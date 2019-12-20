BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .57f
|14948
|19.84
|19.49
|19.80+.25
|AKSteel
|13266
|3.31
|3.23
|3.29—.05
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|94529
|39.26
|38.90
|38.94+.01
|AbbottLab 1.44f
|24480
|89.24
|87.66
|87.81+.46
|AbbVie 4.72f
|23244
|91.99
|89.67
|89.83+1.06
|Alibaba
|18229
|211.58
|210.70
|210.98+.85
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|27662
|8.52
|8.45
|8.47
|Altria 3.36
|25179
|51.72
|51.05
|51.41+.62
|Amcorn
|33542
|11.20
|10.80
|10.93+.13
|AmExp 1.72
|13171
|125.86
|124.83
|125.73+.90
|Annaly 1e
|18963
|9.57
|9.53
|9.55+.02
|AuroraC
|37840
|2.30
|2.22
|2.23—.04
|BPPLC 2.46f
|15314
|38.05
|37.77
|37.78+.13
|BcBilVArg .27e
|15253
|5.68
|5.65
|5.67+.03
|BkofAm .72
|143125
|35.24
|35.01
|35.05+.10
|Barclay .15e
|13732
|9.39
|9.32
|9.36—.21
|BerkHB
|25008
|227.80
|225.56
|227.69+2.48
|BlackBerry
|82619
|6.52
|6.06
|6.31+.50
|Boeing 8.22
|17812
|335.50
|330.80
|331.63—1.87
|BostonSci
|34156
|46.62
|45.26
|45.38+.55
|BrMySq 1.80
|31685
|63.59
|63.05
|63.17+.32
|CVSHealth 2
|16216
|75.00
|74.11
|74.34+.24
|CallonPet
|13093
|4.72
|4.63
|4.65—.07
|Care.com
|21218
|15.22
|15.00
|15.02+1.77
|CarMax
|13581
|95.10
|92.76
|93.20—5.59
|Carnival 2
|28714
|50.52
|48.26
|50.12+3.47
|Caterpillar 4.12
|14184
|147.69
|145.24
|147.07+2.05
|CenterPnt 1.15
|17121
|27.25
|26.61
|26.99+.21
|CntryLink 1
|21384
|13.40
|13.20
|13.21—.12
|ChesEng
|192425
|.98
|.87
|.90—.02
|Chevron 4.76
|34085
|119.46
|118.09
|118.79+.66
|Chewyn
|71668
|29.14
|28.53
|28.96+.40
|CgpVelICrd
|31402
|3.65
|3.58
|3.63+.06
|Citigroup 2.04f
|39325
|78.99
|78.54
|78.88+.68
|ClevCliffs .24
|19669
|8.32
|8.16
|8.31—.06
|CocaCola 1.60
|52196
|54.94
|54.47
|54.87+.55
|ColgPalm 1.72
|13628
|69.30
|68.76
|69.21+.87
|ConAgra .85
|20140
|34.40
|33.52
|34.27+.61
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|17535
|64.02
|63.23
|63.49+.30
|Corning .80
|18202
|29.36
|29.02
|29.26+.34
|Cortevan
|22098
|28.00
|27.44
|27.94+.23
|DenburyR
|31929
|1.45
|1.35
|1.37—.07
|DiamRk .50
|13005
|11.52
|11.42
|11.47+.12
|DxGBull
|13414
|28.73
|28.33
|28.48—.15
|DirSPBear
|13911
|13.46
|13.40
|13.44—.16
|DirDGlBr
|13102
|7.15
|7.06
|7.13+.04
|Disney 1.76
|29243
|147.88
|145.77
|146.71+.56
|DomEngy 3.67
|13041
|82.38
|81.56
|81.56—.24
|DowIncn 2.80
|21545
|55.25
|54.17
|54.48—.05
|Dupontrs 1.20
|16657
|64.39
|63.74
|64.12+.17
|EOGRescs 1.15
