 AtHomGr 63407 6.04 5.18 5.67+.19 AuroraC 137348 2.45 2.42 2.43—.01 BB&TCp 1.80f 259195 54.68 54.02 54.24+.75 BPPLC 2.46f 62540 37.35 36.93 37.09+.44 BcBilVArg .27e 80274 5.29 5.23 5.25+.02 BcoBrad .06a 125859 8.33 8.19 8.28+.04 BkofAm .72 508132 33.80 33.57 33.67+.58 BarrickGld 2.82e 81794 17.11 16.82 16.89—.27 BigLots 1.20 214874 25.35 22.90 25.21+6.05 BostonSci 78985 44.22 43.36 44.08+.82 BrMySq 1.80 174156 60.86 59.82 59.95+.47 CabotO&G .40f 63119 16.29 16.00 16.08+.12 CallonPet 136245 4.14 3.85 4.11+.30 CntryLink 1 80065 14.40 14.13 14.16+.02 Chevron 4.76 67159 119.29 116.98 118.01+1.68 CienaCorp 72564 35.05 33.22 35.00—1.29 CgpVelLCrd 139678 13.24 12.09 12.74+.42 CgpVelICrd 370142 4.18 3.80 3.97—.14 Citigroup 2.04f 98557 76.22 75.60 75.81+1.10 ClevCliffs .24 157574 8.39 8.06 8.14+.20 Cloudera 208269 11.21 10.58 10.88+.87 CocaCola 1.60 75087 54.50 54.17 54.42+.23 Coeur 62482 7.08 6.73 6.79—.45 ConocoPhil 1.68f 82971 62.13 60.13 61.97+2.13 Danaher .68 210695 148.94 146.79 148.22+1.03 DenburyR 130370 1.06 1.00 1.03+.02 DxGBull 107978 28.48 27.15 27.25—1.93 DxGlMBr 61709 14.08 13.26 14.03+1.27 DirSPBear 65016 14.49 14.32 14.39—.38 DirDGlBr 169418 7.53 7.21 7.50+.48 Dupontrs 1.20 65247 63.95 62.75 63.59+1.60 EQTCorp .12 63053 8.89 8.52 8.78+.17 EnCanag .07 275404 4.07 3.86 4.05+.12 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 186678 11.71 11.43 11.50—.10 EnvistaHn 81912 27.99 27.65 27.69—.13 EveriHldgs 68104 12.79 12.12 12.22+.36 ExxonMbl 3.48 136220 69.87 68.76 69.51+1.10 FMajSilvg 65738 10.90 10.47 10.47—.76 Fitbit 74755 6.83 6.71 6.74—.03 FordM .60a 310205 9.07 8.95 9.02+.09 FrptMcM .20 180699 11.74 11.52 11.64+.31 GenElec .04 505092 11.11 10.85 11.10+.31 GenMotors 1.52 83556 35.76 35.45 35.54+.23 Gerdau .02e 109469 4.26 4.09 4.18+.10 HPInc .70f 107229 20.65 20.41 20.50+.18 Hallibrtn .72 138771 22.34 21.36 22.33+.91 HeclaM .01e 119682 2.87 2.68 2.78—.14 HostHotls .85a 78092 18.05 17.80 17.89+.17 ICICIBk .19e 65027 14.74 14.66 14.70—.07 iPtShFut 391799 16.97 16.58 16.73—.60 iShGold 219469 13.99 13.94 13.96—.15 iShBrazil .67e 225025 44.80 44.28 44.71+.70 iShSilver 192504 15.61 15.44 15.48—.37 iShChinaLC .87e 174714 41.39 41.22 41.24+.34 iShEMkts .59e 567498 43.13 42.98 43.07+.25 iSh20yrT 3.05 75572 139.12 137.86 138.35—.77 iSEafe 1.66e 231795 68.71 68.55 68.69+.62 iShiBxHYB 5.09 160946 87.01 86.85 86.93+.12 iShR2K 1.77e 164852 163.41 162.50 162.82+1.88 Intelsat 71730 6.60 6.01 6.53+.48 iShJapan 103415 60.70 60.51 60.66+.69 iShCorEM .95e 88736 51.84 51.67 51.78+.27 ItauUnH 323527 8.74 8.56 8.63—.05 JPMorgCh 3.20 98962 135.78 134.65 135.04+1.98 JohnJn 3.80 64855 141.58 139.46 140.38+.82 Keycorp .74 112664 19.77 19.57 19.66+.36 KindMorg 1 115606 19.87 19.67 19.75+.07 Kinrossg 101883 4.36 4.27 4.27—.17 KosmosEn .18 61731 6.29 5.95 