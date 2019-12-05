BC-150-actives-f The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 58957 18.96 18.76 18.81—.09 AKSteel 126095 3.19 3.07 3.17+.02 AT&TInc 2.04 216550 38.36 38.01 38.19+.09 AbbVie 4.72f 60719 87.25 86.26 86.72—.48 Alibaba 216297 200.94 196.43 200.00+6.26 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 383237 7.83 7.71 7.71 Altice .07e 72745 25.61 24.83 25.33+.41 Altria 3.36f 72016 50.33 49.67 50.17+.06 Ambev .05e 136385 4.33 4.26 4.32 Annaly 1e 76747 9.37 9.29 9.35—.01 AnteroRes 1 84791 2.24 2.07 2.10—.07 Apache 1 74397 18.98 18.44 18.58—.12 AtHomGr 151827 5.75 4.70 5.48—3.07 AuroraC 192960 2.52 2.42 2.44—.04 BB&TCp 1.80f 60797 53.59 53.04 53.49+.18 BPPLC 2.46f 70299 37.09 36.58 36.65—.41 BcBilVArg .27e 95999 5.26 5.20 5.23+.03 BcoBrad .06a 108309 8.32 8.20 8.24+.08 BkofAm .72 x382441 33.22 33.00 33.09+.12 BarrickGld 2.82e 86874 17.31 17.05 17.16+.13 BlockHR 1.04 65401 23.90 22.79 23.36—.03 BrMySq 1.64 168201 59.67 58.80 59.48+.58 CNXResc .04 62595 6.69 6.42 6.62+.06 CabotO&G .40f 98433 16.34 15.76 15.96—.14 CallonPet 146091 3.92 3.75 3.81+.08 CntryLink 1 197398 14.43 14.12 14.14—.12 CgpVelLCrd 122978 12.78 12.17 12.32 CgpVelICrd 302361 4.16 3.96 4.11 Citigroup 2.04f 95806 74.85 74.35 74.71+.48 ClevCliffs .24 104598 7.99 7.74 7.94 Cloudera 63854 10.07 9.85 10.01+.16 CocaCola 1.60 132864 54.29 53.83 54.19—.10 Cortevan 75110 25.09 24.10 24.82—.02 Danaher .68 131616 147.30 145.51 147.19—.12 DenburyR 96285 1.03 .98 1.01 DxGBull 92279 29.99 28.36 29.18+.32 DirSPBear 67325 14.99 14.75 14.77—.08 DirDGlBr 154340 7.26 6.85 7.02—.09 Disney 1.76 60420 148.83 147.10 147.44—.84 Dupontrs 1.20 58314 63.53 61.63 61.99—.78 EQTCorp .12 58554 8.100 8.59 8.61—.14 EldrGldgrs 73123 7.71 7.22 7.36—.56 EnCanag .07 152181 4.12 3.93 3.93—.14 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 184978 11.63 11.33 11.60+.27 Express 67029 5.17 4.42 5.00+1.09 ExxonMbl 3.48 128580 68.97 68.21 68.41—.24 Fitbit 80144 6.90 6.75 6.77—.10 FordM .60a 251737 9.00 8.88 8.93—.02 FrptMcM .20 133005 11.37 11.10 11.33+.22 GenElec .04 471699 10.96 10.76 10.79—.11 GenMotors 1.52 x68561 35.65 35.22 35.31—.11 Gerdau .02e 83777 4.11 4.01 4.08+.01 GoldFLtd .01e 124990 6.11 5.76 6.08+.06 GrphTInt .34e 99293 13.20 12.23 12.63—1.30 HPInc .70f 129526 20.33 19.96 20.32+.28 Hallibrtn .72 101453 21.74 21.24 21.42—.05 HeclaM .01e 110205 2.99 2.78 2.92+.15 HPEnt .45e 79802 15.97 15.80 15.93+.19 HostHotls .85a 82371 17.75 17.55 17.72+.17 ICICIBk .19e 97886 14.78 14.60 14.77 iPtShFut 333666 17.88 17.26 17.33—.23 iShGold 149794 14.15 14.08 14.11+.02 iShBrazil .67e 188984 44.26 43.68 44.01+.40 iShSilver 90862 15.90 15.74 15.85+.09 iShChinaLC .87e 162329 41.01 40.84 40.90+.02 iShEMkts .59e 433066 42.88 42.65 42.82+.19 iSh20yrT 3.05 69001 139.44 138.60 139.12—.68 iSEafe 1.66e 210397 68.24 67.96 68.07—.13 iShiBxHYB 5.09 176699 86.81 86.58 86.81+.13 iShR2K 1.77e 114546 161.65 160.45 160.94+.16 iShChina .61e 62219 60.16 59.64 60.01+.57 iShREst 2.76e 