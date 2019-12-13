Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 7:10 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 13, 2019, 12:00 AM

Justices to take up dispute over subpoenas for Trump records

Impeachment charges head to House; Trump cries anew: ‘Hoax’

After UK election, Trump sees ‘harbinger’ of things to come

Icy silence, frayed connections: Impeachment takes a toll

Trump calls impeachment vote ‘an embarrassment’ to nation

Sanders retracts endorsement in US House race after backlash

Democrats threaten to boycott next debate over labor dispute

Swarovski crystals, $900 cabernet and a Buttigieg fundraiser

First lady appears to condone Trump’s criticism of Thunberg

Democratic candidates unite against Trump but little else

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

