BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 426117 3.09 2.93 3.01+.12 AT&TInc 2.04 245080 37.55 36.91 37.55+.23 AbbVie 4.72f 100592 86.48 85.59 85.95—1.08 Alibaba 184180 195.00 189.85 194.90—1.41 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 367688 7.76 7.65 7.68—.09 Altria 3.36f 92828 50.74 49.71 50.10—.50 Ambev .05e 164840 4.26 4.20 4.24 Annaly 1e 111848 9.36 9.26 9.33 AnteroRes 1 93529 2.09 1.93 2.02+.06 Apache 1 151667 19.30 18.33 18.38—1.16 AuroraC 255600 2.55 2.38 2.47+.03 Avon 157842 4.78 4.56 4.77+.12 BPPLC 2.46f 97640 36.95 36.56 36.82—.49 BcBilVArg .27e 75197 5.15 5.10 5.15—.01 BcoBrad .06a x87360 8.04 7.94 8.00+.06 BcoSantSA .21e 87184 3.81 3.77 3.80 BkofAm .72 589828 32.90 32.55 32.84—.59 BarrickGld 2.82e 169621 17.79 17.19 17.28+.39 BrMySq 1.64 261367 57.81 56.68 57.75+.34 CBLAsc .30 154271 1.10 .91 1.02—.33 CBSB .72 87077 39.50 38.87 39.34—.52 CVSHealth 2 63930 74.79 73.60 74.71—.84 CabotO&G .40f 137629 16.00 15.61 15.71—.29 CallonPet 153670 3.69 3.57 3.58—.13 CdnNRsg 1.50 80621 27.53 26.98 27.24—.39 CanopyGr 75033 18.98 17.61 18.98+.84 CntryLink 1 106904 14.20 13.68 14.19—.11 Chevron 4.76 72069 116.70 115.70 115.89—.91 CgpVelLCrd 121561 11.40 10.63 11.10+.21 CgpVelICrd 183493 4.83 4.49 4.61—.11 Citigroup 2.04f 137501 73.47 72.50 73.33—1.19 ClevCliffs .24 539421 7.60 7.08 7.51—.90 CocaCola 1.60 155761 53.84 53.40 53.80+.05 Coeur 78074 7.26 6.71 7.22+.62 Cortevan 86502 24.87 24.30 24.65—.53 Danaher .68 96799 146.99 144.11 146.69+1.00 DeltaAir 1.61 69508 56.00 54.54 55.62—1.13 DxGBull 133282 30.25 28.99 29.67+1.85 DxGlMBr 73227 13.20 12.60 12.65—1.38 DirSPBear 136836 15.49 15.13 15.14+.30 DirDGlBr 153723 7.12 6.79 6.96—.47 Disney 1.76 92972 149.11 146.87 148.58—2.04 EnCanag .07 213504 3.95 3.77 3.85—.03 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 181676 11.64 11.32 11.40—.23 EntProdPt 1.77f 67291 25.98 25.53 25.68—.28 ExxonMbl 3.48 126920 68.25 67.52 67.88—.54 FordM .60a 409444 8.95 8.80 8.89—.12 FrptMcM .20 303625 11.06 10.70 10.92—.53 Gap .97 72153 15.99 15.69 15.70—.49 GenElec .04 649816 11.11 10.81 10.99—.17 GenMotors 1.52 82393 35.62 34.96 35.53—.35 Gerdau .02e 89620 4.08 4.00 4.03—.04 GoldFLtd .01e 70936 5.75 5.52 5.68+.40 HPInc .70f 166502 19.68 19.42 19.63—.20 Hallibrtn .72 136158 21.03 20.45 20.79—.50 Hanesbds .60 67264 15.01 14.44 14.60—.59 HarmonyG .05 73341 3.28 3.17 3.28+.32 HeclaM .01e 136622 2.77 2.55 2.75+.22 HPEnt .45e 65276 15.62 15.37 15.61—.15 HomeDp 5.44 65253 216.45 212.93 214.00—3.62 HostHotls .85a 84149 17.63 17.30 17.54+.04 iPtShFut 938389 19.04 18.31 18.41+1.01 iShGold 174730 14.17 14.10 14.12+.14 iShBrazil .67e 114665 43.22 42.82 43.12+.05 iShSilver 131046 16.08 16.00 16.05+.25 iShChinaLC .87e 301200 40.71 40.36 40.71—.24 iShEMkts .59e 506164 42.32 41.97 42.31—.22 iShiBoxIG 3.87 94068 128.17 127.51 128.05+.98 iSh20yrT 3.05 132947 141.77 139.93 141.21+2.90 iSEafe 1.66e 284615 67.62 67.02 67.58—.25 iShiBxHYB 5.09 302082 86.47 86.24 86.42—.12 iShR2K 1.77e 149589 160.12 158.10 159.68—.51 iShREst 2.76e 80118 92.51 91.69 92.38+.56 iShCorEafe 1.56e 