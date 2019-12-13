AP Top Political News at 7:10 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Justices to take up dispute over subpoenas for Trump records Impeachment charges head to House; Trump cries anew: ‘Hoax’ After…

Justices to take up dispute over subpoenas for Trump records Impeachment charges head to House; Trump cries anew: ‘Hoax’ After UK election, Trump sees ‘harbinger’ of things to come Icy silence, frayed connections: Impeachment takes a toll Trump calls impeachment vote ‘an embarrassment’ to nation Sanders retracts endorsement in US House race after backlash Democrats threaten to boycott next debate over labor dispute Swarovski crystals, $900 cabernet and a Buttigieg fundraiser First lady appears to condone Trump’s criticism of Thunberg Democratic candidates unite against Trump but little else Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.