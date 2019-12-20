BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .57f 14948…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .57f 14948 19.84 19.49 19.80+.25 AKSteel 13266 3.31 3.23 3.29—.05 AT&TInc 2.08f 94529 39.26 38.90 38.94+.01 AbbottLab 1.44f 24480 89.24 87.66 87.81+.46 AbbVie 4.72f 23244 91.99 89.67 89.83+1.06 Alibaba 18229 211.58 210.70 210.98+.85 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 27662 8.52 8.45 8.47 Altria 3.36 25179 51.72 51.05 51.41+.62 Amcorn 33542 11.20 10.80 10.93+.13 AmExp 1.72 13171 125.86 124.83 125.73+.90 Annaly 1e 18963 9.57 9.53 9.55+.02 AuroraC 37840 2.30 2.22 2.23—.04 BPPLC 2.46f 15314 38.05 37.77 37.78+.13 BcBilVArg .27e 15253 5.68 5.65 5.67+.03 BkofAm .72 143125 35.24 35.01 35.05+.10 Barclay .15e 13732 9.39 9.32 9.36—.21 BerkHB 25008 227.80 225.56 227.69+2.48 BlackBerry 82619 6.52 6.06 6.31+.50 Boeing 8.22 17812 335.50 330.80 331.63—1.87 BostonSci 34156 46.62 45.26 45.38+.55 BrMySq 1.80 31685 63.59 63.05 63.17+.32 CVSHealth 2 16216 75.00 74.11 74.34+.24 CallonPet 13093 4.72 4.63 4.65—.07 Care.com 21218 15.22 15.00 15.02+1.77 CarMax 13581 95.10 92.76 93.20—5.59 Carnival 2 28714 50.52 48.26 50.12+3.47 Caterpillar 4.12 14184 147.69 145.24 147.07+2.05 CenterPnt 1.15 17121 27.25 26.61 26.99+.21 CntryLink 1 21384 13.40 13.20 13.21—.12 ChesEng 192425 .98 .87 .90—.02 Chevron 4.76 34085 119.46 118.09 118.79+.66 Chewyn 71668 29.14 28.53 28.96+.40 CgpVelICrd 31402 3.65 3.58 3.63+.06 Citigroup 2.04f 39325 78.99 78.54 78.88+.68 ClevCliffs .24 19669 8.32 8.16 8.31—.06 CocaCola 1.60 52196 54.94 54.47 54.87+.55 ColgPalm 1.72 13628 69.30 68.76 69.21+.87 ConAgra .85 20140 34.40 33.52 34.27+.61 ConocoPhil 1.68f 17535 64.02 63.23 63.49+.30 Corning .80 18202 29.36 29.02 29.26+.34 Cortevan 22098 28.00 27.44 27.94+.23 DenburyR 31929 1.45 1.35 1.37—.07 DiamRk .50 13005 11.52 11.42 11.47+.12 DxGBull 13414 28.73 28.33 28.48—.15 DirSPBear 13911 13.46 13.40 13.44—.16 DirDGlBr 13102 7.15 7.06 7.13+.04 Disney 1.76 29243 147.88 145.77 146.71+.56 DomEngy 3.67 13041 82.38 81.56 81.56—.24 DowIncn 2.80 21545 55.25 54.17 54.48—.05 Dupontrs 1.20 16657 64.39 63.74 64.12+.17 EOGRescs 1.15 14696 83.62 81.47 81.60+.35 EliLilly 2.96f 16363 137.00 131.24 132.63+1.78 EnCanag .07 13164 4.51 4.42 4.44—.06 ExxonMbl 3.48 71765 69.96 69.39 69.90+.51 FordM .60a 73621 9.54 9.44 9.47+.06 FrptMcM .20 45778 13.05 12.86 12.94—.06 GenElec .04 x145025 11.09 10.90 11.08+.05 GenMotors 1.52 18959 37.62 37.27 37.39+.13 Genworth 15836 4.55 4.49 4.49 Gerdau .02e 20271 4.63 4.58 4.60+.15 HPInc .70f 18893 20.40 20.24 20.31+.01 Hallibrtn .72 18619 24.67 24.38 24.56+.08 HlthpeakPr 1.48 17238 33.76 33.12 33.30+.41 HPEnt .45e 19681 15.85 15.70 15.79+.05 HomeDp 5.44 17373 220.90 219.80 220.05—.17 HostHotls .85a 17221 18.74 18.59 18.66+.02 iPtShFut 38091 14.91 14.76 14.83—.03 iShBrazil .67e 13825 46.47 46.21 46.23—.32 iShSilver 16099 16.10 16.04 16.06+.12 iShChinaLC .87e 15214 43.12 43.06 43.09+.18 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 32189 112.24 112.16 112.16—.15 iShEMkts .59e 49948 44.60 44.54 44.56+.04 iSEafe 1.66e 43216 