BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 4051 3.32 3.26 3.28—.01 AMCEnt .80 4368 7.56 7.45 7.48—.03 AT&TInc 2.08f 12415 39.08 38.97 39.04+.08 AbbVie 4.72f 4719 90.70 90.01 90.51+.66 Alibaba 8464 215.00 214.36 214.57+.31 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 13105 8.65 8.61 8.63+.03 Altria 3.36 7244 50.80 50.30 50.67+.39 AnglogldA 4049 22.50 21.95 22.27+.46 Annaly 1e 7784 9.69 9.67 9.69+.02 Apache 1 6576 26.98 26.21 26.32+.15 Aphria 5547 4.98 4.87 4.94—.05 AuroraC 56623 2.08 2.00 2.04+.05 BPPLC 2.46f 4754 38.20 38.01 38.10+.06 BcoBrad .06a 5312 8.85 8.83 8.83+.08 BkofAm .72 24805 35.37 35.29 35.33+.11 BarrickGld 2.82e 15970 18.56 18.37 18.43+.12 BlackBerry 8690 6.45 6.35 6.44+.08 Boeing 8.22 7641 333.36 330.27 331.39—1.61 BrMySq 1.80 4998 63.60 63.18 63.53+.37 CallonPet 13436 4.83 4.69 4.70+.03 CanopyGr 8169 19.83 19.37 19.37—.59 Cemigpf .08e 9457 3.36 3.34 3.35+.04 CntryLink 1 6560 13.31 13.18 13.25+.09 ChesEng 65044 .97 .95 .96+.02 ChiRaprs 59830 6.00 3.40 3.89+2.06 CgpVelLCrd 8553 14.56 14.26 14.45+.36 CgpVelICrd 36941 3.52 3.44 3.47—.10 Citigroup 2.04f 7743 78.96 78.65 78.84+.25 ClevCliffs .24 6697 8.49 8.37 8.37—.03 Cloudera 4940 12.04 11.92 12.00+.10 Coeur 11787 8.29 8.07 8.19+.21 ConAgra .85 5522 34.20 33.78 33.85—.20 ConocoPhil 1.68f 4128 65.41 65.00 65.38+.71 DHTHldgs .20f 4880 8.43 7.90 8.33+.44 DenburyR 5877 1.43 1.40 1.40+.01 DevonE .36 4474 26.91 26.60 26.64+.10 DiamOffsh .50 4507 7.22 7.01 7.01—.01 DrGMBllrs 9302 83.18 79.80 81.14+4.28 DxGBull 39486 34.58 33.45 34.08+1.43 DxGlMBr 23624 10.33 9.86 10.15—.65 DirDGlBr 49883 5.92 5.70 5.79—.28 DxBrzBull 5234 38.00 37.64 37.93+1.05 DrxSPBull 4030 66.30 66.00 66.24+.46 Disney 1.76 5166 145.86 145.24 145.66+.37 EldrGldgrs 4587 7.94 7.71 7.80+.09 EnCanag .07 11878 4.63 4.57 4.59+.02 EndvSilvg 10251 2.48 2.41 2.46+.08 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 10121 13.14 13.05 13.10+.03 EntProdPt 1.77f 6509 28.46 28.33 28.40+.06 EnvistaHn 16695 30.09 29.64 29.68—.38 ExxonMbl 3.48 7477 70.43 70.17 70.27+.25 FMajSilvg 14172 12.43 12.11 12.36+.40 FordM .60a 16500 9.49 9.45 9.46—.01 FortunaSlv 7514 4.12 3.99 4.12+.17 FrptMcM .20 11623 13.15 13.05 13.06+.07 GameStop 1.52 6001 5.51 5.41 5.44—.01 GenElec .04 31378 11.19 11.13 11.17—.02 GenMotors 1.52 4048 36.60 36.36 36.40—.18 Gerdau .02e 8340 4.79 4.75 4.77+.06 GoldFLtd .01e 13843 6.83 6.70 6.77+.17 GpSuprvi 4721 3.94 3.77 3.79+.04 Hallibrtn .72 7980 24.99 24.69 24.71—.15 Hanesbds .60 7449 14.97 14.73 14.75+.04 HarmonyG .05 13373 3.62 3.52 3.60+.11 HeclaM .01e 23363 3.51 3.42 3.49+.11 Hi-Crush 1.68e 5626 1.03 .92 .92—.09 IAMGldg 1.52f 8901 3.72 3.63 3.69+.10 iPtShFut 15510 14.88 14.80 14.86—.09 iShGold 11491 14.43 14.41 14.43+.10 iShBrazil .67e 11659 47.19 47.03 47.15+.49 iShSilver 25289 16.83 16.78 16.83+.25 iShChinaLC .87e 7010 43.39 43.26 43.39+.27 iSCorSP500 4.38e 6746 323.52 323.02 323.40+.75 iShEMkts .59e 11482 44.80 44.72 44.77+.20 iSEafe 