115928 63.59 63.01 63.56—.22 iShCorEM .95e 90771 50.89 50.48 50.88—.29 ItauUnH 149538 8.44 8.28 8.36+.01 JPMorgCh 3.20 104144 129.96 128.59 129.78—1.69 Keycorp .74 76531 18.82 18.54 18.77—.29 KindMorg 1 135495 19.35 19.13 19.15—.25 Kinrossg 192525 4.56 4.42 4.55+.18 Kroger .56f 83902 27.65 27.04 27.39—.35 LBrands 1.20 74210 17.87 17.30 17.33—.83 Macys 1.51 208393 15.16 14.84 14.87—.53 MarathnO .20 105622 11.87 11.58 11.76—.20 McEwenM .01 80996 1.18 1.13 1.15 Merck 2.44f 93984 87.47 86.50 87.38+.34 MorgStan 1.40 125417 48.44 47.44 48.11—.97 NewmtM .56 95426 39.61 38.89 39.38+.64 NokiaCp .19e 248379 3.51 3.44 3.47+.01 OasisPet 87854 2.41 2.21 2.34+.01 OcciPet 3.16 115629 38.44 37.54 38.02—.66 Oracle .96 141860 54.99 54.46 54.59—.84 PG&ECp 161769 8.53 7.57 8.52+.66 PetrbrsA 92914 13.81 13.62 13.75—.01 Petrobras 118633 14.79 14.55 14.68—.05 Pfizer 1.44 198316 38.20 37.84 38.05—.24 Pinterestn 81130 18.79 18.41 18.43—.37 ProctGam 2.98 64889 122.96 121.80 122.95+.23 PrUShSP 90389 27.62 27.18 27.22+.38 RangeRs .08 102131 3.47 3.30 3.40+.04 RegionsFn .62 99350 16.47 16.10 16.42—.19 SpdrGold 84886 139.57 138.97 139.11+1.32 S&P500ETF 4.13e 747404 309.64 307.13 309.55—2.09 SpdrBiot .44e 65807 93.87 91.95 93.68+1.36 SpdAgBd 92008 29.56 29.46 29.56+.15 SpdrS&PRB .74e 71278 55.19 54.62 55.12—.77 SpdrOGEx .73e 323481 20.35 19.90 20.04—.33 Salesforce 63863 161.85 156.19 161.57+.57 Schlmbrg 2 x105526 35.39 34.52 34.99—.87 Schwab .68 111542 49.10 48.32 48.66—.91 SibanyeG .14r 71120 8.88 8.62 8.83+.75 SnapIncA 189420 14.98 14.16 14.92+.32 SwstnEngy 170584 1.88 1.78 1.84+.02 Sprint 190429 5.77 5.59 5.69—.05 SPMatls .98e 86610 59.13 58.62 59.06—.38 SPHlthC 1.01e 77906 98.91 98.03 98.83—.22 SPCnSt 1.28e 205374 62.09 61.62 62.04—.10 SPEngy 2.04e 170107 58.47 57.80 58.01—.88 SPDRFncl .46e 675944 29.62 29.35 29.54—.42 SPInds 1.12e 203917 79.88 79.26 79.81—.88 SPTech .78e 112473 86.19 85.16 86.13—.77 SPUtil 1.55e 129260 62.93 62.55 62.81+.17 TevaPhrm .73e 133368 10.33 9.93 10.26 Transocn 104422 5.00 4.77 4.86—.06 Twitter 165041 30.01 29.48 29.97—.45 UberTchn 253818 29.33 28.15 29.02+.04 USBancrp 1.68f 94509 59.16 58.64 58.93—.83 USNGas 90607 19.24 18.43 18.68+.72 USOilFd 233111 11.86 11.59 11.76+.09 USSteel .20 148453 13.30 12.75 13.14—.53 Valaris 71378 4.17 3.97 4.01—.27 ValeSA .29e 202649 12.05 11.91 12.00—.14 VanEGold .06e 780225 27.94 27.54 27.77+.60 VnEkRus .01e 67246 24.03 23.84 23.91—.29 VnEkSemi .58e 68245 129.43 127.92 129.34—1.84 VEckOilSvc .47e 104590 11.62 11.35 11.44—.30 VanEJrGld 290103 39.55 39.00 39.52+1.26 VangEmg 1.10e 99712 41.90 41.55 41.90—.17 VangFTSE 1.10e 100860 42.63 42.27 42.62—.16 Vereit .55 85558 9.66 9.53 9.61+.06 VerizonCm 2.46f 103823 60.20 59.58 60.14+.18 Vipshop 106503 13.12 12.30 13.06+.21 WPXEngy 97880 10.08 9.77 9.83—.24 WalMart 2.12f 66102 118.96 117.77 118.67—.61 WashPrGp 1 72328 4.02 3.75 3.88—.26 WellsFargo 2.04 257014 53.05 52.17 52.58—1.04 WstnUnion .80 70961 26.90 26.56 26.75—.16 WhitngPet 69275 4.65 4.29 4.49—.07 WmsCos 1.52 136010 22.50 22.16 22.20—.35 Yamanag .02 178100 3.84 3.70 3.75+.08 