BC-150-actives-e

The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 18574 3.19 3.12 3.13—.03 AT&TInc 2.04 15459 38.21 38.01 38.03—.07 AbbVie 4.72f 9950 87.25 86.57 86.88—.32 Alibaba 32211 198.25 196.43 197.81+4.07 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 22335 7.83 7.75 7.77+.06 Altice .07e 9699 25.46 24.83 25.35+.43 Altria 3.36f 7282 50.10 49.72 49.80—.31 Ambev .05e 10144 4.33 4.30 4.31—.02 AnglogldA 8868 19.87 19.14 19.78—.02 Annaly 1e 10725 9.37 9.32 9.34—.03 AnteroRes 1 8180 2.24 2.09 2.09—.08 AstraZen 1.37e 9144 48.09 47.88 47.92—.28 AtHomGr 56709 5.55 4.70 5.52—3.03 AuroraC 26908 2.52 2.47 2.48 BPPLC 2.46f 6947 37.09 36.90 36.90—.16 BcBilVArg .27e 15280 5.26 5.23 5.23+.03 BcoBrad .06a 9136 8.26 8.22 8.26+.10 BcoSantSA .21e 8505 3.93 3.90 3.90 BkofAm .72 x41328 33.18 33.06 33.14+.17 BarrickGld 2.82e 13392 17.22 17.05 17.15+.12 BlockHR 1.04 8587 23.90 23.25 23.58+.19 BrMySq 1.64 18485 59.40 58.80 59.33+.43 CBLAsc .30 10182 1.08 1.02 1.08+.07 CallonPet 12477 3.85 3.75 3.84+.11 CenovusE .25 10504 8.91 8.77 8.78—.02 Chemours 1 8005 15.49 14.36 14.49—.94 ChesEng 260690 .81 .75 .78+.03 Chewyn 7650 24.00 23.01 23.16+.27 Cisio 9003 9.96 9.94 9.95 CgpVelLCrd 22833 12.78 12.49 12.55+.23 CgpVelICrd 84222 4.05 3.96 4.03—.08 Citigroup 2.04f 9830 74.65 74.39 74.51+.28 ClevCliffs .24 11747 7.99 7.86 7.86—.08 CocaCola 1.60 8124 54.29 54.05 54.11—.18 DenburyR 10700 1.03 1.01 1.02+.01 DxNGBllrs 6377 6.41 6.06 6.06—.06 DxGBull 13518 29.14 28.36 29.07+.21 DxGlMBr 7952 13.17 12.72 12.81—.14 DirSPBear 11570 14.88 14.75 14.87+.02 DirDGlBr 20722 7.26 7.06 7.07—.04 DollarGen 1.28 9951 155.69 152.00 154.89+1.34 Dupontrs 1.20 6737 63.53 62.35 62.38—.39 EldrGldgrs 13953 7.70 7.52 7.53—.39 EnCanag .07 24147 4.12 4.02 4.03—.04 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 22181 11.51 11.33 11.42+.09 Express 11934 4.80 4.42 4.65+.74 ExxonMbl 3.48 9740 68.97 68.61 68.63—.02 FordM .60a 22327 9.00 8.90 8.92—.04 FrptMcM .20 17400 11.32 11.14 11.19+.08 GenElec .04 39506 10.96 10.82 10.82—.08 GenMotors 1.52 x11524 35.65 35.28 35.29—.13 Gerdau .02e 17525 4.09 4.02 4.03—.05 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 11016 45.10 44.98 44.98—.09 GoldFLtd .01e 27759 6.05 5.76 6.01—.01 GrphTInt .34e 22121 13.20 12.35 12.100—.94 HPInc .70f 11150 20.20 19.96 19.100—.05 Hallibrtn .72 12227 21.74 21.47 21.47 HarmonyG .05 6457 3.23 3.13 3.22+.03 HeclaM .01e 18878 2.89 2.78 2.88+.11 HPEnt .45e 7886 15.97 15.82 15.89+.15 Huya 6306 19.09 18.72 18.75+.08 ICICIBk .19e 10695 14.66 14.60 14.66—.12 iPtShFut 32708 17.60 17.26 17.57+.01 iShGold 22276 14.12 14.08 14.11+.02 iShBrazil .67e 9214 43.84 43.72 43.73+.12 iShSilver 13085 15.82 15.74 15.81+.05 iShChinaLC .87e 8164 40.95 40.88 40.89+.01 iShEMkts .59e 30695 42.78 42.67 42.73+.10 iSh20yrT 3.05 10829 138.83 138.60 138.82—.98 iSEafe 1.66e 25479 68.24 68.08 68.09—.11 iShiBxHYB 5.09 21900 86.74 86.66 86.66—.02 iShR2K 1.77e 11980 161.65 160.91 160.92+.14 iShREst 2.76e 6257 92.71 92.42 92.47—.27 iShCorEafe 