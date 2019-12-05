BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|18574
|3.19
|3.12
|3.13—.03
|AT&TInc 2.04
|15459
|38.21
|38.01
|38.03—.07
|AbbVie 4.72f
|9950
|87.25
|86.57
|86.88—.32
|Alibaba
|32211
|198.25
|196.43
|197.81+4.07
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|22335
|7.83
|7.75
|7.77+.06
|Altice .07e
|9699
|25.46
|24.83
|25.35+.43
|Altria 3.36f
|7282
|50.10
|49.72
|49.80—.31
|Ambev .05e
|10144
|4.33
|4.30
|4.31—.02
|AnglogldA
|8868
|19.87
|19.14
|19.78—.02
|Annaly 1e
|10725
|9.37
|9.32
|9.34—.03
|AnteroRes 1
|8180
|2.24
|2.09
|2.09—.08
|AstraZen 1.37e
|9144
|48.09
|47.88
|47.92—.28
|AtHomGr
|56709
|5.55
|4.70
|5.52—3.03
|AuroraC
|26908
|2.52
|2.47
|2.48
|BPPLC 2.46f
|6947
|37.09
|36.90
|36.90—.16
|BcBilVArg .27e
|15280
|5.26
|5.23
|5.23+.03
|BcoBrad .06a
|9136
|8.26
|8.22
|8.26+.10
|BcoSantSA .21e
|8505
|3.93
|3.90
|3.90
|BkofAm .72
|x41328
|33.18
|33.06
|33.14+.17
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|13392
|17.22
|17.05
|17.15+.12
|BlockHR 1.04
|8587
|23.90
|23.25
|23.58+.19
|BrMySq 1.64
|18485
|59.40
|58.80
|59.33+.43
|CBLAsc .30
|10182
|1.08
|1.02
|1.08+.07
|CallonPet
|12477
|3.85
|3.75
|3.84+.11
|CenovusE .25
|10504
|8.91
|8.77
|8.78—.02
|Chemours 1
|8005
|15.49
|14.36
|14.49—.94
|ChesEng
|260690
|.81
|.75
|.78+.03
|Chewyn
|7650
|24.00
|23.01
|23.16+.27
|Cisio
|9003
|9.96
|9.94
|9.95
|CgpVelLCrd
|22833
|12.78
|12.49
|12.55+.23
|CgpVelICrd
|84222
|4.05
|3.96
|4.03—.08
|Citigroup 2.04f
|9830
|74.65
|74.39
|74.51+.28
|ClevCliffs .24
|11747
|7.99
|7.86
|7.86—.08
|CocaCola 1.60
|8124
|54.29
|54.05
|54.11—.18
|DenburyR
|10700
|1.03
|1.01
|1.02+.01
|DxNGBllrs
|6377
|6.41
|6.06
|6.06—.06
|DxGBull
|13518
|29.14
|28.36
|29.07+.21
|DxGlMBr
|7952
|13.17
|12.72
|12.81—.14
|DirSPBear
|11570
|14.88
|14.75
|14.87+.02
|DirDGlBr
|20722
|7.26
|7.06
|7.07—.04
|DollarGen 1.28
|9951
|155.69
|152.00
|154.89+1.34
|Dupontrs 1.20
|6737
|63.53
|62.35
|62.38—.39
|EldrGldgrs
|13953
|7.70
|7.52
|7.53—.39
|EnCanag .07
|24147
|4.12
|4.02
|4.03—.04
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|22181
|11.51
|11.33
|11.42+.09
|Express
|11934
|4.80
|4.42
|4.65+.74
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|9740
|68.97
|68.61
|68.63—.02
|FordM .60a
|22327
|9.00
|8.90
|8.92—.04
|FrptMcM .20
|17400
|11.32
|11.14
|11.19+.08
|GenElec .04
|39506
|10.96
|10.82
|10.82—.08
|GenMotors 1.52
|x11524
|35.65
|35.28
|35.29—.13
|Gerdau .02e
|17525
|4.09
|4.02
|4.03—.05
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|11016
|45.10
|44.98
|44.98—.09
|GoldFLtd .01e
|27759
|6.05
|5.76
|6.01—.01
|GrphTInt .34e
|22121
|13.20
|12.35
|12.100—.94
|HPInc .70f
|11150
|20.20
|19.96
|19.100—.05
|Hallibrtn .72
|12227
|21.74
|21.47
|21.47
|HarmonyG .05
|6457
|3.23
|3.13
|3.22+.03
|HeclaM .01e
|18878
|2.89
|2.78
|2.88+.11
|HPEnt .45e
|7886
|15.97
|15.82
|15.89+.15
|Huya
|6306
|19.09
|18.72
|18.75+.08
|ICICIBk .19e
|10695
|14.66
|14.60
|14.66—.12
|iPtShFut
|32708
|17.60
|17.26
|17.57+.01
|iShGold
|22276
|14.12
|14.08
|14.11+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|9214
|43.84
|43.72
|43.73+.12
|iShSilver
|13085
|15.82
|15.74
|15.81+.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|8164
|40.95
|40.88
|40.89+.01
|iShEMkts .59e
|30695
|42.78
|42.67
|42.73+.10
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|10829
|138.83
|138.60
|138.82—.98
|iSEafe 1.66e
|25479
|68.24
|68.08
|68.09—.11
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|21900
|86.74
|86.66
|86.66—.02
|iShR2K 1.77e
|11980
|161.65
|160.91
|160.92+.14
