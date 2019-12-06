AP Top Political News at 11:31 p.m. EST

Supreme Court keeps federal executions on hold ‘All roads lead to Putin’: Impeachment ties Ukraine, Russia White House won’t participate…

Supreme Court keeps federal executions on hold

‘All roads lead to Putin’: Impeachment ties Ukraine, Russia

White House won’t participate in next impeachment hearing

Klobuchar gaining traction in Iowa with Midwest sensibility

Trump to delay listing Mexican cartels as terrorist groups

Esper sees no immediate need to send more US troops to Gulf

Buttigieg calls on McKinsey to release list of his clients

Biden: ‘Best people’ for posts, but they could be donors

Russian foreign minister to meet with Pompeo in DC next week

Federal workers could win parental leave in space force swap

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.