AP Top Political News at 9:10 p.m. EST The Associated Press

US strikes hit Iraqi militia blamed in contractor’s death Trump faces raft of foreign policy challenges in new year States…

US strikes hit Iraqi militia blamed in contractor’s death Trump faces raft of foreign policy challenges in new year States charge more for electric cars as new laws take effect Congressman John Lewis says cancer is his latest battle Buttigieg critiques Biden’s ‘judgment’ on Iraq War vote Trump retweets post naming alleged whistleblower Klobuchar’s Iowa tour: Bragging point and caucus strategy Navy considers shipbuilding cuts for upcoming budget Biden leaves it unclear if he would honor Senate subpoena California takes lead on laws affecting gig economy, privacy Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.