|14696
|83.62
|81.47
|81.60+.35
|EliLilly 2.96f
|16363
|137.00
|131.24
|132.63+1.78
|EnCanag .07
|13164
|4.51
|4.42
|4.44—.06
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|71765
|69.96
|69.39
|69.90+.51
|FordM .60a
|73621
|9.54
|9.44
|9.47+.06
|FrptMcM .20
|45778
|13.05
|12.86
|12.94—.06
|GenElec .04
|x145025
|11.09
|10.90
|11.08+.05
|GenMotors 1.52
|18959
|37.62
|37.27
|37.39+.13
|Genworth
|15836
|4.55
|4.49
|4.49
|Gerdau .02e
|20271
|4.63
|4.58
|4.60+.15
|HPInc .70f
|18893
|20.40
|20.24
|20.31+.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|18619
|24.67
|24.38
|24.56+.08
|HlthpeakPr 1.48
|17238
|33.76
|33.12
|33.30+.41
|HPEnt .45e
|19681
|15.85
|15.70
|15.79+.05
|HomeDp 5.44
|17373
|220.90
|219.80
|220.05—.17
|HostHotls .85a
|17221
|18.74
|18.59
|18.66+.02
|iPtShFut
|38091
|14.91
|14.76
|14.83—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|13825
|46.47
|46.21
|46.23—.32
|iShSilver
|16099
|16.10
|16.04
|16.06+.12
|iShChinaLC .87e
|15214
|43.12
|43.06
|43.09+.18
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|32189
|112.24
|112.16
|112.16—.15
|iShEMkts .59e
|49948
|44.60
|44.54
|44.56+.04
|iSEafe 1.66e
|43216
|69.32
|69.22
|69.23+.10
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|34088
|87.99
|87.90
|87.92+.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|24838
|166.23
|165.74
|165.87+.14
|iShCrSPS
|30157
|84.39
|83.93
|84.03+.13
|iShCorTInt 1.28e
|20303
|61.66
|61.53
|61.54+.13
|Intelsat
|15797
|6.88
|6.52
|6.59—.31
|IBM 6.48
|15469
|135.85
|134.95
|135.79+1.23
|iSTaiwn
|13190
|40.97
|40.85
|40.97—.16
|iShCorEM .95e
|13773
|53.38
|53.31
|53.33+.04
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|47760
|138.77
|137.30
|138.35+1.00
|JohnJn 3.80
|36506
|147.84
|144.80
|145.93+.58
|Keycorp .74
|20007
|20.45
|20.24
|20.38+.16
|KindMorg 1
|32090
|21.00
|20.81
|20.84
|KnSwftT .24
|13481
|35.26
|34.00
|35.05—.72
|Macys 1.51
|18277
|16.22
|16.03
|16.17+.09
|Mallinckdt
|19886
|4.05
|3.79
|4.03+.24
|MarathnO .20
|21330
|13.29
|13.08
|13.15—.04
|McDerI
|24133
|1.07
|.95
|1.05+.09
|McDnlds 5f
|13675
|199.00
|196.65
|197.25+.19
|Medtrnic 2.16
|15504
|115.94
|113.95
|113.97+.48
|Merck 2.44f
|36022
|92.64
|90.84
|90.99+1.00
|MorgStan 1.40
|21222
|51.44
|50.87
|50.99+.13
|Nabors .24
|17619
|3.09
|2.96
|2.98—.12
|NewmtM .56
|19440
|41.00
|40.77
|40.95+.07
|NikeB .98f
|55407
|101.40
|98.85
|99.49—1.66
|NokiaCp .19e
|37257
|3.61
|3.59
|3.59
|OasisPet
|19711
|3.06
|2.98
|3.04
|OcciPet 3.16
|21594
|39.03
|38.54