|iShREst 2.76e
|6257
|92.71
|92.42
|92.47—.27
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|8642
|64.22
|64.07
|64.07—.09
|Infosys
|12570
|9.94
|9.87
|9.88+.02
|ItauUnH
|34781
|8.76
|8.66
|8.70+.09
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|9164
|132.87
|132.26
|132.58+.24
|Keycorp .74
|8582
|19.27
|19.07
|19.21+.12
|KindMorg 1
|14208
|19.44
|19.32
|19.34+.04
|Kinrossg
|12445
|4.43
|4.36
|4.41+.04
|Kroger .56f
|19923
|27.81
|26.89
|27.02—.62
|LBrands 1.20
|10679
|18.84
|18.44
|18.49—.21
|LaredoPet
|10415
|2.35
|2.26
|2.26+.01
|Macys 1.51
|26250
|15.08
|14.90
|15.02+.18
|Mallinckdt
|10961
|3.90
|3.64
|3.68—.20
|MarathnO .20
|8212
|12.33
|12.10
|12.12—.05
|McDerI
|8806
|.85
|.80
|.80—.04
|MobileTele 1.57e
|9745
|9.52
|9.42
|9.44+.10
|MorgStan 1.40
|10013
|49.26
|49.03
|49.22+.38
|NatGrid 3.09e
|6916
|57.98
|57.86
|57.91+.38
|NJRscs 1.25f
|8003
|42.07
|41.45
|41.90—.64
|NikeB .98f
|11993
|95.90
|94.83
|95.13+1.41
|NokiaCp .19e
|34928
|3.47
|3.44
|3.46+.01
|NordicAm .11e
|8386
|3.76
|3.54
|3.70+.23
|OasisPet
|8257
|2.58
|2.47
|2.47—.01
|OcciPet 3.16
|8571
|38.80
|38.23
|38.25—.20
|OiSAC
|8925
|1.06
|1.04
|1.05+.01
|Oracle .96
|7766
|54.57
|54.32
|54.37—.04
|PG&ECp
|57075
|10.16
|9.10
|9.28—.19
|Penney
|12140
|1.17
|1.11
|1.11—.03
|PetrbrsA
|7361
|14.31
|14.16
|14.28+.20
|Petrobras
|34180
|15.20
|14.97
|15.14+.30
|Pfizer 1.44
|12720
|38.37
|37.90
|37.92—.23
|PrUCrude
|6562
|19.02
|18.74
|18.81+.23
|PrUShCrd
|6341
|13.30
|13.11
|13.27—.18
|ProShSP
|17855
|24.100
|24.92
|24.99
|PrUShSP
|6309
|26.89
|26.74
|26.88+.02
|Qudian
|7676
|4.81
|4.66
|4.66—.06
|RH
|9189
|219.07
|209.15
|217.67+12.05
|RangeRs .08
|7202
|3.71
|3.59
|3.59
|ReadyCap 1.60f
|15893
|15.50
|15.35
|15.50—.40
|RegionsFn .62
|x10893
|16.74
|16.62
|16.72+.20
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|36075
|312.25
|311.35
|311.41—.05
|SpdrBiot .44e
|10050
|94.52
|93.74
|93.74—1.10
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|30160
|20.96
|20.62
|20.62—.04
|Salesforce
|11983
|157.67
|155.25
|156.80+.37
|Schlmbrg 2
|8755
|36.47
|36.05
|36.07—.12
|Schwab .68
|8422
|49.30
|48.82
|48.91—.12
|SibanyeG .14r
|8774
|8.59
|8.48
|8.56—.08
|SignetJwl 1.48
|11986
|19.13
|17.39
|17.80+1.15
|SlackTcn
|61910
|22.22
|21.06
|21.12—.54
|SnapIncA
|12616
|15.16
|14.94
|15.11+.11
|SwstnEngy
|21675
|1.97
|1.91
|1.91—.01
|SPEngy 2.04e
|12201
|59.20
|58.83
|58.83—.05
|SPDRFncl .46e
|36814
|29.96
|29.87
|29.93+.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|10478
|80.33
|79.94
|79.97—.15
|SPUtil 1.55e
|11296
|63.28
|63.11
|63.17—.12
|TaiwSemi .73e
|11742
|53.92
|53.49
|53.87+.69
|TevaPhrm .73e
|26807
|10.41
|10.06
|10.10—.25
|Tiffany 2.32
|6728
|133.74
|133.47
|133.65—.07
|Transocn
|28814
|5.56
|5.40
|5.44+.08
|TufinSoftn
|9409
|17.49
|16.61
|16.80—.83
|7786
|30.18
|30.01
|30.04+.04
|UberTchn
|29209
|28.99
|28.54
|28.79—.27
|USOilFd
|58159
|12.35
|12.26
|12.27+.08
|USSteel .20
|17234
|13.48
|13.21
|13.22—.12
|ValeSA .29e
|11176
|12.08
|12.02
|12.03—.08
|VanEGold .06e
|27267
|27.59
|27.33
|27.56+.08
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|11434
|12.07
|11.91
|11.91—.03
|VangREIT 3.08e
|6252
|92.61
|92.30
|92.32—.32
|VangAllW 1.34e
|10314
|52.26
|52.18
|52.18—.03
|VangEmg 1.10e
|10564
|42.43
|42.33
|42.38+.11
|Vipshop
|7640
|13.06
|12.91
|12.92+.08
|Visa 1
|6151
|181.47
|180.07
|180.96+.36
|WashPrGp 1
|7851
|3.82
|3.72
|3.73—.08
|WellsFargo 2.04
|11683
|53.53
|53.23
|53.33+.09
|WhitngPet
|17489
|5.09
|4.87
|4.88—.17
|WmsCos 1.52
|15128
|22.50
|22.12
|22.13
|YETIHl
|7652
|34.20
|32.35
|33.92+2.55
|Yamanag .02
|11669
|3.79
|3.74
|3.76
