BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .57f 8544 19.34 19.20 19.27+.10 AKSteel 8692 3.44 3.37 3.42+.03 AT&TInc 2.08f 22232 38.83 38.69 38.72—.02 Alibaba 17176 209.90 209.23 209.87—.13 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 61210 8.58 8.51 8.52—.02 Altria 3.36 9603 51.55 51.31 51.34—.03 Ambev .05e 12351 4.67 4.63 4.66—.02 Annaly 1e 9941 9.55 9.51 9.54+.02 AnteroMid .45e 35588 6.95 6.70 6.94+.27 AnteroRes 1 8540 2.98 2.83 2.93+.06 Aphria 9081 4.94 4.73 4.90+.12 ArcelorM .10p 6534 18.38 18.20 18.34—.13 AuroraC 61764 2.27 2.15 2.23+.04 BPPLC 2.46f 9644 37.82 37.71 37.79+.14 BcBilVArg .27e 8205 5.65 5.63 5.65+.06 BcoBrad .06a 27068 8.84 8.73 8.84+.10 BcoSantSA .21e 9992 4.18 4.16 4.17+.01 BkofAm .72 42732 35.21 35.03 35.03—.08 Barclay .15e 7424 9.57 9.53 9.55—.14 BarrickGld 2.82e 19578 18.00 17.78 17.79—.14 Boeing 8.22 8351 334.68 331.16 331.55+.87 BrMySq 1.80 14786 63.46 62.75 62.89—.26 CVSHealth 2 8825 74.17 73.65 73.84+.56 CallonPet 10564 4.77 4.66 4.72+.01 CanopyGr 9398 20.05 19.45 19.85+.12 Centenes 17772 63.49 62.53 62.72+2.37 CntryLink 1 7495 13.41 13.23 13.39+.15 Chemours 1 7574 18.40 17.67 18.35+.72 ChesEng 264315 .99 .92 .98+.08 ChinaMble 1.95e 7586 40.17 39.92 40.14+.22 CgpVelICrd 9396 3.59 3.56 3.57—.03 Citigroup 2.04f 14828 78.39 77.96 78.15+.23 ClevCliffs .24 7119 8.64 8.52 8.60+.10 Cloudera 7219 11.33 11.20 11.27+.03 CocaCola 1.60 10400 54.31 53.92 54.16+.25 ConAgra .85 63085 33.29 31.08 33.25+4.20 Cortevan 7559 28.27 27.46 28.00+.18 Danaher .68 7299 151.17 150.40 150.94+.93 Darden 3.52 10761 113.00 110.35 111.77—4.54 DenburyR 24684 1.48 1.43 1.47+.06 DxGBull 12295 28.79 28.33 28.51—.02 DirDGlBr 12259 7.16 7.06 7.12+.02 Disney 1.76 11666 146.40 145.32 145.64—.62 DonlleyRR .12 7912 4.34 4.19 4.20—.09 ElancoAn 8687 29.92 28.66 28.90+.71 EnCanag .07 14247 4.56 4.44 4.55+.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 24586 13.13 12.93 12.93—.02 EntProdPt 1.77f 11420 28.14 27.88 27.88—.24 EnvistaHn 15229 28.83 28.50 28.51—.20 ExxonMbl 3.48 9988 70.05 69.72 69.76—.12 FedExCp 2.60 14247 148.82 146.36 147.96+1.10 FMajSilvg 6946 10.90 10.71 10.89+.01 FordM .60a 37918 9.57 9.47 9.48—.07 FrptMcM .20 16867 13.06 12.98 13.03+.05 GenElec .04 70569 11.15 10.97 11.08+.12 GenMotors 1.52 10312 37.36 36.84 37.16—.15 Gerdau .02e 24471 4.44 4.40 4.43+.08 GbXMLP&E .60 16890 12.10 12.04 12.07+.04 GreenDot 14744 23.44 22.22 22.41—3.45 HPInc .70f 6943 20.40 20.26 20.30—.04 Hallibrtn .72 10147 24.80 24.44 24.72+.18 HarmonyG .05 9100 3.18 3.10 3.18+.07 HeclaM .01e 22282 3.13 3.08 3.11—.03 HostHotls .85a 8108 18.56 18.41 18.54+.03 Huya 8811 17.54 16.83 17.12—.34 iPtShFut 29721 15.21 15.15 15.19—.06 iShGold 16425 14.12 14.10 14.12+.02 iShBrazil .67e 12093 46.21 45.95 46.19 iShSilver 6742 15.89 15.84 15.89—.01 iShChinaLC .87e 14019 42.83 42.76 42.80—.20 iShEMkts .59e 63124 44.40 44.33 44.37—.13 iShiBoxIG 3.87 8839 127.61 127.50 127.56—.35 iSh20yrT 3.05 7551 136.04 135.78 135.88—.59 iSEafe 1.66e 18873 69.04 68.98 69.02—.11 