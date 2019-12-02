AP Top Political News at 10:49 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Roberts seems to hold key to case over New York City gun law Congress pushes ahead on Trump impeachment with…

Roberts seems to hold key to case over New York City gun law Congress pushes ahead on Trump impeachment with nation split The Latest: GOP report calls Trump actions ‘prudent’ Impeachment shadows Trump on trip to NATO leaders meeting Trump campaign to stop giving credentials to Bloomberg News Joe Biden sees fundraising improvement after rough summer California Gov. Newsom to campaign in Iowa for Kamala Harris Senate approves successor to Rick Perry as energy secretary Trump administration quietly releases Lebanon military aid US seeks high court permission to resume federal executions Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.