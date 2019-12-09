AP Top Political News at 11:12 p.m. EST

FBI was justified in probing Trump-Russia, fed watchdog says
DOJ watchdog report takeaways: Nuance, no total absolution
Democrats poised to unveil 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump
Report: US misled public on progress in Afghanistan war
AP FACT CHECK: Impeachment hearing draws too-simple answers
Consulting firm allows Buttigieg to release names of clients
2020 newcomer Bloomberg stepping onto international stage
Nevada third to vote, still up for grabs for 2020 Democrats
Wray: Report on Russia probe found “unacceptable” problems
Arms control on tap for Trump, Pompeo’s meeting with Lavrov
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.