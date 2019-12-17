AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EST

House nears impeachment as Trump decries ‘vicious crusade’
Ailing or no, Ruth Bader Ginsburg maintains busy public life
Americans steadfastly divided over impeachment as vote nears
Splintered US moves to subject Trump to ‘profound disgrace’
Ex-Trump campaign official Rick Gates gets 45 days in jail
Secretive FISA court rebukes FBI over errors in Russia probe
Giuliani brags about forcing out Trump’s Ukraine ambassador
Ex-Trump aide Paul Manafort hospitalized during prison term
US envoy in Ukraine set to leave after impeachment testimony
Modest but passionate turnout at pro-impeachment rallies
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.