An Investor’s Guide to Financial Regulatory Groups

The U.S. financial industry is regulated by a baker’s dozen of organizations, each with its own area of oversight. They cover the gamut from the behemoth Federal Reserve to the lesser-known Office of Thrift Supervision, which regulates the U.S. savings and loan (aka thrifts) industry.

While every regulator has an impact on our economy and monetary system, there are four that play the biggest role in regulating the securities industry. The four regulatory groups every investor should know about are:

— The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

— The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)

— The North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA)

— The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

The primary regulation of the securities and capital markets falls under the federal jurisdiction of the Securities and Exchange Commission, says Chester Spatt, professor of finance at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business and former chief economist and director of the SEC’s Office of Economic Analysis.

The SEC strives to create a market “worthy of the public’s trust” by creating and enforcing the laws and rules that govern the securities industry. In its own words, these laws and rules are derived from the concept that “all investors, whether large institutions or private individuals, should have access to certain basic facts about an investment prior to buying it, and so long as they hold it.”

It is because of the SEC that public companies are required to disclose anything that could be meaningful to investors. All of these disclosures can be found on the SEC’s EDGAR tool, a searchable online database of information collected by the SEC, past and present.

In addition to regulating the flow of investment information, the SEC oversees key market participants, including the stock exchanges, brokers and dealers, mutual funds and hedge funds, and investment advisors. The SEC also regulates “various informational intermediaries, such as credit rating agencies,” Spatt says.

“For example, the SEC supervises the trading process through its oversight over broker-dealers and stock exchanges and also delegates authority in this arena to a self-regulatory organization that it oversees, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA),” he says.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)

The SEC oversees FINRA, a non-for-profit organization that in turn oversees U.S. brokerage firms dealing in securities. This comes to approximately 3,600 firms and over 630,000 individuals who work for broker-dealers.

FINRA checks up on these firms and individuals to make sure they are in compliance with federal laws and regulations. It also supervises the stock and options markets and other industry utilities.

On a more personal-to-investors level, FINRA offers tips on how to manage your personal finances. The site offers many tools and calculators to help investors make informed financial decisions.

One of its most well-known tools is the FINRA BrokerCheck, a free tool to research the background of financial firms and advisors licensed through the Central Registration Depository (CRD), FINRA’s database of professionals in the securities industry. Before you start working with a financial advisor, run his name or CRD number through BrokerCheck to verify his credentials and check if there have been any regulatory actions or customer complaints brought against him.

The North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA)

Unlike the SEC and FINRA, NASAA is an international organization — in fact, the oldest international organization dedicated to investor protection. Made up of 67 state, provincial and territorial administrators across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, “NASAA members are the closest regulators to local communities, small businesses and the investing public throughout North America,” says NASAA Executive Director Joseph Brady.

“In the United States, NASAA members are responsible for regulating transactions under state securities laws, commonly known as Blue Sky Laws,” he says. “These activities include registering certain offerings; licensing and examining broker-dealers and investment advisers who sell securities or provide investment advice; and initiating enforcement actions to combat fraud and other violations of state securities laws.”

NASAA members also investigate investor complaints and cases of potential fraud and examines brokerage and investment advisor firms to ensure they remain in compliance with laws and regulations.

The association’s members also provides investor education to the public, and the association provides training and seminars for its members.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)

As the name suggests, the CTFC regulates the futures and options market. Its purpose is to “promote the integrity, resilience, and vibrancy of the U.S. derivatives markets through sound regulation.”

The CTFC’s commissioners and chairman work to ensure the derivatives market operates efficiently and without manipulation. It has five committees, which make up its commission. Each committee is headed by a commissioner who is appointed by the president with the consent of the Senate, one of whom the president names as chairman of the CTFC. No more than three commissioners can be from the same political party. They serve staggered five-year terms.

While traditionally a commodities regulator, the CFTC plans to play a key role in regulating the fintech industry, including cryptocurrencies.

Clarification 12/13/19: A previous version of this story was unclear about the roles and services of NASAA and its members.