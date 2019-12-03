BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|426117
|3.09
|2.93
|3.01+.12
|AT&TInc 2.04
|245080
|37.55
|36.91
|37.55+.23
|AbbVie 4.72f
|100592
|86.48
|85.59
|85.95—1.08
|Alibaba
|184180
|195.00
|189.85
|194.90—1.41
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|367688
|7.76
|7.65
|7.68—.09
|Altria 3.36f
|92828
|50.74
|49.71
|50.10—.50
|Ambev .05e
|164840
|4.26
|4.20
|4.24
|Annaly 1e
|111848
|9.36
|9.26
|9.33
|AnteroRes 1
|93529
|2.09
|1.93
|2.02+.06
|Apache 1
|151667
|19.30
|18.33
|18.38—1.16
|AuroraC
|255600
|2.55
|2.38
|2.47+.03
|Avon
|157842
|4.78
|4.56
|4.77+.12
|BPPLC 2.46f
|97640
|36.95
|36.56
|36.82—.49
|BcBilVArg .27e
|75197
|5.15
|5.10
|5.15—.01
|BcoBrad .06a
|x87360
|8.04
|7.94
|8.00+.06
|BcoSantSA .21e
|87184
|3.81
|3.77
|3.80
|BkofAm .72
|589828
|32.90
|32.55
|32.84—.59
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|169621
|17.79
|17.19
|17.28+.39
|BrMySq 1.64
|261367
|57.81
|56.68
|57.75+.34
|CBLAsc .30
|154271
|1.10
|.91
|1.02—.33
|CBSB .72
|87077
|39.50
|38.87
|39.34—.52
|CVSHealth 2
|63930
|74.79
|73.60
|74.71—.84
|CabotO&G .40f
|137629
|16.00
|15.61
|15.71—.29
|CallonPet
|153670
|3.69
|3.57
|3.58—.13
|CdnNRsg 1.50
|80621
|27.53
|26.98
|27.24—.39
|CanopyGr
|75033
|18.98
|17.61
|18.98+.84
|CntryLink 1
|106904
|14.20
|13.68
|14.19—.11
|Chevron 4.76
|72069
|116.70
|115.70
|115.89—.91
|CgpVelLCrd
|121561
|11.40
|10.63
|11.10+.21
|CgpVelICrd
|183493
|4.83
|4.49
|4.61—.11
|Citigroup 2.04f
|137501
|73.47
|72.50
|73.33—1.19
|ClevCliffs .24
|539421
|7.60
|7.08
|7.51—.90
|CocaCola 1.60
|155761
|53.84
|53.40
|53.80+.05
|Coeur
|78074
|7.26
|6.71
|7.22+.62
|Cortevan
|86502
|24.87
|24.30
|24.65—.53
|Danaher .68
|96799
|146.99
|144.11
|146.69+1.00
|DeltaAir 1.61
|69508
|56.00
|54.54
|55.62—1.13
|DxGBull
|133282
|30.25
|28.99
|29.67+1.85
|DxGlMBr
|73227
|13.20
|12.60
|12.65—1.38
|DirSPBear
|136836
|15.49
|15.13
|15.14+.30
|DirDGlBr
|153723
|7.12
|6.79
|6.96—.47
|Disney 1.76
|92972
|149.11
|146.87
|148.58—2.04
|EnCanag .07
|213504
|3.95
|3.77
|3.85—.03
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|181676
|11.64
|11.32
|11.40—.23
|EntProdPt 1.77f
|67291
|25.98
|25.53
|25.68—.28
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|126920
|68.25
|67.52
|67.88—.54
|FordM .60a
|409444
|8.95
|8.80
|8.89—.12
|FrptMcM .20
|303625
|11.06
|10.70
|10.92—.53
|Gap .97
|72153
|15.99
|15.69
|15.70—.49
|GenElec .04
|649816
|11.11
|10.81
|10.99—.17
|GenMotors 1.52
|82393
|35.62
|34.96
|35.53—.35
|Gerdau .02e
|89620
|4.08
|4.00
|4.03—.04
|GoldFLtd .01e
|70936
|5.75
|5.52
|5.68+.40
|HPInc .70f
|166502
|19.68
|19.42
|19.63—.20
|Hallibrtn .72
|136158
|21.03
|20.45
|20.79—.50
|Hanesbds .60
|67264
|15.01
|14.44
|14.60—.59
|HarmonyG .05
|73341
|3.28
|3.17
|3.28+.32
|HeclaM .01e
|136622
|2.77
|2.55
|2.75+.22
|HPEnt .45e
|65276
|15.62
|15.37
|15.61—.15
|HomeDp 5.44
|65253
|216.45
|212.93
|214.00—3.62
|HostHotls .85a
|84149
|17.63
|17.30
|17.54+.04
|iPtShFut
|938389
|19.04
|18.31
|18.41+1.01
|iShGold
|174730
|14.17
|14.10
|14.12+.14
|iShBrazil .67e
|114665
|43.22
|42.82
|43.12+.05
|iShSilver
|131046
|16.08
|16.00
|16.05+.25
|iShChinaLC .87e
|301200
|40.71
|40.36
|40.71—.24
|iShEMkts .59e
|506164
|42.32
|41.97
|42.31—.22
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|94068
|128.17
|127.51
|128.05+.98
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|132947
|141.77
|139.93
|141.21+2.90
|iSEafe 1.66e
|284615
|67.62
|67.02
|67.58—.25
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|302082
|86.47
|86.24
|86.42—.12
|iShR2K 1.77e
|149589
|160.12
|158.10
|159.68—.51
|iShREst 2.76e
|80118
|92.51
|91.69
|92.38+.56
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|115928
|63.59
