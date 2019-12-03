BC-150-actives-e The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 99026 3.03…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 99026 3.03 2.93 3.02+.13 AT&TInc 2.04 29563 37.25 36.92 37.04—.29 AbbVie 4.72f 11764 86.48 85.59 86.01—1.02 Alibaba 53711 192.22 189.85 191.28—5.03 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 24251 7.73 7.65 7.68—.09 Altria 3.36f 11254 50.74 50.10 50.41—.19 Ambev .05e 26112 4.26 4.21 4.23—.02 AnglogldA 11312 20.22 19.68 20.09+1.16 AnteroRes 1 14493 2.00 1.93 1.95—.02 Apache 1 16578 19.30 18.70 18.75—.79 AuroraC 37588 2.47 2.38 2.47+.03 BPPLC 2.46f 20190 36.89 36.61 36.69—.62 BcBilVArg .27e 12015 5.15 5.10 5.15—.02 BcoSantSA .21e 24046 3.81 3.77 3.79—.01 BkofAm .72 103343 32.88 32.56 32.70—.74 BarrickGld 2.82e 49871 17.79 17.22 17.58+.69 BrMySq 1.64 15110 57.30 56.68 56.90—.52 CBLAsc .30 27165 1.00 .93 .94—.42 CBSB .72 11161 39.43 38.94 39.15—.71 CVSHealth 2 15294 74.55 73.60 73.96—1.59 CallonPet 18702 3.68 3.59 3.63—.08 CanopyGr 11182 18.30 17.61 18.30+.16 CntryLink 1 16772 14.14 13.68 14.00—.30 ChesEng 71144 .60 .59 .60—.01 CgpVelLCrd 22162 10.95 10.63 10.78—.11 CgpVelICrd 38822 4.83 4.69 4.77+.05 Citigroup 2.04f 20963 73.40 72.59 72.73—1.80 ClevCliffs .24 157040 7.38 7.08 7.28—1.14 CocaCola 1.60 13653 53.84 53.40 53.49—.27 Coeur 14421 7.00 6.71 6.94+.34 Coty .50 10821 11.47 11.32 11.47—.11 DeltaAir 1.61 13227 56.00 54.54 54.97—1.78 DenburyR 20839 .98 .92 .94—.03 DxNGBllrs 12104 5.64 5.34 5.49—.26 DxSOXBrrs 14507 30.33 29.45 30.00+1.92 DxGBull 43980 30.25 28.99 29.73+1.91 DxGlMBr 20684 13.20 12.62 12.88—1.15 DirSPBear 35655 15.49 15.25 15.36+.52 DirDGlBr 55110 7.12 6.79 6.93—.50 DrxSCBull .41e 10030 63.40 62.27 63.35—1.41 DrxSPBull 19697 57.96 57.05 57.53—2.08 Disney 1.76 17012 148.30 146.87 148.01—2.62 EnCanag .07 30740 3.85 3.77 3.81—.07 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 17680 11.54 11.38 11.48—.15 ExxonMbl 3.48 18878 68.15 67.52 67.73—.70 FMajSilvg 13489 11.38 11.14 11.22+.31 Fitbit 11049 6.88 6.84 6.87 FordM .60a 56557 8.95 8.80 8.85—.17 FrptMcM .20 56819 11.06 10.70 10.87—.58 GenElec .04 103891 11.00 10.82 10.87—.30 GenMotors 1.52 16827 35.50 34.96 35.27—.61 Gerdau .02e 12783 4.05 4.00 4.03—.04 GoldFLtd .01e 14067 5.65 5.52 5.60+.32 HPInc .70f 25438 19.66 19.42 19.63—.21 Hallibrtn .72 22539 20.93 20.45 20.62—.68 HarmonyG .05 22307 3.25 3.17 3.22+.26 HeclaM .01e 20109 2.65 2.55 2.64+.11 ICICIBk .19e 16372 14.11 13.99 14.00—.07 iPtShFut 202540 19.04 18.55 18.70+1.30 iShGold 33080 14.17 14.10 14.14+.16 iShBrazil .67e 27139 43.17 42.82 42.99—.08 iShEMU .86e 16529 40.16 39.96 40.10—.30 iShSilver 35272 16.08 16.01 16.03+.23 iShChinaLC .87e 81467 40.62 40.36 40.47—.49 iShEMkts .59e 109976 42.21 41.97 42.12—.42 iShiBoxIG 3.87 21709 127.72 127.51 127.66+.59 iSh20yrT 3.05 21187 140.61 139.93 140.49+2.18 iSEafe 1.66e 65468 67.30 67.02 67.24—.59 iShiBxHYB 5.09 52973 86.41 86.24 86.30—.24 iShR2K 1.77e 34999 159.05 158.10 158.93—1.26 iShCorEafe 1.56e 15362 63.27 63.01 63.21—.58 