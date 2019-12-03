BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|99026
|3.03
|2.93
|3.02+.13
|AT&TInc 2.04
|29563
|37.25
|36.92
|37.04—.29
|AbbVie 4.72f
|11764
|86.48
|85.59
|86.01—1.02
|Alibaba
|53711
|192.22
|189.85
|191.28—5.03
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|24251
|7.73
|7.65
|7.68—.09
|Altria 3.36f
|11254
|50.74
|50.10
|50.41—.19
|Ambev .05e
|26112
|4.26
|4.21
|4.23—.02
|AnglogldA
|11312
|20.22
|19.68
|20.09+1.16
|AnteroRes 1
|14493
|2.00
|1.93
|1.95—.02
|Apache 1
|16578
|19.30
|18.70
|18.75—.79
|AuroraC
|37588
|2.47
|2.38
|2.47+.03
|BPPLC 2.46f
|20190
|36.89
|36.61
|36.69—.62
|BcBilVArg .27e
|12015
|5.15
|5.10
|5.15—.02
|BcoSantSA .21e
|24046
|3.81
|3.77
|3.79—.01
|BkofAm .72
|103343
|32.88
|32.56
|32.70—.74
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|49871
|17.79
|17.22
|17.58+.69
|BrMySq 1.64
|15110
|57.30
|56.68
|56.90—.52
|CBLAsc .30
|27165
|1.00
|.93
|.94—.42
|CBSB .72
|11161
|39.43
|38.94
|39.15—.71
|CVSHealth 2
|15294
|74.55
|73.60
|73.96—1.59
|CallonPet
|18702
|3.68
|3.59
|3.63—.08
|CanopyGr
|11182
|18.30
|17.61
|18.30+.16
|CntryLink 1
|16772
|14.14
|13.68
|14.00—.30
|ChesEng
|71144
|.60
|.59
|.60—.01
|CgpVelLCrd
|22162
|10.95
|10.63
|10.78—.11
|CgpVelICrd
|38822
|4.83
|4.69
|4.77+.05
|Citigroup 2.04f
|20963
|73.40
|72.59
|72.73—1.80
|ClevCliffs .24
|157040
|7.38
|7.08
|7.28—1.14
|CocaCola 1.60
|13653
|53.84
|53.40
|53.49—.27
|Coeur
|14421
|7.00
|6.71
|6.94+.34
|Coty .50
|10821
|11.47
|11.32
|11.47—.11
|DeltaAir 1.61
|13227
|56.00
|54.54
|54.97—1.78
|DenburyR
|20839
|.98
|.92
|.94—.03
|DxNGBllrs
|12104
|5.64
|5.34
|5.49—.26
|DxSOXBrrs
|14507
|30.33
|29.45
|30.00+1.92
|DxGBull
|43980
|30.25
|28.99
|29.73+1.91
|DxGlMBr
|20684
|13.20
|12.62
|12.88—1.15
|DirSPBear
|35655
|15.49
|15.25
|15.36+.52
|DirDGlBr
|55110
|7.12
|6.79
|6.93—.50
|DrxSCBull .41e
|10030
|63.40
|62.27
|63.35—1.41
|DrxSPBull
|19697
|57.96
|57.05
|57.53—2.08
|Disney 1.76
|17012
|148.30
|146.87
|148.01—2.62
|EnCanag .07
|30740
|3.85
|3.77
|3.81—.07
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|17680
|11.54
|11.38
|11.48—.15
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|18878
|68.15
|67.52
|67.73—.70
|FMajSilvg
|13489
|11.38
|11.14
|11.22+.31
|Fitbit
|11049
|6.88
|6.84
|6.87
|FordM .60a
|56557
|8.95
|8.80
|8.85—.17
|FrptMcM .20
|56819
|11.06
|10.70
|10.87—.58
|GenElec .04
|103891
|11.00
|10.82
|10.87—.30
|GenMotors 1.52
|16827
|35.50
|34.96
|35.27—.61
|Gerdau .02e
|12783
|4.05
|4.00
|4.03—.04
|GoldFLtd .01e
|14067
|5.65
|5.52
|5.60+.32
|HPInc .70f
|25438
|19.66
|19.42
|19.63—.21
|Hallibrtn .72
|22539
|20.93
|20.45
|20.62—.68
|HarmonyG .05
|22307
|3.25
|3.17
|3.22+.26
|HeclaM .01e
|20109
|2.65
|2.55
|2.64+.11
|ICICIBk .19e
|16372
|14.11
|13.99
|14.00—.07
|iPtShFut
|202540
|19.04
|18.55
|18.70+1.30
|iShGold
|33080
|14.17
|14.10
|14.14+.16
|iShBrazil .67e
|27139
|43.17
|42.82
|42.99—.08
|iShEMU .86e
|16529
|40.16
|39.96
|40.10—.30
|iShSilver
|35272
|16.08
|16.01
|16.03+.23
|iShChinaLC .87e
|81467
|40.62
|40.36
|40.47—.49
|iShEMkts .59e
|109976
|42.21
|41.97
|42.12—.42
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|21709
|127.72
|127.51
|127.66+.59
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|21187
|140.61
|139.93
|140.49+2.18
|iSEafe 1.66e
|65468
|67.30
|67.02
|67.24—.59
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|52973
|86.41
|86.24
|86.30—.24
|iShR2K 1.77e
|34999
|159.05
|158.10
|158.93—1.26
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|15362
|63.27
|63.01
|63.21—.58
|Infosys
|12991
|9.74
|9.66
|9.68—.01
|iShJapan
|13936
|59.21
|58.95
|59.19—.12
|iSTaiwn
|13034
|39.41
|39.21
|39.31—.09
