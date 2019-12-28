AP Top Political News at 7:38 p.m. EST

Trump retweets, deletes post naming alleged whistleblower
Klobuchar’s Iowa tour: Bragging point and caucus strategy
Navy considers shipbuilding cuts for upcoming budget
Biden leaves it unclear if he would honor Senate subpoena
US adds detail on how soldier died in Afghanistan this week
Iowa swung fiercely to Trump. Will it swing back in 2020?
US contractor killed in Iraq rocket attack, troops wounded
Trump warns of ‘carnage’ in rebel stronghold in Syria
Newseum hailed free press, but got beaten by free museums
Federal judge to halt latest North Carolina voter ID mandate
