AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 15, 2019, 12:00 AM

Senate impeachment trial in focus ahead of House vote

Five aides to party-switching House lawmaker resign

Comey: ‘Real sloppiness’ in Russia probe but no misconduct

Horse-trading Iran hawks seize on Pompeo’s Senate interest

Mighty Bernie at bat? Sanders makes pitch for minor leagues

AP source: NJ Dem lawmaker plans to become a Republican

Trump impeachment vote underscores a harshly partisan era

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s impeachment rage, Bloomberg on coal

Democratic hopefuls pledge more money for schools, teachers

‘Wild week’ as Washington works amid impeachment