Infosys 12991 9.74 9.66 9.68—.01 iShJapan 13936 59.21 58.95 59.19—.12 iSTaiwn 13034 39.41 39.21 39.31—.09 iShCorEM .95e 21363 50.75 50.48 50.64—.54 ItauUnH 32789 8.44 8.32 8.34—.02 JPMorgCh 3.20 14269 129.80 128.71 129.23—2.24 Keycorp .74 11947 18.81 18.54 18.68—.38 KindMorg 1 16981 19.35 19.13 19.21—.19 Kinrossg 23651 4.53 4.42 4.48+.11 LBrands 1.20 10153 17.87 17.55 17.82—.34 Macys 1.51 44901 15.16 14.84 14.96—.44 MarathnO .20 14380 11.78 11.58 11.71—.25 McDerI 19653 .87 .81 .83—.05 McEwenM .01 21467 1.18 1.13 1.14—.02 MitsuUFJ 20832 5.31 5.27 5.30—.02 MorgStan 1.40 14818 48.44 47.61 47.79—1.30 Nabors .24 10854 1.98 1.93 1.98—.06 NewmtM .56 21260 39.61 39.02 39.27+.53 NokiaCp .19e 62203 3.51 3.46 3.49+.03 OcciPet 3.16 22936 38.44 37.64 37.71—.97 Oracle .96 13780 54.97 54.46 54.86—.57 PG&ECp 19384 7.98 7.57 7.93+.07 PacifCstOil .31e 12609 .22 .20 .21—.00 PetrbrsA 17915 13.75 13.62 13.69—.07 Petrobras 17357 14.70 14.55 14.64—.09 Pfizer 1.44 50014 38.06 37.84 38.00—.29 PUltSP500 12700 61.25 60.27 60.83—2.20 ProVixST 16875 15.65 15.25 15.38+1.07 ProShSP 21172 25.34 25.20 25.25+.27 PrUShSP 27887 27.62 27.33 27.46+.62 Qudian 17780 4.82 4.71 4.79—.06 RangeRs .08 11578 3.42 3.30 3.35—.01 RegionsFn .62 13780 16.39 16.10 16.24—.37 SpdrGold 18686 139.57 138.97 139.26+1.47 S&P500ETF 4.13e 171537 308.77 307.13 308.06—3.58 SpdrBiot .44e 12582 93.17 91.95 92.88+.56 SpdrS&PRB .74e 11612 55.16 54.62 55.01—.88 SpdrOGEx .73e 57305 20.16 19.90 20.05—.32 Schlmbrg 2 x16565 35.39 34.52 34.90—.96 Schwab .68 12451 49.10 48.42 48.78—.80 SibanyeG .14r 24172 8.79 8.62 8.77+.69 SlackTcn 11262 22.20 21.45 21.96—.55 SnapIncA 27597 14.47 14.16 14.44—.16 SwstnEngy 27259 1.83 1.78 1.83+.01 Sprint 11770 5.75 5.66 5.68—.06 Square 11632 66.47 64.68 66.34—.54 SPMatls .98e 11791 58.96 58.62 58.86—.58 SPHlthC 1.01e 14383 98.51 98.03 98.40—.65 SPCnSt 1.28e 14461 62.09 61.78 61.83—.31 SPEngy 2.04e 18372 58.47 57.80 58.03—.86 SPDRFncl .46e 102415 29.62 29.37 29.46—.50 SPInds 1.12e 26259 79.84 79.26 79.56—1.13 SPTech .78e 24509 85.76 85.16 85.53—1.37 SPUtil 1.55e 16942 62.89 62.71 62.73+.09 TaiwSemi .73e 10584 52.62 52.18 52.38—.60 Tapestry 1.35 10495 25.20 24.65 25.16—.74 TevaPhrm .73e 29888 10.12 9.93 10.07—.19 Transocn 15787 4.90 4.77 4.84—.08 Twitter 34781 29.99 29.63 29.65—.78 UberTchn 41820 28.94 28.15 28.90—.08 USNGas 12000 18.56 18.43 18.49+.53 USOilFd 30750 11.70 11.59 11.64—.03 USSteel .20 41500 13.30 12.75 12.95—.73 ValeSA .29e 39897 12.05 11.92 11.97—.17 VanEGold .06e 133226 27.94 27.54 27.76+.59 VnEkSemi .58e 11770 129.26 127.92 128.45—2.73 VEckOilSvc .47e 12626 11.60 11.35 11.45—.29 VanEJrGld 25470 39.53 39.00 39.29+1.03 VangTSM 2.17e 12097 157.13 156.38 156.90—1.67 VangDivAp 1.82e 27331 120.74 120.11 120.37—1.14 VangEmg 1.10e 15853 41.78 41.55 41.68—.39 VangFTSE 1.10e 12409 42.44 42.27 42.40—.38 VerizonCm 2.46f 12896 60.18 59.75 59.82—.14 Vipshop 14234 12.70 12.30 12.52—.33 WashPrGp 1 19243 4.02 3.75 3.86—.29 WellsFargo 2.04 38765 53.05 52.58 52.61—1.02 WhitngPet 13689 4.48 4.29 4.37—.19 WmsCos 1.52 27051 22.50 22.17 22.28—.27 Yamanag .02 46994 3.84 3.73 3.79+.12 