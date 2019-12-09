BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|11631
|3.30
|3.22
|3.28+.05
|AT&TInc 2.04
|20899
|38.43
|38.08
|38.33+.13
|Alibaba
|20809
|203.00
|200.07
|202.69+.80
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|35597
|7.82
|7.76
|7.81+.06
|Annaly 1e
|9160
|9.44
|9.40
|9.42+.02
|AnteroMid .45e
|22225
|4.93
|4.61
|4.90+.41
|AnteroRes 1
|34871
|2.58
|2.43
|2.47+.28
|Apache 1
|7290
|20.20
|19.54
|20.14+.15
|Aphria
|8961
|4.93
|4.73
|4.93+.21
|AstraZen 1.37e
|10467
|47.86
|47.62
|47.78+.10
|AtHomGr
|12123
|5.98
|5.76
|5.96+.29
|AuroraC
|123227
|2.53
|2.40
|2.53+.10
|BPPLC 2.46f
|6701
|37.21
|37.01
|37.16+.07
|BcBilVArg .27e
|6402
|5.29
|5.26
|5.27+.02
|BcoBrad .06a
|10014
|8.21
|8.17
|8.21—.08
|BcoSantSA .21e
|8041
|3.96
|3.94
|3.96+.05
|BkofAm .72
|40684
|33.70
|33.44
|33.62—.06
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|13537
|17.20
|16.93
|16.99+.10
|BigLots 1.20
|10240
|26.14
|24.59
|26.05+.84
|BrMySq 1.80
|18419
|60.94
|60.40
|60.89+.94
|CabotO&G .40f
|7878
|16.04
|15.78
|16.00—.08
|CallonPet
|12621
|4.16
|4.07
|4.14+.03
|CanopyGr
|58994
|20.85
|19.21
|20.79+2.14
|ChesEng
|113271
|.78
|.74
|.78+.02
|Chevron 4.76
|6457
|117.04
|116.44
|117.02—.99
|CgpVelLCrd
|13376
|12.70
|12.47
|12.67—.07
|CgpVelICrd
|37897
|4.04
|3.97
|3.99+.02
|Citigroup 2.04f
|9686
|75.92
|75.08
|75.75—.07
|ClevCliffs .24
|21420
|8.31
|8.10
|8.27+.13
|Cloudera
|18117
|11.19
|10.81
|11.17+.29
|CocaCola 1.60
|8749
|54.48
|54.16
|54.43+.01
|Coeur
|7806
|6.99
|6.81
|6.88+.09
|Cortevan
|7027
|25.85
|25.40
|25.81+.55
|DellCn
|10066
|46.95
|46.45
|46.79—.33
|DenburyR
|8377
|1.06
|1.02
|1.06+.03
|DeutschBk .12e
|7149
|7.31
|7.25
|7.29+.07
|DiploPhm
|58939
|3.98
|3.92
|3.97—1.85
|DxNGBllrs
|8005
|6.69
|6.30
|6.62+.06
|DxSOXBrrs
|6447
|26.41
|26.15
|26.25—.13
|DxGBull
|14835
|27.78
|27.18
|27.47+.22
|DirSPBear
|8201
|14.45
|14.35
|14.37—.02
|DirDGlBr
|12625
|7.52
|7.35
|7.44—.06
|DxBiotBll
|6182
|60.00
|58.71
|59.38+2.94
|Disney 1.76
|9069
|148.52
|147.43
|147.97+.31
|EnCanag .07
|18022
|4.09
|3.98
|4.07+.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|15797
|11.55
|11.44
|11.49—.01
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|10579
|69.54
|69.02
|69.52+.01
|FMajSilvg
|6652
|10.66
|10.42
|10.52+.05
|Fitbit
|10340
|6.74
|6.70
|6.72—.02
|FordM .60a
|30172
|9.05
|8.96
|9.02—.01
|FrptMcM .20
|56286
|12.07
|11.74
|12.06+.42
|GameStop 1.52
|7254
|6.92
|6.64
|6.73+.05
|GenElec .04
|32786
|11.13
|10.98
|11.07—.03
|GenMotors 1.52
|7295
|35.59
|35.40
|35.49—.05
|Gerdau .02e
|12136
|4.23
|4.19
|4.22+.04
|Hallibrtn .72
|14290
|22.56
|22.05
|22.52+.19
|HeclaM .01e
|14782
|2.84
|2.77
|2.80+.02
|HomeDp 5.44
|10902
|216.33
|214.18
|216.28+2.00
|ICICIBk .19e
|10282
|14.78
|14.71
|14.77+.07
|iPtShFut
|33541
|16.89
|16.72
|16.81+.08
|iShGold
|12812
|13.99
|13.97
|13.98+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|7588
|44.64
|44.41
|44.64—.07
|iShSilver
|13111
|15.53
|15.49
|15.53+.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|7739
|41.34
|41.26
|41.33+.09
|iShEMkts .59e
|27938
|43.15
|43.03
|43.14+.07
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|6338
|139.11
|138.83
|138.87+.52
|iSEafe 1.66e
|10970
|68.68
|68.56
|68.66—.04
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|10774
|86.96
|86.90
|86.96+.03
|iShR2K 1.77e
|16296
|163.07
|162.75
|162.90+.08
|iShCrSPS
|6782
|82.60
|82.40
|82.49—.12
|Infosys
|6275
|10.05
|9.97
|10.04+.10
|Intelsat
|7349
|6.70
|6.42
|6.47—.07
|iShJapan
|7383
|60.59
|60.50
|60.58—.09
|iShCorEM .95e
|6494
