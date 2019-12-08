8 High-Yield Bank Stocks to Buy

Bank stocks with strong dividends. The blowout November jobs report suggests the U.S. economy is on strong footing, and recent…

The blowout November jobs report suggests the U.S. economy is on strong footing, and recent Federal Reserve commentary indicates additional interest rate cuts are unlikely for now. In fact, the bond market is pricing in only a 40% chance of another interest rate cut through the first half of 2020, according to CME Group. Interest rate cuts are bad news for banks because they compress net interest margins. But while investors may not be getting great rates on their savings accounts these days, here are eight bank stocks to buy that pay at least 3% dividends.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (ticker: CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is one of the five largest Canadian banks, with roughly $600 billion in assets. Morningstar analyst Eric Compton says Canadian Imperial’s disappointing third-quarter earnings results and subsequent sell-off provide a buying opportunity for long-term value investors. Rising costs offset 4.5% revenue growth in the quarter, and adjusted return on equity has been trending in the wrong direction. However, Canadian Imperial pays a 5.2% dividend, and its stock trades at an earnings multiple of less than 10. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $94 fair value estimate for CM stock.

HSBC (HSBC)

HSBC is a global leader in cross-border banking and has a large presence in Asia, the U.K., the Middle East and the Americas. Morningstar analyst Michael Wu says weak revenue growth and larger-than-expected credit losses were to blame for HSBC’s third-quarter earnings miss. In addition, he says HSBC lacks bullish near-term catalysts and its restructuring plan creates uncertainty in the next couple of quarters. However, he says HSBC is an undervalued stock, and HSBC pays a 6.9 percent dividend for patient investors. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $49 fair value estimate for HSBC stock.

ING Group (ING)

ING is a Dutch global financial institution. Morningstar analyst Johann Scholtz says ING’s recent share price does not fully reflect the true value of the Dutch bank. He says ING and competitor ABN Amro have been by far the most profitable Dutch bank stocks under his coverage in the past several years. Despite its strong execution, ING stock is trading at 0.7 times book value, roughly a 30% discount to its average valuation since 2016. In addition, ING pays a 6.5% dividend. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $18 fair value estimate for ING stock.

KeyCorp (KEY)

KeyCorp is a U.S. regional bank headquartered in Cleveland that operates roughly 1,300 branch locations in 16 states. Compton says KeyCorp’s ventures into commercial real estate lending hurt the company tremendously during the financial crisis. In the years since the crisis, KeyCorp has wound down most of these high-risk businesses and re-focused on corporate banking and capital markets services. In addition, Compton says the 2016 acquisition of First Niagara has dramatically improved KeyCorp’s operating efficiency. KeyCorp also pays a 3.7% dividend. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $21 fair value estimate for KEY stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

Lloyds shares have slumped in the past several years on concerns about Brexit impact. Morningstar analyst Niklas Kammer says Lloyds has made significant progress in de-risking its balance sheet, but the bank’s performance is still closely linked to the British economy. In an extreme scenario, Kammer says Lloyds would likely outperform its U.K. peers given its relatively low exposure to illiquid assets, its market-leading deposit base and its reasonable loan-value ratios. In the meantime, Lloyd’s shares pay a 6.9% dividend yield. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $3.90 price target for LYG stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ is the largest financial services institution in Japan. In the first half of 2019, net interest income was down 4%, fee revenue was down 2% and expenses were up 2%. Analyst Michael Makdad says the Japanese banking environment will likely continue to be challenging. With the stock trading at an earnings multiple below 10, Mitsubishi UFJ is a pure value and yield play given the difficulties its business is facing. Mitsubishi UFJ pays a 3.6% dividend. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $6.77 fair value estimate for MUFG stock.

Banco Santander SA (SAN)

Banco Santander is the largest Spanish bank, but more than 70% of its total assets are international. Santander pays a 6.6% dividend. Scholtz says investors are right to question the safety of Santander’s yield and the high yields of other European banks. However, Santander has high exposure to higher-growth markets outside of Europe than many of its peers. That geographical diversification and a focus on retail banking help limit risk and provide earnings stability for investors. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $5.60 fair value estimate for SAN stock.

Westpac Banking Corp. (WBK)

Westpac is a banking services leader in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. Westpac cut its dividend by about 15% in November after profit fell 15% in the past year. The stock’s adjusted yield is still one of the highest among the stocks mentioned at 6.6%. Analyst Nathan Zaia says the new capital reserve requirements recently imposed by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand shouldn’t trigger additional dividend cuts given banks have seven years to comply. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $20 fair value estimate for WBK stock.