1.66e 5107 69.44 69.27 69.40+.18 iShiBxHYB 5.09 4276 87.95 87.89 87.92+.09 iShR2K 1.77e 6993 166.98 166.67 166.78+.10 iShCorEafe 1.56e 5849 65.16 65.00 65.13+.12 iShCorEM .95e 6265 53.63 53.47 53.59+.25 ItauUnH 7127 9.11 9.07 9.10+.17 JPMorgCh 3.20 4431 138.20 137.78 138.10+.52 Keycorp .74 4105 20.38 20.26 20.30—.06 KindMorg 1 7733 21.24 21.18 21.22+.09 Kinrossg 13809 4.74 4.65 4.72+.10 LaredoPet 8996 2.91 2.86 2.87+.02 MFAFncl .80 7782 7.95 7.89 7.94+.07 Macys 1.51 20444 16.41 16.16 16.24+.12 MarathnO .20 7456 13.88 13.74 13.77+.15 McDerI 18226 1.14 1.07 1.13+.07 McEwenM .01 9841 1.24 1.19 1.24+.06 MorgStan 1.40 6287 51.09 50.86 50.92+.23 Nabors .24 10820 3.25 3.10 3.11—.02 NewResid 2 4355 16.64 16.55 16.60+.08 NewmtM .56 7179 42.73 42.35 42.55+.37 NobleCorp .08 4782 1.37 1.33 1.35+.04 NobleEngy .48 4346 25.07 24.79 24.79+.18 NokiaCp .19e 5008 3.64 3.63 3.64+.01 NordicAm .11e 5557 5.09 4.88 5.08+.22 OcciPet 3.16 8267 40.24 39.99 40.12+.23 OiSAC 21225 1.01 .99 1.01 PG&ECp 4252 10.97 10.87 10.93—.03 Petrobras 10537 16.10 16.01 16.04+.17 Pfizer 1.52f 7684 39.53 39.21 39.42+.13 PrUShCrd 4049 12.10 11.92 11.96—.22 ProShSP 5044 24.02 23.98 23.99—.06 QIAGEN 53137 31.65 30.23 31.01—10.46 RangeRs .08 11480 4.94 4.80 4.81+.01 RegionsFn .62 4874 17.24 17.16 17.19—.01 RiteAidrs 58047 18.25 16.86 18.22+2.08 SpdrGold 7527 142.21 142.02 142.20+.93 S&P500ETF 4.13e 24333 322.14 321.64 322.01+.78 SpdrOGEx .73e 16677 24.02 23.83 23.84+.14 Schlmbrg 2 8964 40.88 40.39 40.43—.23 Seadrill 10212 2.98 2.75 2.86+.11 Shopify 6881 414.17 402.40 414.13+14.74 SibanyeG .14r 7377 10.07 9.86 9.92+.05 SiderurNac 5707 3.57 3.53 3.56+.09 SlackTcn 5730 21.69 21.32 21.41+.06 SnapIncA 31236 15.85 15.50 15.76+.15 SwstnEngy 9073 2.41 2.38 2.39+.05 Sprint 4710 5.28 5.22 5.24—.02 Square 5803 64.75 64.01 64.39+.43 SPEngy 2.04e 10310 62.33 62.14 62.16+.20 SPDRFncl .46e 10640 30.77 30.71 30.75+.07 SPInds 1.12e 6480 81.96 81.71 81.72—.06 SPTech .78e 4013 91.62 91.37 91.58+.34 SPUtil 1.55e 7616 64.16 64.02 64.15+.07 TallgELP 2.20f 4544 22.13 22.11 22.11+.01 TevaPhrm .73e 23735 10.29 9.98 10.18+.13 Transocn 16918 6.74 6.59 6.60+.05 Twitter 8211 32.75 32.51 32.62+.12 UberTchn 31700 30.51 30.03 30.31—.13 USNGas 9394 17.49 17.40 17.48+.46 USOilFd 19474 12.91 12.82 12.89+.12 USSteel .20 19655 12.01 11.74 11.75—.14 Valaris 7745 6.15 5.92 5.93+.08 ValeSA .29e 15193 13.49 13.41 13.48+.01 VanEGold .06e 58581 29.21 28.87 29.06+.40 VnEkRus .01e 8991 24.89 24.78 24.84+.03 VEckOilSvc .47e 7123 13.59 13.44 13.45+.01 VanEJrGld 15321 42.19 41.58 41.83+.80 VangEmg 1.10e 6912 44.42 44.25 44.39+.21 VangFTSE 1.10e 4527 43.94 43.84 43.91+.09 Vereit .55 7222 9.23 9.13 9.19+.05 VirgnGal 14333 11.87 11.36 11.40—.01 Visa 1 3995 188.74 187.70 188.56+.99 WPXEngy 5245 13.68 13.55 13.56+.05 WellsFargo 2.04 7178 54.17 53.95 54.00+.18 WhitngPet 9279 7.27 7.12 7.13+.11 Yamanag .02 39666 3.94 3.85 3.92+.12 ————————— Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. 