|51.86
|51.71
|51.85+.07
|ItauUnH
|12646
|8.68
|8.56
|8.67+.04
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|10295
|135.46
|134.50
|135.06+.02
|Keycorp .74
|8886
|19.68
|19.57
|19.62—.05
|KindMorg 1
|7267
|19.82
|19.60
|19.82+.07
|Kinrossg
|8364
|4.34
|4.25
|4.28+.01
|KosmosEn .18
|42915
|5.52
|4.43
|4.59—1.45
|LBrands 1.20
|6417
|17.89
|17.57
|17.61—.21
|LloydBkg .47a
|13974
|3.26
|3.23
|3.25+.07
|Macys 1.51
|73858
|15.06
|14.76
|15.00—.15
|Mallinckdt
|13267
|3.47
|3.18
|3.28—.13
|MarathnO .20
|11998
|12.47
|12.29
|12.43—.03
|MarathPt 2.12
|6504
|59.75
|58.20
|58.96—1.24
|McDerI
|7547
|.80
|.77
|.78—.02
|McEwenM .01
|10417
|1.16
|1.13
|1.15+.01
|MedProp 1.04
|7247
|21.42
|21.28
|21.38+.11
|Merck 2.44f
|7443
|89.00
|88.20
|88.44—.41
|MobileTele 1.57e
|11111
|9.46
|9.41
|9.43+.08
|MorgStan 1.40
|6585
|49.90
|49.43
|49.75—.05
|Nabors .24
|11544
|2.45
|2.31
|2.44+.08
|NikeB .98f
|7093
|97.63
|96.87
|97.01+.01
|NokiaCp .19e
|29912
|3.45
|3.43
|3.45—.04
|NordicAm .11e
|12850
|4.19
|4.00
|4.13+.13
|OasisPet
|8400
|2.69
|2.59
|2.67+.03
|OcciPet 3.16
|x20033
|38.08
|37.60
|37.90—.32
|Oracle .96
|14427
|55.18
|54.76
|55.11+.28
|PG&ECp
|114711
|11.58
|10.85
|11.03+1.38
|ParsleyEn .12
|x6801
|16.09
|15.76
|15.90—.34
|Petrobras
|19195
|15.52
|15.28
|15.52+.01
|Pfizer 1.44
|12228
|38.34
|38.10
|38.18—.11
|Pinterestn
|9139
|19.04
|18.67
|18.89+.13
|ProctGam 2.98
|6708
|125.14
|124.18
|124.88+.69
|ProShSP
|7901
|24.76
|24.70
|24.71—.02
|Qudian
|7147
|4.89
|4.79
|4.87+.06
|RangeRs .08
|19108
|3.90
|3.76
|3.86+.01
|RegionsFn .62
|7006
|17.09
|16.95
|17.06+.02
|SpdrGold
|6610
|137.81
|137.64
|137.74+.12
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|32477
|315.12
|314.40
|315.01+.14
|SpdrBiot .44e
|18469
|96.43
|95.73
|96.04+1.61
|SpdrIGFlt .20
|6233
|30.73
|30.72
|30.72+.01
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|47717
|21.22
|20.99
|21.18—.05
|Schlmbrg 2
|6502
|37.07
|36.54
|37.01+.12
|Schwab .68
|8309
|48.95
|48.63
|48.71—.24
|Shopify
|6181
|379.50
|364.00
|378.17+13.57
|SlackTcn
|13189
|23.07
|22.29
|22.98+.48
|Smartsh
|6276
|43.21
|42.01
|43.02—1.64
|SnapIncA
|12926
|14.86
|14.64
|14.86+.12
|SwstnEngy
|37807
|2.06
|1.98
|2.03—.02
|Sprint
|51698
|5.52
|5.32
|5.33—.20
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|6569
|62.83
|62.62
|62.79+.12
|SPEngy 2.04e
|10637
|59.58
|59.26
|59.55—.17
|SPDRFncl .46e
|26463
|30.42
|30.28
|30.38+.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|6358
|81.03
|80.82
|80.89—.22
|SPUtil 1.55e
|15005
|63.36
|63.05
|63.07—.14
|TaiwSemi .73e
|9059
|55.19
|55.00
|55.10+.16
|TevaPhrm .73e
|37238
|9.89
|9.58
|9.78—.14
|Transocn
|27060
|5.77
|5.57
|5.77+.14
|14429
|30.52
|30.12
|30.51+.32
|UberTchn
|36388
|28.29
|27.83
|28.19+.33
|USNGas
|28905
|17.09
|16.96
|17.03—1.00
|USOilFd
|19130
|12.33
|12.25
|12.32
|USSteel .20
|18516
|14.24
|14.02
|14.22+.28
|Valaris
|6871
|5.08
|4.85
|5.04+.08
|ValeSA .29e
|20898
|12.57
|12.48
|12.55+.16
|VanEGold .06e
|31609
|27.18
|26.97
|27.08+.11
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|10704
|12.40
|12.22
|12.37+.03
|VanEJrGld
|6862
|38.34
|38.04
|38.23+.20
|VangDivAp 1.82e
|8879
|122.81
|122.56
|122.69—.05
|VangEmg 1.10e
|9019
|42.75
|42.62
|42.75+.10
|VerizonCm 2.46
|6168
|61.10
|60.89
|61.07—.12
|Vipshop
|8246
|13.58
|13.42
|13.57+.13
|VirgnGal
|23721
|8.34
|7.85
|8.29+1.03
|Visa 1
|7063
|183.22
|181.30
|183.12+.95
|WellsFargo 2.04
|11189
|54.55
|54.12
|54.43+.06
|WhitngPet
|12705
|5.38
|5.02
|5.34+.15
|WmsCos 1.52
|6338
|22.67
|22.34
|22.60+.21
|Yamanag .02
|11772
|3.61
|3.56
|3.58+.02
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.