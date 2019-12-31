Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:41 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 31, 2019, 12:00 AM

Attack on US Embassy in Iraq shows stark choices for Trump

Trump suggests some flavored vapes may be pulled from market

Roberts: Judges working to promote civics, impartial courts

Warren blasts billionaires as Democrats end year campaigning

GOP Sen. Collins says she’s open to impeachment witnesses

US agency formalizes border medical plan after migrants die

Ex-Trump campaign manager Lewandowski won’t run for Senate

Indicted Giuliani associate wants to give documents to House

US seeks review of state DMV laws on immigration enforcement

Deval Patrick hopes ‘magic’ can make up for late 2020 start

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up