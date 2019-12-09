BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11631 3.30 3.22 3.28+.05 AT&TInc 2.04 20899 38.43 38.08 38.33+.13 Alibaba 20809 203.00 200.07 202.69+.80 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 35597 7.82 7.76 7.81+.06 Annaly 1e 9160 9.44 9.40 9.42+.02 AnteroMid .45e 22225 4.93 4.61 4.90+.41 AnteroRes 1 34871 2.58 2.43 2.47+.28 Apache 1 7290 20.20 19.54 20.14+.15 Aphria 8961 4.93 4.73 4.93+.21 AstraZen 1.37e 10467 47.86 47.62 47.78+.10 AtHomGr 12123 5.98 5.76 5.96+.29 AuroraC 123227 2.53 2.40 2.53+.10 BPPLC 2.46f 6701 37.21 37.01 37.16+.07 BcBilVArg .27e 6402 5.29 5.26 5.27+.02 BcoBrad .06a 10014 8.21 8.17 8.21—.08 BcoSantSA .21e 8041 3.96 3.94 3.96+.05 BkofAm .72 40684 33.70 33.44 33.62—.06 BarrickGld 2.82e 13537 17.20 16.93 16.99+.10 BigLots 1.20 10240 26.14 24.59 26.05+.84 BrMySq 1.80 18419 60.94 60.40 60.89+.94 CabotO&G .40f 7878 16.04 15.78 16.00—.08 CallonPet 12621 4.16 4.07 4.14+.03 CanopyGr 58994 20.85 19.21 20.79+2.14 ChesEng 113271 .78 .74 .78+.02 Chevron 4.76 6457 117.04 116.44 117.02—.99 CgpVelLCrd 13376 12.70 12.47 12.67—.07 CgpVelICrd 37897 4.04 3.97 3.99+.02 Citigroup 2.04f 9686 75.92 75.08 75.75—.07 ClevCliffs .24 21420 8.31 8.10 8.27+.13 Cloudera 18117 11.19 10.81 11.17+.29 CocaCola 1.60 8749 54.48 54.16 54.43+.01 Coeur 7806 6.99 6.81 6.88+.09 Cortevan 7027 25.85 25.40 25.81+.55 DellCn 10066 46.95 46.45 46.79—.33 DenburyR 8377 1.06 1.02 1.06+.03 DeutschBk .12e 7149 7.31 7.25 7.29+.07 DiploPhm 58939 3.98 3.92 3.97—1.85 DxNGBllrs 8005 6.69 6.30 6.62+.06 DxSOXBrrs 6447 26.41 26.15 26.25—.13 DxGBull 14835 27.78 27.18 27.47+.22 DirSPBear 8201 14.45 14.35 14.37—.02 DirDGlBr 12625 7.52 7.35 7.44—.06 DxBiotBll 6182 60.00 58.71 59.38+2.94 Disney 1.76 9069 148.52 147.43 147.97+.31 EnCanag .07 18022 4.09 3.98 4.07+.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 15797 11.55 11.44 11.49—.01 ExxonMbl 3.48 10579 69.54 69.02 69.52+.01 FMajSilvg 6652 10.66 10.42 10.52+.05 Fitbit 10340 6.74 6.70 6.72—.02 FordM .60a 30172 9.05 8.96 9.02—.01 FrptMcM .20 56286 12.07 11.74 12.06+.42 GameStop 1.52 7254 6.92 6.64 6.73+.05 GenElec .04 32786 11.13 10.98 11.07—.03 GenMotors 1.52 7295 35.59 35.40 35.49—.05 Gerdau .02e 12136 4.23 4.19 4.22+.04 Hallibrtn .72 14290 22.56 22.05 22.52+.19 HeclaM .01e 14782 2.84 2.77 2.80+.02 HomeDp 5.44 10902 216.33 214.18 216.28+2.00 ICICIBk .19e 10282 14.78 14.71 14.77+.07 iPtShFut 33541 16.89 16.72 16.81+.08 iShGold 12812 13.99 13.97 13.98+.02 iShBrazil .67e 7588 44.64 44.41 44.64—.07 iShSilver 13111 15.53 15.49 15.53+.05 iShChinaLC .87e 7739 41.34 41.26 41.33+.09 iShEMkts .59e 27938 43.15 43.03 43.14+.07 iSh20yrT 3.05 6338 139.11 138.83 138.87+.52 iSEafe 1.66e 10970 68.68 68.56 68.66—.04 iShiBxHYB 5.09 10774 86.96 86.90 86.96+.03 iShR2K 1.77e 16296 163.07 162.75 162.90+.08 iShCrSPS 6782 82.60 82.40 82.49—.12 Infosys 6275 10.05 9.97 10.04+.10 Intelsat 7349 6.70 6.42 6.47—.07 iShJapan 7383 60.59 60.50 60.58—.09 iShCorEM .95e 6494 51.86 51.71 51.85+.07 ItauUnH 12646 8.68 8.56 8.67+.04 JPMorgCh 3.20 10295 135.46 134.50 135.06+.02 Keycorp .74 8886 19.68 19.57 19.62—.05 KindMorg 1 7267 19.82 19.60 19.82+.07 Kinrossg 8364 4.34 4.25 4.28+.01 KosmosEn .18 42915 5.52 4.43 4.59—1.45 LBrands 1.20 6417 17.89 17.57 17.61—.21 LloydBkg .47a 13974 3.26 3.23 3.25+.07 Macys 1.51 73858 15.06 14.76 15.00—.15 Mallinckdt 13267 3.47 3.18 3.28—.13 MarathnO .20 11998 12.47 12.29 12.43—.03 MarathPt 2.12 6504 59.75 58.20 58.96—1.24 McDerI 7547 .80 .77 .78—.02 McEwenM .01 10417 1.16 1.13 1.15+.01 MedProp 1.04 7247 21.42 21.28 21.38+.11 Merck 2.44f 7443 89.00 88.20 88.44—.41 MobileTele 1.57e 11111 9.46 9.41 9.43+.08 MorgStan 1.40 6585 49.90 49.43 49.75—.05 Nabors .24 11544 2.45 2.31 2.44+.08 NikeB .98f 7093 97.63 96.87 97.01+.01 NokiaCp .19e 29912 3.45 3.43 3.45—.04 NordicAm .11e 12850 4.19 4.00 4.13+.13 OasisPet 8400 2.69 2.59 2.67+.03 OcciPet 3.16 x20033 38.08 37.60 37.90—.32 Oracle .96 14427 55.18 54.76 55.11+.28 PG&ECp 114711 11.58 10.85 11.03+1.38 ParsleyEn .12 x6801 16.09 15.76 15.90—.34 Petrobras 19195 15.52 15.28 15.52+.01 Pfizer 1.44 12228 38.34 38.10 38.18—.11 Pinterestn 9139 19.04 18.67 18.89+.13 ProctGam 2.98 6708 125.14 124.18 124.88+.69 ProShSP 7901 24.76 24.70 24.71—.02 Qudian 7147 4.89 4.79 4.87+.06 RangeRs .08 19108 3.90 3.76 3.86+.01 RegionsFn .62 7006 17.09 16.95 17.06+.02 SpdrGold 6610 137.81 137.64 137.74+.12 S&P500ETF 4.13e 32477 315.12 314.40 315.01+.14 SpdrBiot .44e 18469 96.43 95.73 96.04+1.61 SpdrIGFlt .20 6233 30.73 30.72 30.72+.01 SpdrOGEx .73e 47717 21.22 20.99 21.18—.05 Schlmbrg 2 6502 37.07 36.54 37.01+.12 Schwab .68 8309 48.95 48.63 48.71—.24 Shopify 6181 379.50 364.00 378.17+13.57 SlackTcn 13189 23.07 22.29 22.98+.48 Smartsh 6276 43.21 42.01 43.02—1.64 SnapIncA 12926 14.86 14.64 14.86+.12 SwstnEngy 37807 2.06 1.98 2.03—.02 Sprint 51698 5.52 5.32 5.33—.20 SPCnSt 1.28e 6569 62.83 62.62 62.79+.12 SPEngy 2.04e 10637 59.58 59.26 59.55—.17 SPDRFncl .46e 26463 30.42 30.28 30.38+.02 SPInds 1.12e 6358 81.03 80.82 80.89—.22 SPUtil 1.55e 15005 63.36 63.05 63.07—.14 TaiwSemi .73e 9059 55.19 55.00 55.10+.16 TevaPhrm .73e 37238 9.89 9.58 9.78—.14 Transocn 27060 5.77 5.57 5.77+.14 Twitter 14429 30.52 30.12 30.51+.32 UberTchn 36388 28.29 27.83 28.19+.33 USNGas 28905 17.09 16.96 17.03—1.00 USOilFd 19130 12.33 12.25 12.32 USSteel .20 18516 14.24 14.02 14.22+.28 Valaris 6871 5.08 4.85 5.04+.08 ValeSA .29e 20898 12.57 12.48 12.55+.16 VanEGold .06e 31609 27.18 26.97 27.08+.11 VEckOilSvc .47e 10704 12.40 12.22 12.37+.03 VanEJrGld 6862 38.34 38.04 38.23+.20 VangDivAp 1.82e 8879 122.81 122.56 122.69—.05 VangEmg 1.10e 9019 42.75 42.62 42.75+.10 VerizonCm 2.46 6168 61.10 60.89 61.07—.12 Vipshop 8246 13.58 13.42 13.57+.13 VirgnGal 23721 8.34 7.85 8.29+1.03 Visa 1 7063 183.22 181.30 183.12+.95 WellsFargo 2.04 11189 54.55 54.12 54.43+.06 WhitngPet 12705 5.38 5.02 5.34+.15 WmsCos 1.52 6338 22.67 22.34 22.60+.21 Yamanag .02 11772 3.61 3.56 3.58+.02 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 