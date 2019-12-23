Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:46 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 23, 2019, 12:00 AM

McConnell not ruling out witnesses in impeachment trial

Roberts will tap his inner umpire in impeachment trial

Italian budget to avoid sales tax rise gets the go-ahead

Giuliani pals leveraged GOP access to seek Ukraine gas deal

House committee raises prospect of more impeachment articles

Gender gap opens among Hispanics who could be key in 2020

Klobuchar to complete tour of all 99 Iowa counties

Biden’s new endorsement reflects battle for Latino support

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s flawed impeachment letter to Pelosi

Inside impeachment: How an ‘urgent’ tip became ‘high crimes’

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up