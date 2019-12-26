BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|4051
|3.32
|3.26
|3.28—.01
|AMCEnt .80
|4368
|7.56
|7.45
|7.48—.03
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|12415
|39.08
|38.97
|39.04+.08
|AbbVie 4.72f
|4719
|90.70
|90.01
|90.51+.66
|Alibaba
|8464
|215.00
|214.36
|214.57+.31
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|13105
|8.65
|8.61
|8.63+.03
|Altria 3.36
|7244
|50.80
|50.30
|50.67+.39
|AnglogldA
|4049
|22.50
|21.95
|22.27+.46
|Annaly 1e
|7784
|9.69
|9.67
|9.69+.02
|Apache 1
|6576
|26.98
|26.21
|26.32+.15
|Aphria
|5547
|4.98
|4.87
|4.94—.05
|AuroraC
|56623
|2.08
|2.00
|2.04+.05
|BPPLC 2.46f
|4754
|38.20
|38.01
|38.10+.06
|BcoBrad .06a
|5312
|8.85
|8.83
|8.83+.08
|BkofAm .72
|24805
|35.37
|35.29
|35.33+.11
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|15970
|18.56
|18.37
|18.43+.12
|BlackBerry
|8690
|6.45
|6.35
|6.44+.08
|Boeing 8.22
|7641
|333.36
|330.27
|331.39—1.61
|BrMySq 1.80
|4998
|63.60
|63.18
|63.53+.37
|CallonPet
|13436
|4.83
|4.69
|4.70+.03
|CanopyGr
|8169
|19.83
|19.37
|19.37—.59
|Cemigpf .08e
|9457
|3.36
|3.34
|3.35+.04
|CntryLink 1
|6560
|13.31
|13.18
|13.25+.09
|ChesEng
|65044
|.97
|.95
|.96+.02
|ChiRaprs
|59830
|6.00
|3.40
|3.89+2.06
|CgpVelLCrd
|8553
|14.56
|14.26
|14.45+.36
|CgpVelICrd
|36941
|3.52
|3.44
|3.47—.10
|Citigroup 2.04f
|7743
|78.96
|78.65
|78.84+.25
|ClevCliffs .24
|6697
|8.49
|8.37
|8.37—.03
|Cloudera
|4940
|12.04
|11.92
|12.00+.10
|Coeur
|11787
|8.29
|8.07
|8.19+.21
|ConAgra .85
|5522
|34.20
|33.78
|33.85—.20
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|4128
|65.41
|65.00
|65.38+.71
|DHTHldgs .20f
|4880
|8.43
|7.90
|8.33+.44
|DenburyR
|5877
|1.43
|1.40
|1.40+.01
|DevonE .36
|4474
|26.91
|26.60
|26.64+.10
|DiamOffsh .50
|4507
|7.22
|7.01
|7.01—.01
|DrGMBllrs
|9302
|83.18
|79.80
|81.14+4.28
|DxGBull
|39486
|34.58
|33.45
|34.08+1.43
|DxGlMBr
|23624
|10.33
|9.86
|10.15—.65
|DirDGlBr
|49883
|5.92
|5.70
|5.79—.28
|DxBrzBull
|5234
|38.00
|37.64
|37.93+1.05
|DrxSPBull
|4030
|66.30
|66.00
|66.24+.46
|Disney 1.76
|5166
|145.86
|145.24
|145.66+.37
|EldrGldgrs
|4587
|7.94
|7.71
|7.80+.09
|EnCanag .07
|11878
|4.63
|4.57
|4.59+.02
|EndvSilvg
|10251
|2.48
|2.41
|2.46+.08
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|10121
|13.14
|13.05
|13.10+.03
|EntProdPt 1.77f
|6509
|28.46
|28.33
|28.40+.06
|EnvistaHn
|16695
|30.09
|29.64
|29.68—.38
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|7477
|70.43
|70.17
|70.27+.25
|FMajSilvg
|14172
|12.43
|12.11
|12.36+.40
|FordM .60a
|16500
|9.49
|9.45
|9.46—.01
|FortunaSlv
|7514
|4.12
|3.99
|4.12+.17
|FrptMcM .20
|11623
|13.15
|13.05
|13.06+.07
|GameStop 1.52
|6001
|5.51
|5.41
|5.44—.01
|GenElec .04
|31378
|11.19
|11.13
|11.17—.02
|GenMotors 1.52
|4048
|36.60
|36.36
|36.40—.18
|Gerdau .02e
|8340
|4.79
|4.75
|4.77+.06
|GoldFLtd .01e
|13843
|6.83
|6.70
|6.77+.17
|GpSuprvi
|4721
|3.94
|3.77
|3.79+.04
|Hallibrtn .72
|7980
|24.99
|24.69
|24.71—.15
|Hanesbds .60
|7449
|14.97
|14.73
|14.75+.04
|HarmonyG .05
|13373
|3.62
|3.52
|3.60+.11
|HeclaM .01e
|23363
|3.51
|3.42
|3.49+.11
|Hi-Crush 1.68e
|5626
|1.03
|.92
|.92—.09
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|8901
|3.72
|3.63
|3.69+.10
|iPtShFut
|15510
|14.88
|14.80
|14.86—.09
|iShGold
|11491
|14.43
|14.41
|14.43+.10
|iShBrazil .67e
|11659
|47.19
|47.03
|47.15+.49
|iShSilver
|25289
|16.83
|16.78
|16.83+.25
|iShChinaLC .87e
|7010
|43.39
|43.26
|43.39+.27
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|6746
|323.52
|323.02
|323.40+.75
|iShEMkts .59e
|11482
|44.80
|44.72
