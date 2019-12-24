BC-150-actives-e The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 5440 3.32 3.25 3.32+.07 AMCEnt .80 9643 7.63 7.43 7.60+.28 AT&TInc 2.08f 17619 39.12 38.93 38.98—.10 Alibaba 14881 215.43 213.35 214.23—.60 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 24779 8.61 8.54 8.56—.05 Altria 3.36 x12534 50.80 50.45 50.52—.20 AEagleOut .55 7076 14.58 14.28 14.50+.29 Annaly 1e 11661 9.62 9.55 9.62+.05 AnteroMid .45e 6718 7.28 7.19 7.23+.01 AnteroRes 1 5974 3.00 2.91 3.00+.09 Apache 1 12706 26.81 25.94 26.14—.39 Aphria 5084 4.89 4.79 4.82—.06 Acquavnt 5994 27.78 26.92 27.25+.15 AuroraC 87161 2.03 1.91 1.92—.09 BPPLC 2.46f 6300 38.14 37.96 38.14+.03 BcoSantSA .21e 4874 4.13 4.11 4.13—.02 BkofAm .72 30908 35.25 35.16 35.25+.08 BarrickGld 2.82e 12730 17.96 17.76 17.91+.15 BlackBerry 12844 6.53 6.44 6.45—.02 Boeing 8.22 8693 339.75 335.50 336.15—1.40 CabotO&G .40f 4855 17.78 17.58 17.76+.17 CallonPet 31598 4.92 4.87 4.88+.05 CanopyGr 7835 19.86 19.32 19.45—.30 CntryLink 1 7345 13.25 13.16 13.20+.01 ChesEng 67017 .97 .95 .96+.01 CgpVelLCrd 4622 14.07 13.96 13.98+.10 CgpVelICrd 18109 3.59 3.56 3.58—.02 Citigroup 2.04f 8687 78.94 78.60 78.72—.04 ClevCliffs .24 11682 8.47 8.21 8.45+.24 CocaCola 1.60 6847 55.00 54.76 54.83—.08 Coeur 10918 7.85 7.63 7.84+.19 ConAgra .85 9115 34.36 34.05 34.31+.29 ConocoPhil 1.68f 6520 65.51 64.75 65.18+.58 DenburyR 18999 1.43 1.38 1.41+.04 DiamOffsh .50 8299 7.17 6.80 7.16+.37 DxNGBllrs 4326 10.18 9.93 10.08+.19 DrGMBllrs 7329 71.90 70.40 71.52+2.45 DxSOXBrrs 4515 21.00 20.67 20.84+.05 DxGBull 21747 30.88 30.25 30.75+.92 DxGlMBr 15109 11.88 11.65 11.69—.44 DirSPBear 5183 13.37 13.29 13.34+.02 DirDGlBr 28149 6.60 6.46 6.49—.21 Disney 1.76 6563 145.20 144.45 144.80+.12 EnCanag .07 15789 4.57 4.52 4.54+.02 EndvSilvg 6168 2.30 2.24 2.29+.07 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 13583 13.03 12.88 12.94—.12 ExxonMbl 3.48 7834 70.50 70.24 70.31+.02 FMajSilvg 10539 11.71 11.30 11.62+.39 Fitbit 5376 6.51 6.48 6.49—.00 FordM .60a 15528 9.46 9.43 9.43—.01 FortunaSlv 7189 3.89 3.74 3.84+.17 FrptMcM .20 26973 13.13 12.94 13.13+.28 GameStop 1.52 4397 5.67 5.55 5.59—.02 GenElec .04 35557 11.19 11.09 11.16+.00 GoldFLtd .01e 5658 6.32 6.24 6.30+.10 GpSuprvi 5147 3.98 3.66 3.98+.28 HPInc .70f 5356 20.74 20.56 20.65+.09 Hallibrtn .72 13309 25.34 24.90 25.16+.27 HarmonyG .05 6160 3.31 3.25 3.30+.08 HeclaM .01e 14119 3.39 3.31 3.39+.13 HomeDp 5.44 4685 220.56 219.22 220.45+1.24 IAMGldg 1.52f 6636 3.53 3.45 3.51+.07 iPtShFut 20491 15.10 15.02 15.03—.06 iShGold 15212 14.28 14.25 14.27+.07 iShBrazil .67e 5060 46.74 46.61 46.71+.01 iShSilver 16362 16.50 16.45 16.47+.19 iShChinaLC .87e 8249 43.17 43.08 43.10+.06 iSCorSP500 4.38e 7477 322.93 322.31 322.50—.11 iShEMkts .59e 19893 44.62 44.53 44.56—.12 iSEafe 1.66e 9955 69.28 69.16 69.19—.10 iShR2K 1.77e 8390 166.51 166.04 166.26—.04 iShCorEafe 1.56e 6282 65.07 64.92 64.95—.12 Intelsat 5165 