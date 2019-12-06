BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55
|65642
|18.87
|18.69
|18.72—.09
|AKSteel
|126685
|3.32
|3.17
|3.23+.06
|AT&TInc 2.04
|223306
|38.58
|38.14
|38.20+.01
|Alibaba
|135431
|202.00
|199.51
|201.89+1.89
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|223549
|7.83
|7.70
|7.75+.04
|Altice .07e
|76265
|26.18
|25.47
|26.05+.72
|Ambev .05e
|112163
|4.45
|4.34
|4.45+.13
|Amcorn
|75180
|10.53
|10.36
|10.47+.14
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|67041
|52.12
|51.15
|51.86+.72
|Annaly 1e
|69457
|9.44
|9.33
|9.40+.05
|AnteroRes 1
|75566
|2.22
|2.06
|2.19+.09
|Apache 1
|100624
|20.17
|18.33
|19.99+1.41
|AtHomGr
|63407
|6.04
|5.18
|5.67+.19
|AuroraC
|137348
|2.45
|2.42
|2.43—.01
|BB&TCp 1.80f
|259195
|54.68
|54.02
|54.24+.75
|BPPLC 2.46f
|62540
|37.35
|36.93
|37.09+.44
|BcBilVArg .27e
|80274
|5.29
|5.23
|5.25+.02
|BcoBrad .06a
|125859
|8.33
|8.19
|8.28+.04
|BkofAm .72
|508132
|33.80
|33.57
|33.67+.58
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|81794
|17.11
|16.82
|16.89—.27
|BigLots 1.20
|214874
|25.35
|22.90
|25.21+6.05
|BostonSci
|78985
|44.22
|43.36
|44.08+.82
|BrMySq 1.80
|174156
|60.86
|59.82
|59.95+.47
|CabotO&G .40f
|63119
|16.29
|16.00
|16.08+.12
|CallonPet
|136245
|4.14
|3.85
|4.11+.30
|CntryLink 1
|80065
|14.40
|14.13
|14.16+.02
|Chevron 4.76
|67159
|119.29
|116.98
|118.01+1.68
|CienaCorp
|72564
|35.05
|33.22
|35.00—1.29
|CgpVelLCrd
|139678
|13.24
|12.09
|12.74+.42
|CgpVelICrd
|370142
|4.18
|3.80
|3.97—.14
|Citigroup 2.04f
|98557
|76.22
|75.60
|75.81+1.10
|ClevCliffs .24
|157574
|8.39
|8.06
|8.14+.20
|Cloudera
|208269
|11.21
|10.58
|10.88+.87
|CocaCola 1.60
|75087
|54.50
|54.17
|54.42+.23
|Coeur
|62482
|7.08
|6.73
|6.79—.45
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|82971
|62.13
|60.13
|61.97+2.13
|Danaher .68
|210695
|148.94
|146.79
|148.22+1.03
|DenburyR
|130370
|1.06
|1.00
|1.03+.02
|DxGBull
|107978
|28.48
|27.15
|27.25—1.93
|DxGlMBr
|61709
|14.08
|13.26
|14.03+1.27
|DirSPBear
|65016
|14.49
|14.32
|14.39—.38
|DirDGlBr
|169418
|7.53
|7.21
|7.50+.48
|Dupontrs 1.20
|65247
|63.95
|62.75
|63.59+1.60
|EQTCorp .12
|63053
|8.89
|8.52
|8.78+.17
|EnCanag .07
|275404
|4.07
|3.86
|4.05+.12
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|186678
|11.71
|11.43
|11.50—.10
|EnvistaHn
|81912
|27.99
|27.65
|27.69—.13
|EveriHldgs
|68104
|12.79
|12.12
|12.22+.36
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|136220
|69.87
|68.76
|69.51+1.10
|FMajSilvg
|65738
|10.90
|10.47
|10.47—.76
|Fitbit
|74755
|6.83
|6.71
|6.74—.03
|FordM .60a
|310205
|9.07
|8.95
|9.02+.09
|FrptMcM .20
|180699
|11.74
|11.52
|11.64+.31
|GenElec .04
|505092
|11.11
|10.85
|11.10+.31
|GenMotors 1.52
|83556
|35.76
|35.45
|35.54+.23
|Gerdau .02e
|109469
|4.26
|4.09
|4.18+.10
|HPInc .70f
|107229
|20.65
|20.41
|20.50+.18
|Hallibrtn .72
|138771
|22.34
|21.36
|22.33+.91
|HeclaM .01e
|119682
|2.87
|2.68
|2.78—.14
|HostHotls .85a
|78092
|18.05
|17.80
|17.89+.17
|ICICIBk .19e
|65027
|14.74
|14.66
|14.70—.07
|iPtShFut
|391799
|16.97
|16.58
|16.73—.60
|iShGold
|219469
|13.99
|13.94
|13.96—.15
|iShBrazil .67e
|225025
|44.80
|44.28
|44.71+.70
|iShSilver
|192504
|15.61
|15.44
|15.48—.37
|iShChinaLC .87e
|174714
|41.39
|41.22
|41.24+.34
|iShEMkts .59e
|567498
|43.13
|42.98
|43.07+.25
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|75572
|139.12
|137.86
|138.35—.77
|iSEafe 1.66e
|231795
|68.71
|68.55
|68.69+.62
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|160946
|87.01
|86.85
|86.93+.12
|iShR2K 1.77e
|164852
|163.41
|162.50
|162.82+1.88
|Intelsat
|71730
|6.60
|6.01
|6.53+.48
|iShJapan
|103415
|60.70
