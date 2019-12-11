Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 9:52 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 11, 2019, 12:00 AM

Impeachment trial: Trump wants drama, but GOP wants it over

Judiciary panel takes first steps toward impeachment vote

Watchdog caught in political crossfire on his Russia report

Democrats’ divide: Free college for all or for some?

Biden campaign acknowledges ‘pain’ of Obama-era deportations

US considers leaving smaller number of troops in Afghanistan

US hits Iran with new sanctions, hopes for prisoner dialogue

Bloomberg calls for ‘war on poverty’ on 1st California trip

House OKs defense bill, parental leave for federal workers

Justices appear split in Arizona death sentence case

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up