6.04+.04 Kroger .56f 95841 27.57 26.86 27.49+.69 LBrands 1.20 74076 18.52 17.74 17.82—.25 LaredoPet 63027 2.40 2.25 2.37+.09 Macys 1.51 171172 15.52 15.11 15.15+.04 MarathnO .20 109169 12.50 12.06 12.45+.41 McEwenM .01 70511 1.21 1.14 1.14—.05 Merck 2.44f 66932 89.24 88.75 88.85+.10 MorgStan 1.40 94872 50.24 49.73 49.80+.73 Nabors .24 117110 2.38 2.10 2.36+.27 NewmtM .56 62123 40.01 39.38 39.80—.20 NikeB .98f 63568 97.31 96.38 97.00+1.21 NobleCorp .08 65375 1.11 1.04 1.10+.02 NokiaCp .19e 158301 3.51 3.45 3.48 OasisPet 129430 2.70 2.47 2.64+.17 OcciPet 3.16 102968 39.03 38.10 39.01+1.03 OiSAC 69515 1.11 1.04 1.10+.08 Oracle .96 90041 55.13 54.61 54.83+.15 PG&ECp 135343 10.20 9.44 9.65—.13 Penney 112457 1.14 1.10 1.13+.03 PetrbrsA 63204 14.68 14.44 14.64+.33 Petrobras 120160 15.59 15.35 15.51+.29 Pfizer 1.44 121581 38.52 38.22 38.29+.26 ProctGam 2.98 71277 125.45 123.89 124.19—.43 QEPRes .08 73992 3.54 3.39 3.49+.14 RangeRs .08 112722 3.91 3.49 3.85+.24 ReadyCap 1.60f 73124 15.62 15.10 15.62+.13 RegionsFn .62 99107 17.08 16.89 17.04+.36 SpdrGold 69536 137.83 137.40 137.62—1.38 S&P500ETF 4.13e 488975 315.31 314.11 314.87+2.85 SpdrS&PRB .74e 68263 57.28 56.83 56.90+.80 SpdrOGEx .73e 447917 21.34 20.54 21.23+.74 Schlmbrg 2 85122 37.03 36.01 36.89+1.04 Schwab .68 145800 49.97 48.92 48.95+.21 SlackTcn 178672 23.14 22.11 22.50—.28 SnapIncA 112060 14.95 14.70 14.74+.06 SwstnEngy 270326 2.11 1.93 2.05+.09 Sprint 275495 5.67 5.42 5.53+.12 SPMatls .98e 65971 60.20 59.83 60.10+.61 SPCnSt 1.28e 107467 62.91 62.52 62.67+.24 SPEngy 2.04e 167293 59.90 58.84 59.72+1.12 SPDRFncl .46e 407989 30.46 30.28 30.36+.40 SPInds 1.12e 85135 81.26 80.86 81.11+.97 SPTech .78e 92023 87.84 87.39 87.76+.96 SPUtil 1.55e 95821 63.58 63.16 63.21—.19 SunTrst 2.24 189470 70.79 69.96 70.13+.87 TevaPhrm .73e 122468 10.11 9.85 9.92+.10 Transocn 227441 5.78 5.32 5.63+.31 Twitter 108588 30.47 29.98 30.19+.15 UberTchn 328222 28.93 27.80 27.86—.79 USOilFd 210122 12.50 12.12 12.32+.13 USSteel .20 154311 14.12 13.58 13.94+.61 Valaris 104257 5.12 4.42 4.96+.40 ValeSA .29e 223343 12.43 12.23 12.39+.27 VanEGold .06e 747996 27.39 26.96 26.97—.65 VEckOilSvc .47e 133268 12.35 11.89 12.34+.50 VanEJrGld 335460 38.84 37.99 38.03—1.33 VangEmg 1.10e 101056 42.71 42.56 42.65+.16 VangFTSE 1.10e 69433 43.33 43.23 43.32+.37 Vereit .55 67540 9.68 9.61 9.64+.03 VerizonCm 2.46 91433 61.28 60.91 61.19+.37 Vipshop 66990 13.53 13.17 13.44+.30 Visa 1 145098 183.28 181.34 182.17+.28 VistraEnn .50 77880 24.59 24.01 24.09—.36 WPXEngy 86795 10.54 10.11 10.51+.44 WellsFargo 2.04 178143 54.41 53.69 54.37+1.14 WhitngPet 108539 5.27 4.63 5.19+.51 WmsCos 1.52 144492 22.64 22.23 22.39+.20 Yamanag .02 222605 3.68 3.55 3.56—.21 Yext 89204 14.39 12.83 14.26—2.34 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 