6.89 6.71 6.75—.06 iShCorEM .95e 9124 53.41 53.30 53.34—.09 JPMorgCh 3.20 5935 137.58 137.24 137.39+.19 JPMAlerian 2.29 5332 22.08 21.87 21.92—.09 Keycorp .74 5148 20.33 20.25 20.31+.06 KindMorg 1 7487 21.19 21.07 21.09—.11 Kinrossg 12745 4.52 4.45 4.51+.06 LatamAir 6818 10.89 10.48 10.70—.30 LloydBkg .47a 8798 3.28 3.23 3.27+.06 MFAFncl .80 5356 7.87 7.81 7.86+.02 Macys 1.51 14655 16.33 16.18 16.20—.01 Mallinckdt 4528 3.77 3.67 3.70+.06 MarathnO .20 8844 13.73 13.59 13.66+.10 McDerI 18238 1.19 1.11 1.13—.01 MetLife 1.76 5650 51.24 50.91 51.03+.04 MobileTele 1.57e 4741 10.06 10.02 10.04+.13 MorgStan 1.40 5619 50.93 50.72 50.82+.10 Nabors .24 10600 3.28 3.14 3.28+.13 NewResid 2 4842 16.50 16.38 16.49+.01 NewmtM .56 6096 42.03 41.82 41.95+.18 NikeB .98f 6049 100.57 99.76 100.55+.51 NobleCorp .08 7507 1.33 1.21 1.32+.11 NokiaCp .19e 20951 3.64 3.61 3.63—.01 NordicAm .11e 6003 4.89 4.74 4.88 OcciPet 3.16 12974 40.33 39.72 40.31+.60 Oracle .96 5341 53.96 53.73 53.75+.04 PG&ECp 8722 11.07 10.80 10.89—.05 PartyCity 6055 2.22 2.14 2.19+.07 Penney 5057 1.11 1.08 1.09—.02 Petrobras 5442 15.97 15.86 15.90+.02 Pfizer 1.52f 8243 39.43 39.21 39.29—.03 Pinterestn 4587 18.55 18.21 18.53+.14 ProShSP 5402 24.07 24.02 24.06—.06 Qudian 10732 4.62 4.45 4.47—.13 RangeRs .08 6948 4.96 4.83 4.93+.09 RiteAidrs 29066 16.20 15.25 16.17+1.16 SpdrGold 9606 140.73 140.43 140.61+.66 S&P500ETF 4.13e 36552 321.52 320.90 321.12—.10 SpdrOGEx .73e 23067 23.93 23.79 23.87+.15 Schlmbrg 2 6835 40.93 40.64 40.79 Seadrill 16806 2.99 2.34 2.85+.51 SnapIncA 18926 15.59 15.39 15.51+.02 SwstnEngy 18613 2.42 2.36 2.40+.02 Sprint 5285 5.26 5.22 5.25+.02 Square 6669 63.16 62.37 62.78—.02 StageStrs .20 5201 8.17 7.01 7.99—.29 SPEngy 2.04e 9564 62.22 62.03 62.15+.16 SPDRFncl .46e 20188 30.69 30.62 30.65+.04 SPTech .78e 4921 91.37 91.03 91.16—.05 SPUtil 1.55e 6769 64.06 63.74 63.83—.17 TaiwSemi .73e 8687 58.09 57.61 57.73—.49 TevaPhrm .73e 11403 10.05 9.90 9.100+.04 Transocn 33773 6.75 6.51 6.74+.20 Twitter 11596 32.71 32.42 32.54+.11 UberTchn 37077 30.73 30.11 30.59+.26 USNGas 7663 16.97 16.90 16.93—.25 USOilFd 13722 12.76 12.73 12.74+.04 USSteel .20 28747 12.17 11.79 12.16+.35 Valaris 10992 6.15 5.69 6.15+.46 ValeSA .29e 6147 13.45 13.31 13.45+.15 VanEGold .06e 34058 28.09 27.89 28.05+.28 VnEkRus .01e 6153 24.83 24.75 24.76+.01 VEckOilSvc .47e 7504 13.62 13.41 13.59+.13 VanEJrGld 11499 40.10 39.83 40.05+.49 VangEmg 1.10e 7664 44.25 44.15 44.18—.05 VangFTSE 1.10e 7728 43.85 43.74 43.77—.10 Vereit .55 8826 9.18 9.10 9.13+.04 VerizonCm 2.46 8205 61.46 61.03 61.20—.20 VirgnGal 7053 11.28 11.01 11.21+.26 Visa 1 5561 187.53 186.91 187.09+.01 WPXEngy 5056 13.57 13.45 13.49+.07 WalMart 2.12f 4529 119.42 119.01 119.25+.22 WellsFargo 2.04 10232 54.04 53.81 53.90+.09 WescoIntl 5831 59.85 58.62 59.17+3.46 WhitngPet 11525 7.29 7.00 7.20+.25 WmsCos 1.52 6019 23.98 23.76 23.80—.15 YPFSoc .11e 6852 11.90 11.37 11.87+.55 Yamanag .02 15279 3.68 3.62 3.67+.08 ————————— Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.