|iShCorEM .95e
|21363
|50.75
|50.48
|50.64—.54
|ItauUnH
|32789
|8.44
|8.32
|8.34—.02
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|14269
|129.80
|128.71
|129.23—2.24
|Keycorp .74
|11947
|18.81
|18.54
|18.68—.38
|KindMorg 1
|16981
|19.35
|19.13
|19.21—.19
|Kinrossg
|23651
|4.53
|4.42
|4.48+.11
|LBrands 1.20
|10153
|17.87
|17.55
|17.82—.34
|Macys 1.51
|44901
|15.16
|14.84
|14.96—.44
|MarathnO .20
|14380
|11.78
|11.58
|11.71—.25
|McDerI
|19653
|.87
|.81
|.83—.05
|McEwenM .01
|21467
|1.18
|1.13
|1.14—.02
|MitsuUFJ
|20832
|5.31
|5.27
|5.30—.02
|MorgStan 1.40
|14818
|48.44
|47.61
|47.79—1.30
|Nabors .24
|10854
|1.98
|1.93
|1.98—.06
|NewmtM .56
|21260
|39.61
|39.02
|39.27+.53
|NokiaCp .19e
|62203
|3.51
|3.46
|3.49+.03
|OcciPet 3.16
|22936
|38.44
|37.64
|37.71—.97
|Oracle .96
|13780
|54.97
|54.46
|54.86—.57
|PG&ECp
|19384
|7.98
|7.57
|7.93+.07
|PacifCstOil .31e
|12609
|.22
|.20
|.21—.00
|PetrbrsA
|17915
|13.75
|13.62
|13.69—.07
|Petrobras
|17357
|14.70
|14.55
|14.64—.09
|Pfizer 1.44
|50014
|38.06
|37.84
|38.00—.29
|PUltSP500
|12700
|61.25
|60.27
|60.83—2.20
|ProVixST
|16875
|15.65
|15.25
|15.38+1.07
|ProShSP
|21172
|25.34
|25.20
|25.25+.27
|PrUShSP
|27887
|27.62
|27.33
|27.46+.62
|Qudian
|17780
|4.82
|4.71
|4.79—.06
|RangeRs .08
|11578
|3.42
|3.30
|3.35—.01
|RegionsFn .62
|13780
|16.39
|16.10
|16.24—.37
|SpdrGold
|18686
|139.57
|138.97
|139.26+1.47
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|171537
|308.77
|307.13
|308.06—3.58
|SpdrBiot .44e
|12582
|93.17
|91.95
|92.88+.56
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|11612
|55.16
|54.62
|55.01—.88
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|57305
|20.16
|19.90
|20.05—.32
|Schlmbrg 2
|x16565
|35.39
|34.52
|34.90—.96
|Schwab .68
|12451
|49.10
|48.42
|48.78—.80
|SibanyeG .14r
|24172
|8.79
|8.62
|8.77+.69
|SlackTcn
|11262
|22.20
|21.45
|21.96—.55
|SnapIncA
|27597
|14.47
|14.16
|14.44—.16
|SwstnEngy
|27259
|1.83
|1.78
|1.83+.01
|Sprint
|11770
|5.75
|5.66
|5.68—.06
|Square
|11632
|66.47
|64.68
|66.34—.54
|SPMatls .98e
|11791
|58.96
|58.62
|58.86—.58
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|14383
|98.51
|98.03
|98.40—.65
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|14461
|62.09
|61.78
|61.83—.31
|SPEngy 2.04e
|18372
|58.47
|57.80
|58.03—.86
|SPDRFncl .46e
|102415
|29.62
|29.37
|29.46—.50
|SPInds 1.12e
|26259
|79.84
|79.26
|79.56—1.13
|SPTech .78e
|24509
|85.76
|85.16
|85.53—1.37
|SPUtil 1.55e
|16942
|62.89
|62.71
|62.73+.09
|TaiwSemi .73e
|10584
|52.62
|52.18
|52.38—.60
|Tapestry 1.35
|10495
|25.20
|24.65
|25.16—.74
|TevaPhrm .73e
|29888
|10.12
|9.93
|10.07—.19
|Transocn
|15787
|4.90
|4.77
|4.84—.08
|34781
|29.99
|29.63
|29.65—.78
|UberTchn
|41820
|28.94
|28.15
|28.90—.08
|USNGas
|12000
|18.56
|18.43
|18.49+.53
|USOilFd
|30750
|11.70
|11.59
|11.64—.03
|USSteel .20
|41500
|13.30
|12.75
|12.95—.73
|ValeSA .29e
|39897
|12.05
|11.92
|11.97—.17
|VanEGold .06e
|133226
|27.94
|27.54
|27.76+.59
|VnEkSemi .58e
|11770
|129.26
|127.92
|128.45—2.73
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|12626
|11.60
|11.35
|11.45—.29
|VanEJrGld
|25470
|39.53
|39.00
|39.29+1.03
|VangTSM 2.17e
|12097
|157.13
|156.38
|156.90—1.67
|VangDivAp 1.82e
|27331
|120.74
|120.11
|120.37—1.14
|VangEmg 1.10e
|15853
|41.78
|41.55
|41.68—.39
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|12409
|42.44
|42.27
|42.40—.38
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|12896
|60.18
|59.75
|59.82—.14
|Vipshop
|14234
|12.70
|12.30
|12.52—.33
|WashPrGp 1
|19243
|4.02
|3.75
|3.86—.29
|WellsFargo 2.04
|38765
|53.05
|52.58
|52.61—1.02
|WhitngPet
|13689
|4.48
|4.29
|4.37—.19
|WmsCos 1.52
|27051
|22.50
|22.17
|22.28—.27
|Yamanag .02
|46994
|3.84
|3.73
|3.79+.12
|—————————
