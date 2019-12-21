Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 8:08 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 21, 2019, 12:00 AM

Trump slams ‘unfair’ Pelosi delay, rallies conservatives

Buttigieg playing catchup in reaching Nevada voters of color

Warren’s souvenir wine bottle pops up in big-donor debate

Native tribe recognized by US government after long fight

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s distorted letter to Dems and history

House vote locks in impeachment as issue in ’20 Hill races

Buttigieg leads 2020 rivals in Wall Street contributions

Plans for impeachment trial get foggy before holiday break

Space Force will start small but let Trump claim a big win

Trump heads to Florida while impeachment trial still cloudy

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

