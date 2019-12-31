AP Top Political News at 10:41 p.m. EST

Attack on US Embassy in Iraq shows stark choices for Trump
Trump suggests some flavored vapes may be pulled from market
Roberts: Judges working to promote civics, impartial courts
Warren blasts billionaires as Democrats end year campaigning
GOP Sen. Collins says she’s open to impeachment witnesses
US agency formalizes border medical plan after migrants die
Ex-Trump campaign manager Lewandowski won’t run for Senate
Indicted Giuliani associate wants to give documents to House
US seeks review of state DMV laws on immigration enforcement
Deval Patrick hopes ‘magic’ can make up for late 2020 start
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.