80419 92.86 92.29 92.82+.08 iShCorEafe 1.56e 78244 64.22 63.96 64.06—.10 Infosys 66274 9.94 9.85 9.89+.03 Intelsat 59177 6.68 6.02 6.05—.60 iShJapan 63264 60.11 59.92 59.97—.24 iShCorEM .95e 76433 51.57 51.30 51.51+.22 ItauUnH 177537 8.77 8.63 8.68+.07 JPMorgCh 3.20 94333 133.31 132.18 133.06+.72 Keycorp .74 70271 19.32 19.07 19.30+.21 KindMorg 1 170106 19.70 19.31 19.68+.38 Kinrossg 77632 4.47 4.36 4.44+.07 KosmosEn .18 63654 6.22 5.97 6.00—.14 Kroger .56f 143028 27.81 26.25 26.80—.84 LBrands 1.20 96069 18.84 17.92 18.07—.63 Macys 1.51 226925 15.26 14.90 15.11+.27 Mallinckdt 88338 3.90 3.37 3.38—.50 MarathnO .20 101385 12.33 11.96 12.04—.13 Merck 2.44f 76409 88.79 87.97 88.75+.08 MorgStan 1.40 61821 49.26 48.95 49.07+.23 NYCmtyB .68 72214 11.91 11.72 11.73—.03 NewmtM .56 98117 40.19 39.08 40.00+.87 NikeB .98f 69453 95.95 94.68 95.79+2.07 NokiaCp .19e 171449 3.51 3.44 3.48+.03 OasisPet 101709 2.58 2.45 2.47—.01 OcciPet 3.16 90590 38.80 37.78 37.98—.47 OiSAC 109761 1.06 1.02 1.02—.02 Oracle .96 105067 54.83 54.30 54.68+.27 PG&ECp 216377 10.16 8.96 9.78+.31 Pagsegur 77410 30.81 28.69 28.73—1.85 Penney 99912 1.17 1.08 1.10—.04 Petrobras 195389 15.39 14.97 15.22+.38 Pfizer 1.44 124231 38.37 37.79 38.03—.11 Pinterestn 58821 18.60 18.15 18.44+.07 ProctGam 2.98 70281 124.63 123.66 124.62+.09 PrUShSP 59283 27.03 26.74 26.78—.08 QEPRes .08 64824 3.46 3.28 3.35—.03 RangeRs .08 121895 3.78 3.56 3.61+.02 RegionsFn .62 x110048 16.74 16.58 16.68+.16 S&P500ETF 4.13e 406390 312.25 310.58 312.02+.56 SpdrBiot .44e 62723 94.52 92.79 93.28—1.56 SpdrOGEx .73e 332925 20.96 20.41 20.49—.17 Salesforce 69988 158.92 155.25 158.22+1.79 Schlmbrg 2 68074 36.47 35.56 35.85—.34 Schwab .68 97606 49.30 48.50 48.74—.29 SeaLtd 62873 38.31 37.06 37.84+.75 SlackTcn 341796 22.83 20.67 22.78+1.12 SnapIncA 119591 15.16 14.66 14.68—.32 SwstnEngy 204795 1.98 1.90 1.96+.04 Sprint 162024 5.68 5.39 5.41—.24 SPHlthC 1.01e 73397 99.90 98.91 99.75 SPCnSt 1.28e 134435 62.48 62.06 62.43—.02 SPEngy 2.04e 107348 59.20 58.40 58.60—.28 SPDRFncl .46e 449229 30.01 29.83 29.96+.14 SPInds 1.12e 185139 80.33 79.79 80.14+.02 SPTech .78e 78100 86.87 86.39 86.80+.32 SPUtil 1.55e 119486 63.41 63.03 63.40+.11 TaiwSemi .73e 76234 54.54 53.49 54.40+1.22 TevaPhrm .73e 200320 10.41 9.76 9.82—.52 Transocn 164822 5.56 5.28 5.32—.04 Twitter 110580 30.36 29.92 30.04+.04 UberTchn 215666 28.99 28.18 28.65—.41 USOilFd 237757 12.35 12.15 12.19 USSteel .20 96602 13.48 13.02 13.33—.01 Valaris 62068 4.70 4.40 4.56+.13 ValeSA .29e 133332 12.18 11.99 12.12+.02 VanEGold .06e 477491 27.86 27.33 27.62+.14 VnEkRus .01e 64409 24.23 24.09 24.14—.09 VEckOilSvc .47e 86083 12.07 11.78 11.84—.10 VanEJrGld 99127 39.83 38.93 39.36+.15 VangEmg 1.10e 94331 42.53 42.33 42.49+.22 VangFTSE 1.10e 70730 43.03 42.86 42.95—.04 Vereit .55 105784 9.66 9.53 9.61+.03 VerizonCm 2.46 97501 60.92 60.32 60.82+.29 VistraEnn .50 71065 25.30 24.33 24.45—.66 WPXEngy 67862 10.45 10.03 10.07—.28 WellsFargo 2.04 133998 53.53 53.10 53.23—.01 WhitngPet 119525 5.09 4.60 4.68—.37 WmsCos 1.52 148510 22.50 22.03 22.19+.06 