AP Top Political News at 8:49 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Inside impeachment: How an ‘urgent’ tip became ‘high crimes’ White House predicts Pelosi to `yield’ on impeachment delay Us vs.…

Inside impeachment: How an ‘urgent’ tip became ‘high crimes’ White House predicts Pelosi to `yield’ on impeachment delay Us vs. them: Trump aiming to use impeachment to rev up base Evangelical tussling over anti-Trump editorial escalates AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s distorted letter to Dems and history Actor Kevin Costner returns to Iowa to support Buttigieg Trump slams ‘unfair’ Pelosi delay, rallies conservatives AP Interview: Tennessee governor talks death penalty, faith Warren, back in Oklahoma, sees tribal leaders in private House vote locks in impeachment as issue in ’20 Hill races Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.