|60.51
|60.66+.69
|iShCorEM .95e
|88736
|51.84
|51.67
|51.78+.27
|ItauUnH
|323527
|8.74
|8.56
|8.63—.05
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|98962
|135.78
|134.65
|135.04+1.98
|JohnJn 3.80
|64855
|141.58
|139.46
|140.38+.82
|Keycorp .74
|112664
|19.77
|19.57
|19.66+.36
|KindMorg 1
|115606
|19.87
|19.67
|19.75+.07
|Kinrossg
|101883
|4.36
|4.27
|4.27—.17
|KosmosEn .18
|61731
|6.29
|5.95
|6.04+.04
|Kroger .56f
|95841
|27.57
|26.86
|27.49+.69
|LBrands 1.20
|74076
|18.52
|17.74
|17.82—.25
|LaredoPet
|63027
|2.40
|2.25
|2.37+.09
|Macys 1.51
|171172
|15.52
|15.11
|15.15+.04
|MarathnO .20
|109169
|12.50
|12.06
|12.45+.41
|McEwenM .01
|70511
|1.21
|1.14
|1.14—.05
|Merck 2.44f
|66932
|89.24
|88.75
|88.85+.10
|MorgStan 1.40
|94872
|50.24
|49.73
|49.80+.73
|Nabors .24
|117110
|2.38
|2.10
|2.36+.27
|NewmtM .56
|62123
|40.01
|39.38
|39.80—.20
|NikeB .98f
|63568
|97.31
|96.38
|97.00+1.21
|NobleCorp .08
|65375
|1.11
|1.04
|1.10+.02
|NokiaCp .19e
|158301
|3.51
|3.45
|3.48
|OasisPet
|129430
|2.70
|2.47
|2.64+.17
|OcciPet 3.16
|102968
|39.03
|38.10
|39.01+1.03
|OiSAC
|69515
|1.11
|1.04
|1.10+.08
|Oracle .96
|90041
|55.13
|54.61
|54.83+.15
|PG&ECp
|135343
|10.20
|9.44
|9.65—.13
|Penney
|112457
|1.14
|1.10
|1.13+.03
|PetrbrsA
|63204
|14.68
|14.44
|14.64+.33
|Petrobras
|120160
|15.59
|15.35
|15.51+.29
|Pfizer 1.44
|121581
|38.52
|38.22
|38.29+.26
|ProctGam 2.98
|71277
|125.45
|123.89
|124.19—.43
|QEPRes .08
|73992
|3.54
|3.39
|3.49+.14
|RangeRs .08
|112722
|3.91
|3.49
|3.85+.24
|ReadyCap 1.60f
|73124
|15.62
|15.10
|15.62+.13
|RegionsFn .62
|99107
|17.08
|16.89
|17.04+.36
|SpdrGold
|69536
|137.83
|137.40
|137.62—1.38
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|488975
|315.31
|314.11
|314.87+2.85
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|68263
|57.28
|56.83
|56.90+.80
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|447917
|21.34
|20.54
|21.23+.74
|Schlmbrg 2
|85122
|37.03
|36.01
|36.89+1.04
|Schwab .68
|145800
|49.97
|48.92
|48.95+.21
|SlackTcn
|178672
|23.14
|22.11
|22.50—.28
|SnapIncA
|112060
|14.95
|14.70
|14.74+.06
|SwstnEngy
|270326
|2.11
|1.93
|2.05+.09
|Sprint
|275495
|5.67
|5.42
|5.53+.12
|SPMatls .98e
|65971
|60.20
|59.83
|60.10+.61
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|107467
|62.91
|62.52
|62.67+.24
|SPEngy 2.04e
|167293
|59.90
|58.84
|59.72+1.12
|SPDRFncl .46e
|407989
|30.46
|30.28
|30.36+.40
|SPInds 1.12e
|85135
|81.26
|80.86
|81.11+.97
|SPTech .78e
|92023
|87.84
|87.39
|87.76+.96
|SPUtil 1.55e
|95821
|63.58
|63.16
|63.21—.19
|SunTrst 2.24
|189470
|70.79
|69.96
|70.13+.87
|TevaPhrm .73e
|122468
|10.11
|9.85
|9.92+.10
|Transocn
|227441
|5.78
|5.32
|5.63+.31
|108588
|30.47
|29.98
|30.19+.15
|UberTchn
|328222
|28.93
|27.80
|27.86—.79
|USOilFd
|210122
|12.50
|12.12
|12.32+.13
|USSteel .20
|154311
|14.12
|13.58
|13.94+.61
|Valaris
|104257
|5.12
|4.42
|4.96+.40
|ValeSA .29e
|223343
|12.43
|12.23
|12.39+.27
|VanEGold .06e
|747996
|27.39
|26.96
|26.97—.65
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|133268
|12.35
|11.89
|12.34+.50
|VanEJrGld
|335460
|38.84
|37.99
|38.03—1.33
|VangEmg 1.10e
|101056
|42.71
|42.56
|42.65+.16
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|69433
|43.33
|43.23
|43.32+.37
|Vereit .55
|67540
|9.68
|9.61
|9.64+.03
|VerizonCm 2.46
|91433
|61.28
|60.91
|61.19+.37
|Vipshop
|66990
|13.53
|13.17
|13.44+.30
|Visa 1
|145098
|183.28
|181.34
|182.17+.28
|VistraEnn .50
|77880
|24.59
|24.01
|24.09—.36
|WPXEngy
|86795
|10.54
|10.11
|10.51+.44
|WellsFargo 2.04
|178143
|54.41
|53.69
|54.37+1.14
|WhitngPet
|108539
|5.27
|4.63
|5.19+.51
|WmsCos 1.52
|144492
|22.64
|22.23
|22.39+.20
|Yamanag .02
|222605
|3.68
|3.55
|3.56—.21
|Yext
|89204
|14.39
|12.83
|14.26—2.34
