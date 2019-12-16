AP Top Political News at 10:29 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Vulnerable Democrats fall in line behind Trump impeachment Democrats lay out case for Wednesday Trump impeachment vote House vote, and…

Vulnerable Democrats fall in line behind Trump impeachment Democrats lay out case for Wednesday Trump impeachment vote House vote, and on to the Senate: What’s next in impeachment AP Explains: What a Trump impeachment trial might look like $1.4T spending package crammed with unrelated provisions In Afghanistan, Sen. Graham says US troop drawdown possible Judge sets Flynn sentencing, rejects defense arguments ‘Obamacare’ sign-up deadline is extended following glitches Democratic leaders push to end labor dispute and save debate N Carolina Rep. Walker won’t run in ‘20, eyes Senate in ‘22 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.