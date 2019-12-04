Are Medical Expenses Tax-Deductible?

Medical bills can be pricey, and for many Americans, figuring out how to reduce that cost in any way possible…

One place health care patients may look for savings is on their taxes. In certain cases, filers can deduct unreimbursed medical expenses from their income, providing a tax break and lessening the financial sting of stratospheric medical bills. But these deductions are not available to every filer or for every medical expense.

If you’re considering deducting medical expenses on your tax return this year, here’s what to know about how it works and which kinds of medical expenses are deductible.

How Much Can I Deduct in Qualified Medical Expenses?

In 2019, taxpayers can deduct qualified unreimbursed medical expenses that exceed 10% of their adjusted gross income, or AGI, as an itemized deduction. That’s a steeper hurdle to clear than the 2017 and 2018 threshold, which was 7.5% of AGI.

In addition to exceeding 10% of AGI, filers will want to have total deductions exceed the standard deduction for 2019, which is $12,200 for individuals and $24,400 for those married filing jointly (additional amounts apply to filers older than 65 and the blind).

If your itemized deductions don’t exceed the standard deduction amount, it’s typically not worth claiming them on your tax return, and it may be more beneficial to claim the standard deduction.

Don’t forget that above-the-line deductions, such as contributions to a health savings account, are available to those who don’t itemize and can help decrease your overall health care costs.

Which Medical Expenses Are Deductible?

Qualified medical expenses run the gamut. In general, they are “the costs of diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease, and for the purpose of affecting any part or function of the body,” according to the IRS.

You can typically deduct medical expenses incurred by yourself, a spouse or a medical dependent such as a qualifying relative or child for whom you provide at least 50% of support, says Gary M. DuBoff, a principal in the Tax and Accounting department at MBAF in New York. And a word to pet owners, DuBoff notes, your beloved family pet is not a medical dependent.

Some qualified deductible medical expenses are:

— Fees to visit the doctor, dentist, chiropractor or psychologist.

— Insulin.

— Mileage traveling to and from facilities providing essential medical care. For 2019, the amount was increased to 20 cents per mile.

— In-patient treatments for addiction.

— Birth control pills.

— Qualified expenses to improve your home, such as modifying stairways, for medical purposes.

— Hearing aids.

— Prescribed medicine.

— Certain qualified tutoring and special education, such as classes for a person with a visual impairment to learn Braille.

Limits may be placed on these deductions. For example, the deduction of home-improvement expenses related to a medical need may not be deductible to the extent that the modification increases the value of your home.

For a full list, visit IRS Publication 502, which details deductible medical expenses and their limitations.

Which Medical Expenses Aren’t Deductible?

There are myriad expenses that you can’t include in calculating your medical expense deduction. They include:

— Cosmetic surgery.

— Most nonprescription drugs.

— Funeral expenses.

— Maternity clothes.

— Controlled substances such as medical marijuana.

— Veterinary fees.

Again, check Publication 502 for a more comprehensive list of disallowed medical deductions.

Remember, too, that you can’t deduct expenses reimbursed by health insurance. You also can’t deduct those paid with a tax-free distribution from your health savings account, or HSA, and those reimbursed by your flexible spending account, or FSA. “You can’t get the double benefit,” DuBoff says.

How Can I Claim the Medical Expense Deduction?

You’ll claim medical expense deductions on Form 1040, Schedule A, “Itemized Deductions.”

Start as early as possible. When claiming the medical expenses deduction, you’ll want to start early in the year, tracking qualified unreimbursed medical expenses and perhaps scheduling enough predictable, qualified medical procedures and purchases in a single tax year to get you over the AGI threshold. For example, this could be the year during which you upgrade your eyeglasses, get braces for you child or finally get that vasectomy.

Tally your medical expenses. When filing taxes with your tax professional or software program, you’ll sum your qualified unreimbursed medical expenses and add them to the appropriate line on your Schedule A form.

Note the thresholds. You’ll want to verify that your qualified unreimbursed deductions top the 10% of AGI threshold and, when combined with other deductions, are more valuable than the standard deduction. A strategy known as “bunching” occurs when you lump itemized deductions, such as charitable giving, into a single tax year to ensure that you’re taking full advantage of those itemized deductions and are exceeding the standard deduction amount.

“Now would be the time to put everything you can put that’s deductible on that Schedule A,” says Chris D. Hardy, a certified financial planner, enrolled agent and director of planning and investments at Paramount Investment Advisors in Suwanee, Georgia.

Note your AGI. On your Schedule A, you’ll note your adjusted gross income and multiply it by 10% to determine whether your medical expenses exceed the income threshold.

Tally up the rest of your itemized deductions. Add additional itemized deductions such as state and local taxes, gifts to charity, qualified casualty losses and other itemized expenses to claim your total deductions and ensure that the standard deduction wouldn’t be more valuable.

If after working with your tax software program or tax preparer, you determine that it’s wise to deduct medical expenses from your tax return, you’ll find that the tax break takes a bit of the bite out of sky-high medical fees.