69.32 69.22 69.23+.10 iShiBxHYB 5.09 34088 87.99 87.90 87.92+.07 iShR2K 1.77e 24838 166.23 165.74 165.87+.14 iShCrSPS 30157 84.39 83.93 84.03+.13 iShCorTInt 1.28e 20303 61.66 61.53 61.54+.13 Intelsat 15797 6.88 6.52 6.59—.31 IBM 6.48 15469 135.85 134.95 135.79+1.23 iSTaiwn 13190 40.97 40.85 40.97—.16 iShCorEM .95e 13773 53.38 53.31 53.33+.04 JPMorgCh 3.20 47760 138.77 137.30 138.35+1.00 JohnJn 3.80 36506 147.84 144.80 145.93+.58 Keycorp .74 20007 20.45 20.24 20.38+.16 KindMorg 1 32090 21.00 20.81 20.84 KnSwftT .24 13481 35.26 34.00 35.05—.72 Macys 1.51 18277 16.22 16.03 16.17+.09 Mallinckdt 19886 4.05 3.79 4.03+.24 MarathnO .20 21330 13.29 13.08 13.15—.04 McDerI 24133 1.07 .95 1.05+.09 McDnlds 5f 13675 199.00 196.65 197.25+.19 Medtrnic 2.16 15504 115.94 113.95 113.97+.48 Merck 2.44f 36022 92.64 90.84 90.99+1.00 MorgStan 1.40 21222 51.44 50.87 50.99+.13 Nabors .24 17619 3.09 2.96 2.98—.12 NewmtM .56 19440 41.00 40.77 40.95+.07 NikeB .98f 55407 101.40 98.85 99.49—1.66 NokiaCp .19e 37257 3.61 3.59 3.59 OasisPet 19711 3.06 2.98 3.04 OcciPet 3.16 21594 39.03 38.54 38.83+.13 Oracle .96 25368 53.95 53.35 53.59+.35 PG&ECp 22714 10.99 10.28 10.73—.19 PPLCorp 1.65 13782 36.20 35.69 36.14+.42 Petrobras 27960 15.76 15.59 15.71—.15 Pfizer 1.52f 101595 39.49 38.97 39.34+.37 PhilipMor 4.68 18007 87.08 86.12 86.46+.47 ProctGam 2.98 32153 126.44 125.03 126.20+1.28 RangeRs .08 14436 5.05 4.77 4.82—.19 RegionsFn .62 15809 17.39 17.27 17.36+.06 RiteAidrs 60348 13.56 12.11 13.32+1.48 S&P500ETF 4.13e 171546 320.90 320.37 320.58—.32 SpdrITBd .92 13273 35.23 35.17 35.18—.12 SpdAgBd 16761 29.33 29.30 29.32—.09 SpdrOGEx .73e 24114 23.43 23.13 23.17—.23 Salesforce 12729 164.92 163.63 164.33+1.00 Schlmbrg 2 28376 39.97 39.18 39.62+.01 Schwab .68 19738 48.34 47.90 48.07—.13 SnapIncA 46067 15.57 15.29 15.46—.01 SouthnCo 2.48f 18105 64.01 63.32 63.51+.44 SwstnEngy 41898 2.44 2.33 2.35—.08 Sprint 34103 5.39 5.26 5.28—.01 SPCnSt 1.28e 19621 63.22 62.78 63.19+.05 SPEngy 2.04e 14503 61.16 60.85 61.09—.28 SPDRFncl .46e 62023 30.85 30.72 30.84+.04 SPUtil 1.55e 12613 64.43 64.13 64.28—.37 TJX .92 13118 61.15 60.43 60.45+.20 TaiwSemi .73e 20580 58.24 57.32 58.19+.23 TevaPhrm .73e 20898 10.03 9.95 10.01+.04 3MCo 5.76 14488 175.16 172.20 173.33+1.18 Transocn 19817 6.15 6.01 6.05—.06 TruistFn 1.80f 21556 56.17 54.29 56.14—.01 Twitter 29214 32.23 31.54 31.80—.23 UberTchn 30449 30.17 29.85 30.05+.06 USBancrp 1.68 20137 60.92 59.91 60.14+.13 USOilFd 15775 12.72 12.66 12.68—.11 USSteel .20 88295 12.49 12.02 12.42—.94 UtdTech 2.94 13446 150.90 149.28 149.59+.88 UtdhlthGp 4.32 16472 300.00 295.16 295.37+.75 ValeSA .29e 44829 13.38 13.24 13.32+.10 VanEGold .06e 20226 27.53 27.40 27.44—.04 VangSP500 3.81e 21019 296.23 295.78 295.95+1.15 VangEmg 1.10e 23178 44.70 44.64 44.66—.01 Vereit .55 14977 9.23 9.16 9.19—.02 VerizonCm 2.46 75595 62.10 61.14 61.57+.77 Visa 1 24034 188.17 186.30 186.62+.08 WalMart 2.12f 23424 122.12 120.02 120.64+.56 WellsFargo 2.04 55025 54.05 53.59 53.78+.15 Weyerhsr 1.36 13986 30.18 29.90 29.96—.05 WmsCos 1.52 31728 23.86 23.55 23.73+.23 Yamanag .02 17582 3.63 3.57 3.58—.04 ————————— Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.