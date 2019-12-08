Aung San Suu Kyi to Defend Myanmar Against Genocide Charges

Inside the Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh, opinions of Aung San Suu Kyi’s appearance this week at an international court…

Inside the Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh, opinions of Aung San Suu Kyi’s appearance this week at an international court to defend Myanmar’s armed forces against charges of genocide come quick and sharp.

“Aung San Suu Kyi is a liar,” said Muhammed Nowkhim, who fled Rakhine state in 2017 and now lives in the Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh. “She told the international community that she would do something for the Rohingya, but that’s just talk. We need action.”

The world will witness an unusual sight on Dec. 10-12 when the Nobel Peace Prize laureate appears at The Hague to defend her country’s armed forces against the charge of genocide. Once an international icon for democracy, Aung San Suu Kyi spent nearly 15 years under house arrest between 1989 and 2010, detained by the military-led government.

The fall from grace of Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s State Counsellor, has been well-documented, largely because of her inability to speak out for the Rohingya, a Muslim minority in Rakhine state. The group has faced oppression at the hands of the state for decades, but their plight has been brought to the world’s attention in recent years, particularly amid a brutal military-led crackdown in 2017 that saw more than 700,000 flee over the border into Bangladesh.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s international reputation could fall even lower this week when she travels to The Hague, in the Netherlands, to lead a delegation at the International Court of Justice. The case, brought by Gambia, asks the ICJ to rule on whether or not Myanmar has and continues to breach the Genocide Convention for its treatment of the Rohingya.

Myanmar’s defense is expected to say the crackdown was justified by a “terrorist attack,” a reference to the Aug. 25, 2017 raids by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, which killed about a dozen members of the security forces, and preceded the military’s brutal crackdown.

Myanmar’s military response led to more than 700,000 Rohingya fleeing the country for Bangladesh, and those arriving in the refugee camps over the border did so with gruesome stories of rape, arson and torture at the hands of the military, known as the Tatmadaw. The ICJ case will also consider the plight of the estimated 600,000 Rohingya who remain in Myanmar. In September a U.N. fact-finding mission said the Rohingya in Myanmar face systematic persecution and live under the threat of genocide. Myanmar has denied most of the accusations.

Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to personally lead Myanmar’s defense, and will be part of a government team formed in late November to strengthen expertise and provide legal advice on issues related to international criminal law.

Although her international reputation has fallen considerably since her government took power in 2016, Aung San Suu Kyi is still wildly popular back home, and will travel to Europe with the support of much of the country’s population, many who view the Rohingya as illegal interlopers from Bangladesh.

On Dec. 1, hundreds of people held a rally in central Yangon, declaring their support for the country’s de facto leader, waving Myanmar flags, and holding aloft banners saying “We Stand With You, Mother Suu.”

David Mathieson, an independent analyst based in Myanmar, described Aung San Suu Kyi’s decision to attend the ICJ hearing as “bizarre.”

“She’s going to defend the dignity and honor of Myanmar, which she thinks has been besmirched. But she’s really defending the military,” he said. “Myanmar didn’t commit the mass atrocities in Rakhine, the military did.”

Mathieson said Aung San Suu Kyi is in denial about the military’s conduct in Rakhine, and views the situation as the West “ganging up on her.”

“She’s going into the legal proceedings with an incredibly twisted world view, and what’s tragic is that she’s taking the country with her.”

Back at the Kutupalong refugee camp, Nowkhim said morale in the camps had improved since the announcement of the ICJ trial. Many Rohingya, he said, hope the trial will eventually lead to the refugees returning home.

“We hope this decision will punish Myanmar, and put pressure on them. We believe that the international community will help us, and will stand strongly with us.”

