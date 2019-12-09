AP Top Political News at 11:12 p.m. EST

Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

December 9, 2019

FBI was justified in probing Trump-Russia, fed watchdog says

DOJ watchdog report takeaways: Nuance, no total absolution

Democrats poised to unveil 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump

Report: US misled public on progress in Afghanistan war

AP FACT CHECK: Impeachment hearing draws too-simple answers

Consulting firm allows Buttigieg to release names of clients

2020 newcomer Bloomberg stepping onto international stage

Nevada third to vote, still up for grabs for 2020 Democrats

Wray: Report on Russia probe found “unacceptable” problems

Arms control on tap for Trump, Pompeo’s meeting with Lavrov

