AP Top Political News at 11:33 p.m. EST

The Latest: Sarah Sanders stokes Twitter feud with Biden
GOP gives Trump unapologetic embrace over impeachment
Buttigieg-Warren clash on campaign trail spills into debate
Key takeaways from Democratic presidential debate in L.A.
AP FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate
Trump rails against delay in moving impeachment to Senate
After impeachment, House bestows big trade victory on Trump
Impeachment trial plans in disarray as Congress heads home
Gabbard faces heat back home for present vote on impeachment
Some in GOP want Trump apology for denigrating late Dingell
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.