|38.83+.13
|Oracle .96
|25368
|53.95
|53.35
|53.59+.35
|PG&ECp
|22714
|10.99
|10.28
|10.73—.19
|PPLCorp 1.65
|13782
|36.20
|35.69
|36.14+.42
|Petrobras
|27960
|15.76
|15.59
|15.71—.15
|Pfizer 1.52f
|101595
|39.49
|38.97
|39.34+.37
|PhilipMor 4.68
|18007
|87.08
|86.12
|86.46+.47
|ProctGam 2.98
|32153
|126.44
|125.03
|126.20+1.28
|RangeRs .08
|14436
|5.05
|4.77
|4.82—.19
|RegionsFn .62
|15809
|17.39
|17.27
|17.36+.06
|RiteAidrs
|60348
|13.56
|12.11
|13.32+1.48
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|171546
|320.90
|320.37
|320.58—.32
|SpdrITBd .92
|13273
|35.23
|35.17
|35.18—.12
|SpdAgBd
|16761
|29.33
|29.30
|29.32—.09
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|24114
|23.43
|23.13
|23.17—.23
|Salesforce
|12729
|164.92
|163.63
|164.33+1.00
|Schlmbrg 2
|28376
|39.97
|39.18
|39.62+.01
|Schwab .68
|19738
|48.34
|47.90
|48.07—.13
|SnapIncA
|46067
|15.57
|15.29
|15.46—.01
|SouthnCo 2.48f
|18105
|64.01
|63.32
|63.51+.44
|SwstnEngy
|41898
|2.44
|2.33
|2.35—.08
|Sprint
|34103
|5.39
|5.26
|5.28—.01
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|19621
|63.22
|62.78
|63.19+.05
|SPEngy 2.04e
|14503
|61.16
|60.85
|61.09—.28
|SPDRFncl .46e
|62023
|30.85
|30.72
|30.84+.04
|SPUtil 1.55e
|12613
|64.43
|64.13
|64.28—.37
|TJX .92
|13118
|61.15
|60.43
|60.45+.20
|TaiwSemi .73e
|20580
|58.24
|57.32
|58.19+.23
|TevaPhrm .73e
|20898
|10.03
|9.95
|10.01+.04
|3MCo 5.76
|14488
|175.16
|172.20
|173.33+1.18
|Transocn
|19817
|6.15
|6.01
|6.05—.06
|TruistFn 1.80f
|21556
|56.17
|54.29
|56.14—.01
|29214
|32.23
|31.54
|31.80—.23
|UberTchn
|30449
|30.17
|29.85
|30.05+.06
|USBancrp 1.68
|20137
|60.92
|59.91
|60.14+.13
|USOilFd
|15775
|12.72
|12.66
|12.68—.11
|USSteel .20
|88295
|12.49
|12.02
|12.42—.94
|UtdTech 2.94
|13446
|150.90
|149.28
|149.59+.88
|UtdhlthGp 4.32
|16472
|300.00
|295.16
|295.37+.75
|ValeSA .29e
|44829
|13.38
|13.24
|13.32+.10
|VanEGold .06e
|20226
|27.53
|27.40
|27.44—.04
|VangSP500 3.81e
|21019
|296.23
|295.78
|295.95+1.15
|VangEmg 1.10e
|23178
|44.70
|44.64
|44.66—.01
|Vereit .55
|14977
|9.23
|9.16
|9.19—.02
|VerizonCm 2.46
|75595
|62.10
|61.14
|61.57+.77
|Visa 1
|24034
|188.17
|186.30
|186.62+.08
|WalMart 2.12f
|23424
|122.12
|120.02
|120.64+.56
|WellsFargo 2.04
|55025
|54.05
|53.59
|53.78+.15
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|13986
|30.18
|29.90
|29.96—.05
|WmsCos 1.52
|31728
|23.86
|23.55
|23.73+.23
|Yamanag .02
|17582
|3.63
|3.57
|3.58—.04
|—————————
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.