AP Top Political News at 11:45 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 5, 2019, 12:00 AM

Trump: If you’re going to impeach me, ‘do it now, fast’

Articles of impeachment: Explaining what’s next in the House

Democrats say Trump impeachment charges must come swiftly

Biden scrap with voter risks overshadowing critique of Trump

House Speaker Pelosi rebukes reporter: ‘Don’t mess with me’

GOP senator bows to White House on Armenian genocide measure

Democrats move toward impeaching Trump, with scant grumbling

Senate passes bill to save funding for black colleges

US likely to hit China over human rights despite trade talks

US report: Prescription drug prices down slightly last year

