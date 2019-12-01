Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 8:41 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 1, 2019, 12:00 AM

Buttigieg turns to black pastor to discuss racism, poverty

White House says it won’t participate in impeachment hearing

‘I know Joe’s heart’: Why black voters are backing Joe Biden

Sestak ends bid for Democratic nomination for president

The new ‘three amigos’ riding into Trump impeachment inquiry

Justices take up gun case, though disputed law has changed

Sanders: Scripture calls for renewed focus on justice in US

Biden launches Iowa trip with focus on Trump, rural America

July 25 forecast: Sunny, with cloud of impeachment for Trump

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s Ukraine defense collides with facts

