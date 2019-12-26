Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 9:50 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 26, 2019, 12:00 AM

Trump warns of ‘carnage’ in rebel stronghold in Syria

Bloomberg axes company using prisoners for campaign calls

States are on front lines of 2020 election-security efforts

Trumps attend music-filled church service on Christmas Eve

Longtime political writer William Greider dies at 83

Trump says North Korea may be planning nice ‘Christmas gift’

Trump lashes out as impeachment trial stuck in limbo

Remains of US soldier killed in Afghanistan returned to US

To overcome travel ban, some Americans taking cases to court

Iowa Democrat faces daunting prospect: winning rural voters

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up