iShiBxHYB 5.09 31538 87.93 87.87 87.88—.33 iShR2K 1.77e 14431 165.28 164.88 165.18+.16 iShCorEafe 1.56e 9059 64.79 64.73 64.78—.08 Infosys 9934 10.30 10.23 10.26—.07 Intelsat 22105 7.08 6.46 6.98+.49 iShCorEM .95e 21234 53.16 53.10 53.13—.15 ItauUnH 20383 8.100 8.88 8.100+.02 JPMorgCh 3.20 8037 138.22 137.76 137.94—.10 JohnJn 3.80 7891 144.40 143.61 144.10+.91 Kinrossg 10824 4.29 4.24 4.26—.04 LloydBkg .47a 18563 3.31 3.28 3.30+.03 Macys 1.51 44848 16.51 15.96 16.19—.34 MarathnO .20 7224 13.47 13.33 13.44+.02 McDerI 43484 1.11 .98 1.04—.04 MorgStan 1.40 7358 50.80 50.55 50.64—.03 Mosaic .20 10990 21.14 20.42 21.02+.16 Nabors .24 28967 3.13 2.84 3.09+.23 NikeB .98f 12333 100.63 99.63 99.64—.93 NobleCorp .08 12865 1.21 1.08 1.20+.12 NokiaCp .19e 19448 3.63 3.59 3.59—.01 NordicAm .11e 15611 4.81 4.46 4.78+.32 OasisPet 11447 3.05 2.93 3.02+.09 OcciPet 3.16 9992 38.96 38.46 38.80+.13 Oracle .96 11100 53.37 53.04 53.09—.30 PG&ECp 26239 11.45 11.05 11.37+.06 PetrbrsA 20394 15.06 14.94 14.100—.01 Petrobras 13965 15.95 15.83 15.90+.02 Pfizer 1.52f 22975 39.08 38.86 38.86—.03 Pinterestn 6852 18.67 18.42 18.58+.05 RangeRs .08 17285 5.12 4.85 5.07+.15 RiteAidrs 106396 11.84 10.96 11.66+3.34 RoyDShllB 3.76 7671 59.94 59.81 59.84+.53 SpdrGold 7467 139.11 138.87 139.08+.06 S&P500ETF 4.13e 44170 320.10 319.75 319.97+.38 SpdAgBd 7653 29.42 29.37 29.38—.02 SpdrOGEx .73e 15664 23.44 23.13 23.40+.29 Schlmbrg 2 9287 39.83 39.58 39.62 Schwab .68 7626 48.76 48.54 48.72+.06 SeaLtd 8493 38.12 37.63 38.01+.40 Seadrill 7553 1.70 1.56 1.67+.17 SibanyeG .14r 9363 9.61 9.50 9.61+.13 SlackTcn 10686 21.19 20.98 21.04—.09 SnapIncA 26125 15.28 15.00 15.26+.15 SouthnCo 2.48f 8989 63.63 63.11 63.16—.48 SwstnEngy 29528 2.39 2.28 2.38+.09 Square 8117 65.23 64.13 64.17—.97 SPHlthC 1.01e 7095 102.45 102.13 102.15+.15 SPCnSt 1.28e 8141 63.14 62.88 63.09+.29 SPEngy 2.04e 9012 61.57 61.35 61.43+.04 SPDRFncl .46e 20683 30.83 30.78 30.81 SPTech .78e 6823 90.28 90.10 90.18+.11 SPUtil 1.55e 14430 64.74 64.56 64.70+.07 SunstnHtl .20 7632 14.35 14.29 14.30 TaiwSemi .73e x12152 58.50 57.91 58.06—.64 TallgELP 2.20f 14396 22.14 22.09 22.12+.01 Telaria 7536 8.01 7.50 7.74+.22 TevaPhrm .73e 14138 9.87 9.71 9.87+.07 Transocn 16702 6.21 6.04 6.18+.14 Twitter 38194 32.42 31.72 32.40+.72 UberTchn 41664 30.11 29.53 29.93—.20 USNGas 9045 17.28 17.21 17.25—.28 USOilFd 7076 12.77 12.74 12.76+.02 USSteel .20 16212 13.92 13.62 13.85+.24 VICIPr 1.19e 7243 25.23 24.99 25.12+.09 ValeSA .29e 14001 13.23 13.10 13.21+.13 VanEGold .06e 21917 27.52 27.39 27.45 VnEkRus .01e 8341 25.87 25.82 25.87+.06 VEckOilSvc .47e 10521 13.43 13.25 13.40+.15 VangEmg 1.10e 25798 44.57 44.51 44.53—.11 Vereit .55 9257 9.17 9.13 9.14—.02 VerizonCm 2.46 9033 61.10 60.75 61.00+.14 Vipshop 10228 14.33 14.01 14.19—.01 WellsFargo 2.04 13118 53.78 53.59 53.65—.03 WhitngPet 10298 7.10 6.76 7.03+.26 WmsCos 1.52 13002 23.47 23.09 23.46+.38 Yamanag .02 13065 3.65 3.61 3.62—.03 ————————— Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. 