|63.01
|63.56—.22
|iShCorEM .95e
|90771
|50.89
|50.48
|50.88—.29
|ItauUnH
|149538
|8.44
|8.28
|8.36+.01
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|104144
|129.96
|128.59
|129.78—1.69
|Keycorp .74
|76531
|18.82
|18.54
|18.77—.29
|KindMorg 1
|135495
|19.35
|19.13
|19.15—.25
|Kinrossg
|192525
|4.56
|4.42
|4.55+.18
|Kroger .56f
|83902
|27.65
|27.04
|27.39—.35
|LBrands 1.20
|74210
|17.87
|17.30
|17.33—.83
|Macys 1.51
|208393
|15.16
|14.84
|14.87—.53
|MarathnO .20
|105622
|11.87
|11.58
|11.76—.20
|McEwenM .01
|80996
|1.18
|1.13
|1.15
|Merck 2.44f
|93984
|87.47
|86.50
|87.38+.34
|MorgStan 1.40
|125417
|48.44
|47.44
|48.11—.97
|NewmtM .56
|95426
|39.61
|38.89
|39.38+.64
|NokiaCp .19e
|248379
|3.51
|3.44
|3.47+.01
|OasisPet
|87854
|2.41
|2.21
|2.34+.01
|OcciPet 3.16
|115629
|38.44
|37.54
|38.02—.66
|Oracle .96
|141860
|54.99
|54.46
|54.59—.84
|PG&ECp
|161769
|8.53
|7.57
|8.52+.66
|PetrbrsA
|92914
|13.81
|13.62
|13.75—.01
|Petrobras
|118633
|14.79
|14.55
|14.68—.05
|Pfizer 1.44
|198316
|38.20
|37.84
|38.05—.24
|Pinterestn
|81130
|18.79
|18.41
|18.43—.37
|ProctGam 2.98
|64889
|122.96
|121.80
|122.95+.23
|PrUShSP
|90389
|27.62
|27.18
|27.22+.38
|RangeRs .08
|102131
|3.47
|3.30
|3.40+.04
|RegionsFn .62
|99350
|16.47
|16.10
|16.42—.19
|SpdrGold
|84886
|139.57
|138.97
|139.11+1.32
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|747404
|309.64
|307.13
|309.55—2.09
|SpdrBiot .44e
|65807
|93.87
|91.95
|93.68+1.36
|SpdAgBd
|92008
|29.56
|29.46
|29.56+.15
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|71278
|55.19
|54.62
|55.12—.77
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|323481
|20.35
|19.90
|20.04—.33
|Salesforce
|63863
|161.85
|156.19
|161.57+.57
|Schlmbrg 2
|x105526
|35.39
|34.52
|34.99—.87
|Schwab .68
|111542
|49.10
|48.32
|48.66—.91
|SibanyeG .14r
|71120
|8.88
|8.62
|8.83+.75
|SnapIncA
|189420
|14.98
|14.16
|14.92+.32
|SwstnEngy
|170584
|1.88
|1.78
|1.84+.02
|Sprint
|190429
|5.77
|5.59
|5.69—.05
|SPMatls .98e
|86610
|59.13
|58.62
|59.06—.38
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|77906
|98.91
|98.03
|98.83—.22
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|205374
|62.09
|61.62
|62.04—.10
|SPEngy 2.04e
|170107
|58.47
|57.80
|58.01—.88
|SPDRFncl .46e
|675944
|29.62
|29.35
|29.54—.42
|SPInds 1.12e
|203917
|79.88
|79.26
|79.81—.88
|SPTech .78e
|112473
|86.19
|85.16
|86.13—.77
|SPUtil 1.55e
|129260
|62.93
|62.55
|62.81+.17
|TevaPhrm .73e
|133368
|10.33
|9.93
|10.26
|Transocn
|104422
|5.00
|4.77
|4.86—.06
|165041
|30.01
|29.48
|29.97—.45
|UberTchn
|253818
|29.33
|28.15
|29.02+.04
|USBancrp 1.68f
|94509
|59.16
|58.64
|58.93—.83
|USNGas
|90607
|19.24
|18.43
|18.68+.72
|USOilFd
|233111
|11.86
|11.59
|11.76+.09
|USSteel .20
|148453
|13.30
|12.75
|13.14—.53
|Valaris
|71378
|4.17
|3.97
|4.01—.27
|ValeSA .29e
|202649
|12.05
|11.91
|12.00—.14
|VanEGold .06e
|780225
|27.94
|27.54
|27.77+.60
|VnEkRus .01e
|67246
|24.03
|23.84
|23.91—.29
|VnEkSemi .58e
|68245
|129.43
|127.92
|129.34—1.84
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|104590
|11.62
|11.35
|11.44—.30
|VanEJrGld
|290103
|39.55
|39.00
|39.52+1.26
|VangEmg 1.10e
|99712
|41.90
|41.55
|41.90—.17
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|100860
|42.63
|42.27
|42.62—.16
|Vereit .55
|85558
|9.66
|9.53
|9.61+.06
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|103823
|60.20
|59.58
|60.14+.18
|Vipshop
|106503
|13.12
|12.30
|13.06+.21
|WPXEngy
|97880
|10.08
|9.77
|9.83—.24
|WalMart 2.12f
|66102
|118.96
|117.77
|118.67—.61
|WashPrGp 1
|72328
|4.02
|3.75
|3.88—.26
|WellsFargo 2.04
|257014
|53.05
|52.17
|52.58—1.04
|WstnUnion .80
|70961
|26.90
|26.56
|26.75—.16
|WhitngPet
|69275
|4.65
|4.29
|4.49—.07
|WmsCos 1.52
|136010
|22.50
|22.16
|22.20—.35
|Yamanag .02
|178100
|3.84
|3.70
|3.75+.08