|44.77+.20
|iSEafe 1.66e
|5107
|69.44
|69.27
|69.40+.18
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|4276
|87.95
|87.89
|87.92+.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|6993
|166.98
|166.67
|166.78+.10
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|5849
|65.16
|65.00
|65.13+.12
|iShCorEM .95e
|6265
|53.63
|53.47
|53.59+.25
|ItauUnH
|7127
|9.11
|9.07
|9.10+.17
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|4431
|138.20
|137.78
|138.10+.52
|Keycorp .74
|4105
|20.38
|20.26
|20.30—.06
|KindMorg 1
|7733
|21.24
|21.18
|21.22+.09
|Kinrossg
|13809
|4.74
|4.65
|4.72+.10
|LaredoPet
|8996
|2.91
|2.86
|2.87+.02
|MFAFncl .80
|7782
|7.95
|7.89
|7.94+.07
|Macys 1.51
|20444
|16.41
|16.16
|16.24+.12
|MarathnO .20
|7456
|13.88
|13.74
|13.77+.15
|McDerI
|18226
|1.14
|1.07
|1.13+.07
|McEwenM .01
|9841
|1.24
|1.19
|1.24+.06
|MorgStan 1.40
|6287
|51.09
|50.86
|50.92+.23
|Nabors .24
|10820
|3.25
|3.10
|3.11—.02
|NewResid 2
|4355
|16.64
|16.55
|16.60+.08
|NewmtM .56
|7179
|42.73
|42.35
|42.55+.37
|NobleCorp .08
|4782
|1.37
|1.33
|1.35+.04
|NobleEngy .48
|4346
|25.07
|24.79
|24.79+.18
|NokiaCp .19e
|5008
|3.64
|3.63
|3.64+.01
|NordicAm .11e
|5557
|5.09
|4.88
|5.08+.22
|OcciPet 3.16
|8267
|40.24
|39.99
|40.12+.23
|OiSAC
|21225
|1.01
|.99
|1.01
|PG&ECp
|4252
|10.97
|10.87
|10.93—.03
|Petrobras
|10537
|16.10
|16.01
|16.04+.17
|Pfizer 1.52f
|7684
|39.53
|39.21
|39.42+.13
|PrUShCrd
|4049
|12.10
|11.92
|11.96—.22
|ProShSP
|5044
|24.02
|23.98
|23.99—.06
|QIAGEN
|53137
|31.65
|30.23
|31.01—10.46
|RangeRs .08
|11480
|4.94
|4.80
|4.81+.01
|RegionsFn .62
|4874
|17.24
|17.16
|17.19—.01
|RiteAidrs
|58047
|18.25
|16.86
|18.22+2.08
|SpdrGold
|7527
|142.21
|142.02
|142.20+.93
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|24333
|322.14
|321.64
|322.01+.78
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|16677
|24.02
|23.83
|23.84+.14
|Schlmbrg 2
|8964
|40.88
|40.39
|40.43—.23
|Seadrill
|10212
|2.98
|2.75
|2.86+.11
|Shopify
|6881
|414.17
|402.40
|414.13+14.74
|SibanyeG .14r
|7377
|10.07
|9.86
|9.92+.05
|SiderurNac
|5707
|3.57
|3.53
|3.56+.09
|SlackTcn
|5730
|21.69
|21.32
|21.41+.06
|SnapIncA
|31236
|15.85
|15.50
|15.76+.15
|SwstnEngy
|9073
|2.41
|2.38
|2.39+.05
|Sprint
|4710
|5.28
|5.22
|5.24—.02
|Square
|5803
|64.75
|64.01
|64.39+.43
|SPEngy 2.04e
|10310
|62.33
|62.14
|62.16+.20
|SPDRFncl .46e
|10640
|30.77
|30.71
|30.75+.07
|SPInds 1.12e
|6480
|81.96
|81.71
|81.72—.06
|SPTech .78e
|4013
|91.62
|91.37
|91.58+.34
|SPUtil 1.55e
|7616
|64.16
|64.02
|64.15+.07
|TallgELP 2.20f
|4544
|22.13
|22.11
|22.11+.01
|TevaPhrm .73e
|23735
|10.29
|9.98
|10.18+.13
|Transocn
|16918
|6.74
|6.59
|6.60+.05
|8211
|32.75
|32.51
|32.62+.12
|UberTchn
|31700
|30.51
|30.03
|30.31—.13
|USNGas
|9394
|17.49
|17.40
|17.48+.46
|USOilFd
|19474
|12.91
|12.82
|12.89+.12
|USSteel .20
|19655
|12.01
|11.74
|11.75—.14
|Valaris
|7745
|6.15
|5.92
|5.93+.08
|ValeSA .29e
|15193
|13.49
|13.41
|13.48+.01
|VanEGold .06e
|58581
|29.21
|28.87
|29.06+.40
|VnEkRus .01e
|8991
|24.89
|24.78
|24.84+.03
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|7123
|13.59
|13.44
|13.45+.01
|VanEJrGld
|15321
|42.19
|41.58
|41.83+.80
|VangEmg 1.10e
|6912
|44.42
|44.25
|44.39+.21
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|4527
|43.94
|43.84
|43.91+.09
|Vereit .55
|7222
|9.23
|9.13
|9.19+.05
|VirgnGal
|14333
|11.87
|11.36
|11.40—.01
|Visa 1
|3995
|188.74
|187.70
|188.56+.99
|WPXEngy
|5245
|13.68
|13.55
|13.56+.05
|WellsFargo 2.04
|7178
|54.17
|53.95
|54.00+.18
|WhitngPet
|9279
|7.27
|7.12
|7.13+.11
|Yamanag .02
|39666
|3.94
|3.85
|3.92+.12
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.