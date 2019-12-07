Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:39 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 7, 2019, 12:00 AM

In Florida, Trump says he’s Israel’s best pal in White House

Biden calls Sanders’ pitch to leverage Israel aid ‘bizarre’

House impeachment report looks at abuse, bribery, corruption

AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the people he forgets he knew

Trump: Giuliani wants to take information to Barr, Congress

Pensacola naval base shooting tests US-Saudi relations

Pentagon chief plans to shift US focus to China and Russia

Impeachment collides with funding deadline, testing Congress

No malarkey: Biden courts Iowans, balances national campaign

‘All roads lead to Putin’: Impeachment ties Ukraine, Russia

