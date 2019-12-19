Are Personal Loans Bad?

Taking out a personal loan is easier than ever. Offers abound from brick-and-mortar banks, credit unions and a rising number…

Taking out a personal loan is easier than ever. Offers abound from brick-and-mortar banks, credit unions and a rising number of online lenders.

Personal loans are also the fastest-growing type of consumer debt, according to a 2019 personal loan study by U.S. credit bureau Experian. More than 38 million personal loan accounts nationwide total $305 billion, the study says.

For consumers, personal loans can be a mixed blessing. A personal loan can be a smart way to pay off credit card debt or cover an emergency expense, but it can also create more debt headaches.

What Is a Personal Loan?

A personal loan is an agreement with a financial institution to borrow money and pay it back at a certain interest rate, often over two to five years. Personal loans can be secured or unsecured.

An unsecured personal loan is backed by your creditworthiness. Secured loans, on the other hand, require collateral: This is an asset you pledge that the bank can sell to recoup losses if you fail to pay back your debt. Auto and home loans are examples of secured loans.

Interest rates for secured and unsecured personal loans can be fixed or variable. Loan amounts range from about $1,000 to $100,000.

Your creditworthiness, or how likely you are to repay a debt, affects whether you can secure a loan and the interest rate. A FICO score of at least 700 is best if you want to qualify for a personal loan.

What’s the Best Reason to Get a Personal Loan?

Most consumers take out personal loans to consolidate high-interest credit card debt, to pay for home improvements, or to cover large expenses and emergency repairs, according to a 2018 U.S. News & World Report personal loans survey.

“Some customers like the fact that they are unsecured loans, as they may want to avoid pledging collateral or may not have sufficient equity in their collateral,” says Tom Parrish, head of retail lending product management, BMO Harris Bank.

Lenders often allow borrowers to use their loan money for pretty much any personal expense. You could use a personal loan for vacations or even basic living expenses. But that doesn’t mean you should: A loan could allow you to spend beyond your means.

And it could cause financial harm if you don’t have a solid plan to pay it off.

Jeffrey Edwards, certified financial planner and president of Atlas Financial Planning in Irvine, California, says he has seen this happen with people who take out debt consolidation loans and keep using their credit cards. You’ll need to limit credit card use after getting a loan to improve your finances. Edwards suggests looking at personal loans as a last resort.

Ask yourself if you can truly afford the loan. Also, consider whether it will affect your other financial goals, such as saving for retirement, growing your emergency fund or setting aside money for a major purchase, says Angie Furubotten-LaRosee, a certified financial planner with Avea Financial Planning in Richland, Washington.

What Are Signs That a Personal Loan Is a Bad Deal?

If you don’t fully research your options, you could end up with a bad deal: a loan with a high interest rate and bloated with fees.

Here are a few ways to tell if you’re getting a bad deal on your personal loan:

— You have a high interest rate but a good credit score. If you have a strong credit rating, the interest rate of your loan should reflect that. Start by getting a preapproval from a lender, along with a rate quote. Once you have a few quotes, you can choose the lender that offers the best terms and formally apply for the loan.

— You are paying a high origination fee. Be mindful of origination fees and how they might factor into the cost to borrow, Parrish says. Compare origination fees, which range from 1% to 6% of the loan amount, and consider overall costs. You could pay a higher annual percentage rate in some cases to offset the lack of an origination fee.

— Your loan terms don’t match your needs. Make sure the lender not only provides you with enough money to achieve your goal for the loan but also offers affordable payments.

How Can a Personal Loan Affect Your Credit Score?

A personal loan can help your credit score if you make all of your payments on time but hurt it if you miss payments or default.

Two of the best ways to quickly improve your credit score — paying down credit card balances and building a positive credit history — can be achieved by paying off a personal loan for debt consolidation.

Making payments on time and paying off your personal loan shows you’re a good credit risk, Edwards says.

A personal loan can also add variety to your credit mix, which is a small but important credit scoring factor.

Personal loans could damage your credit score, though, if you fail to make timely payments. This shows lenders that you may be a credit risk.

Another worry is that your loan payment could affect your cash flow. Make sure your loan payments don’t overextend your budget.

What Are Alternatives to Personal Loans?

If you’re thinking about taking out a personal loan, also consider options such as a home equity loan or 401(k) loan. Or a lower interest rate on a new card could help you manage your credit card debt.

Here is more about each of these alternatives to personal loans:

Home equity loan. You can choose to receive your money in a lump sum right away or open a revolving line of credit. Because this loan is secured by your home, the interest rate will likely be lower than the rate for a personal loan. But if you have a problem paying the loan, your home could be at risk.

401(k) loan. With this loan, you borrow against your retirement earnings, but you’d need to pay back whatever you access, with interest. This loan has a couple of risks. If you lose your job, you’ll have to pay back the money right away, and the amount you remove will miss out on any stock market gains.

Low-interest credit cards. You can transfer your high-interest balance from one credit card to a new one with a promotional 0% interest rate. This approach can work if you’re disciplined with your spending.

“If you transfer the balance for a high interest rate to a no interest rate (card) for 12 months, use that opportunity to pay that debt as quickly as possible in that 12 months,” Edwards says.

