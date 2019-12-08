AP Top Political News at 9:34 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Nadler says committee vote on impeachment possible this week AP Interview: Warren says voters are ready for female ticket Watchdog expected to find Russia probe valid, despite flaws America's influence, once so dominant, waning under Trump Facing new test, Buttigieg pledges openness — with caution Booker slams Democratic debate rules as he ends Iowa tour Andrew Yang having fun, but Democrat's message is serious Lawmakers seek suspension, review of US training for Saudis AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the people he forgets he knew Warren was paid at least $1.9M for past legal work