1.56e 8642 64.22 64.07 64.07—.09 Infosys 12570 9.94 9.87 9.88+.02 ItauUnH 34781 8.76 8.66 8.70+.09 JPMorgCh 3.20 9164 132.87 132.26 132.58+.24 Keycorp .74 8582 19.27 19.07 19.21+.12 KindMorg 1 14208 19.44 19.32 19.34+.04 Kinrossg 12445 4.43 4.36 4.41+.04 Kroger .56f 19923 27.81 26.89 27.02—.62 LBrands 1.20 10679 18.84 18.44 18.49—.21 LaredoPet 10415 2.35 2.26 2.26+.01 Macys 1.51 26250 15.08 14.90 15.02+.18 Mallinckdt 10961 3.90 3.64 3.68—.20 MarathnO .20 8212 12.33 12.10 12.12—.05 McDerI 8806 .85 .80 .80—.04 MobileTele 1.57e 9745 9.52 9.42 9.44+.10 MorgStan 1.40 10013 49.26 49.03 49.22+.38 NatGrid 3.09e 6916 57.98 57.86 57.91+.38 NJRscs 1.25f 8003 42.07 41.45 41.90—.64 NikeB .98f 11993 95.90 94.83 95.13+1.41 NokiaCp .19e 34928 3.47 3.44 3.46+.01 NordicAm .11e 8386 3.76 3.54 3.70+.23 OasisPet 8257 2.58 2.47 2.47—.01 OcciPet 3.16 8571 38.80 38.23 38.25—.20 OiSAC 8925 1.06 1.04 1.05+.01 Oracle .96 7766 54.57 54.32 54.37—.04 PG&ECp 57075 10.16 9.10 9.28—.19 Penney 12140 1.17 1.11 1.11—.03 PetrbrsA 7361 14.31 14.16 14.28+.20 Petrobras 34180 15.20 14.97 15.14+.30 Pfizer 1.44 12720 38.37 37.90 37.92—.23 PrUCrude 6562 19.02 18.74 18.81+.23 PrUShCrd 6341 13.30 13.11 13.27—.18 ProShSP 17855 24.100 24.92 24.99 PrUShSP 6309 26.89 26.74 26.88+.02 Qudian 7676 4.81 4.66 4.66—.06 RH 9189 219.07 209.15 217.67+12.05 RangeRs .08 7202 3.71 3.59 3.59 ReadyCap 1.60f 15893 15.50 15.35 15.50—.40 RegionsFn .62 x10893 16.74 16.62 16.72+.20 S&P500ETF 4.13e 36075 312.25 311.35 311.41—.05 SpdrBiot .44e 10050 94.52 93.74 93.74—1.10 SpdrOGEx .73e 30160 20.96 20.62 20.62—.04 Salesforce 11983 157.67 155.25 156.80+.37 Schlmbrg 2 8755 36.47 36.05 36.07—.12 Schwab .68 8422 49.30 48.82 48.91—.12 SibanyeG .14r 8774 8.59 8.48 8.56—.08 SignetJwl 1.48 11986 19.13 17.39 17.80+1.15 SlackTcn 61910 22.22 21.06 21.12—.54 SnapIncA 12616 15.16 14.94 15.11+.11 SwstnEngy 21675 1.97 1.91 1.91—.01 SPEngy 2.04e 12201 59.20 58.83 58.83—.05 SPDRFncl .46e 36814 29.96 29.87 29.93+.11 SPInds 1.12e 10478 80.33 79.94 79.97—.15 SPUtil 1.55e 11296 63.28 63.11 63.17—.12 TaiwSemi .73e 11742 53.92 53.49 53.87+.69 TevaPhrm .73e 26807 10.41 10.06 10.10—.25 Tiffany 2.32 6728 133.74 133.47 133.65—.07 Transocn 28814 5.56 5.40 5.44+.08 TufinSoftn 9409 17.49 16.61 16.80—.83 Twitter 7786 30.18 30.01 30.04+.04 UberTchn 29209 28.99 28.54 28.79—.27 USOilFd 58159 12.35 12.26 12.27+.08 USSteel .20 17234 13.48 13.21 13.22—.12 ValeSA .29e 11176 12.08 12.02 12.03—.08 VanEGold .06e 27267 27.59 27.33 27.56+.08 VEckOilSvc .47e 11434 12.07 11.91 11.91—.03 VangREIT 3.08e 6252 92.61 92.30 92.32—.32 VangAllW 1.34e 10314 52.26 52.18 52.18—.03 VangEmg 1.10e 10564 42.43 42.33 42.38+.11 Vipshop 7640 13.06 12.91 12.92+.08 Visa 1 6151 181.47 180.07 180.96+.36 WashPrGp 1 7851 3.82 3.72 3.73—.08 WellsFargo 2.04 11683 53.53 53.23 53.33+.09 WhitngPet 17489 5.09 4.87 4.88—.17 WmsCos 1.52 15128 22.50 22.12 22.13 YETIHl 7652 34.20 32.35 33.92+2.55 Yamanag .02 11669 3.79 3.74 3.76 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 