A Tale of 2 Decembers for Investors

U.K. election results and the announcement of a phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China provided welcome relief to investors hoping to avoid a repeat of last December’s geopolitical gloom.

Although recent developments reduce near-term risks, geopolitical risk will continue to be a major investment consideration in 2020 and beyond.

Market volatility in December 2018 tested the commitment of even the most experienced investors. Much of the volatility was caused by geopolitical concerns. The resignation of James Mattis as defense secretary, rumors that President Donald Trump would fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the possibility of a U.S. government shutdown were unwanted gifts for investors hoping for a restful holiday season.

The relative “hawkishness” of the Fed was also a worry for investors. When worst-case scenarios failed to materialize, last December’s gloom was followed by 2019’s market boom.

This December is in many ways the opposite of last December. The Phase 1 trade agreement between the U.S. and China removes a major source of investor worry. The trade deal reduced some previously imposed tariffs on Chinese companies, while delaying tariffs that were to take effect on Dec. 15.

The resounding election victory for Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party over the Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour Party provides the majority in Parliament needed for the U.K. to leave the European Union in January. The reduced risk of a crash-out Brexit and the elimination of Corbyn-risk provides the impetus for a rally in U.K. stocks and the British pound.

Positive news on trade also emerged in North America, with Republicans and Democrats agreeing on the terms of a free trade agreement to replace NAFTA.

The bipartisan support for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, known as USMCA, seemingly paves the way for an early 2020 ratification. A bipartisan deal also appears to be in place to prevent a year-end government shutdown.

Fed policy heading into this year-end is also dramatically different than was the case a year ago. The Fed is likely to stay on hold until after the 2020 election, in contrast to the tightening bias of last December.

Recent developments would seemingly point to a clear path upward for equity markets, but much of the good news of recent weeks may already be priced into the markets. Strong returns from equities in 2019 in part reflected the change in sentiment when last year’s geopolitical worries faded from the headlines. Investors were overly pessimistic at the end of last year, and it may be easy to become overly optimistic today.

Despite the latest positive developments, geopolitical risk as a source of market volatility is here to stay.

Getting Brexit done is a monumentally challenging process.

Skeptics fear that Boris Johnson lacks the temperament required to successfully negotiate the detailed agreements necessary to establish post-Brexit relationships between the U.K. and the EU. Conflict and potential brinksmanship in the negotiation process will create periods of market volatility, despite the post-election recovery rally.

Johnson will also have issues to deal with at home, including pressure to approve a second Scottish referendum on departing the U.K.

Trade tensions with China are a major driver of market sentiment. Much of the market volatility experienced this year has been a function of the roller coaster nature of negotiations between the U.S. and China.

The Phase 1 agreement represents a long-awaited cease fire in the trade war. The agreement delayed tariffs on consumer-related goods from China including smartphones, consumer electronics and toys.

The U.S. farm sector, suffering after exports to China collapsed in the early phase of the trade war, will benefit from the Chinese commitment to significantly increase agricultural purchases.

China also is committing to do more to prevent intellectual property theft, while both sides agreed not to manipulate their currencies. The agreement also reportedly includes an improved dispute resolution process.

Despite the positive implications of the Phase 1 agreement, long-term strategic rivalry between the U.S. and China appears inevitable. Conflict between the U.S. and China over the role of the Chinese government in private enterprises and China’s technology ambitions seems intractable.

Tensions between the U.S. and China may ease temporarily but are likely to resume after the 2020 U.S. election regardless of which party is in power.

Consensus expectations for 2020 are for modest economic growth and single-digit equity returns. The trade cease fire should help manufacturing activity rebound from depressed levels, while dovish central bank policies and Chinese stimulus efforts should also help boost global economic growth.

Export-driven international economies are expected to benefit from the easing of trade tensions, providing the potential for international stocks to continue the rally of recent weeks.

However, there is the risk that economic growth will disappoint or that election-related uncertainty will become a cloud over market sentiment. New geopolitical risks may appear, or old geopolitical risks may reappear.

Consequently, investors should prepare for a bumpy ride in 2020 by building a well-diversified, liquid portfolio.

