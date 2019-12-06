AP Top Political News at 11:31 p.m. EST

Supreme Court keeps federal executions on hold
‘All roads lead to Putin’: Impeachment ties Ukraine, Russia
White House won’t participate in next impeachment hearing
Klobuchar gaining traction in Iowa with Midwest sensibility
Trump to delay listing Mexican cartels as terrorist groups
Esper sees no immediate need to send more US troops to Gulf
Buttigieg calls on McKinsey to release list of his clients
Biden: ‘Best people’ for posts, but they could be donors
Russian foreign minister to meet with Pompeo in DC next week
Federal workers could win parental leave in space force swap
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.