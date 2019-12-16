AP Top Political News at 10:29 p.m. EST

Vulnerable Democrats fall in line behind Trump impeachment
Democrats lay out case for Wednesday Trump impeachment vote
House vote, and on to the Senate: What’s next in impeachment
AP Explains: What a Trump impeachment trial might look like
$1.4T spending package crammed with unrelated provisions
In Afghanistan, Sen. Graham says US troop drawdown possible
Judge sets Flynn sentencing, rejects defense arguments
‘Obamacare’ sign-up deadline is extended following glitches
Democratic leaders push to end labor dispute and save debate
N Carolina Rep. Walker won’t run in ‘20, eyes Senate in ‘22
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.