AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EST

Senate impeachment trial in focus ahead of House vote
Five aides to party-switching House lawmaker resign
Comey: ‘Real sloppiness’ in Russia probe but no misconduct
Horse-trading Iran hawks seize on Pompeo’s Senate interest
Mighty Bernie at bat? Sanders makes pitch for minor leagues
AP source: NJ Dem lawmaker plans to become a Republican
Trump impeachment vote underscores a harshly partisan era
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s impeachment rage, Bloomberg on coal
Democratic hopefuls pledge more money for schools, teachers
‘Wild week’ as Washington works amid impeachment
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.