7 Smart Beta ETFs to Buy Now

Smart beta funds provide diversification and the opportunity for additional income to investors since their strategy is to focus on a particular factor that delivers excess returns over time. The funds focus on factors such as size like small-cap stocks, value, momentum, quality and low volatility. A smart beta fund will typically start with the S&P 500, a benchmark index, and then “tilt the portfolio toward a factor or even two factors like value and quality stocks by putting a greater weight or more holdings in value stocks with good earnings as opposed to growth stocks with bad earnings,” says Derek Horstmeyer, an assistant finance professor at George Mason University. Here are seven smart beta exchange-traded funds to add to a portfolio.

S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (ticker: NOBL)

As the name suggests, the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF only includes S&P 500 companies that have increased their dividends for the past 25 consecutive years. The fund incurs less risk than the broader market, says Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA. The top three sectors in the fund include industrials, consumer staples and financials. The ETF’s three-year return is 14.2% while the five-year return is 10.7%. The expense ratio is 0.35%. Smart beta ETFs perform more like active management, but tend to incur lower fees and fully disclose holdings to investors, he says. “They allow investors the potential to either outperform the broader market or reduce the risk profile of a portfolio,” Rosenbluth says.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

The MTUM ETF includes companies that have the best relative strength and is reconstituted semiannually. “This is a ‘let the winners run higher strategy’ that allows investors to add some risk to their portfolio in hopes of higher reward,” Rosenbluth says. The ETF’s three-year return is 17.1% while the five-year return is 14.4%. The expense ratio is 0.15%. Smart beta ETFs are constructed differently than traditional market cap weighted ones that track the S&P 500 index or the Russell 1000 index and usually “hold a slice of the broader market, based on single or multiple fundamental or price-related metrics such as dividends, lower volatility or price momentum,” Rosenbluth says.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL)

This Invesco ETF combines momentum with other metrics, such as value, quality, size and low volatility, but “potentially shifts exposure on a monthly basis in an index-based manner based on economic cycles and investor appetite for risk,” he says. This ETF performs closer to one that is actively managed than most smart beta ETFs and has performed well, Rosenbluth says. The ETF’s one-year return is 17.9%. The expense ratio is 0.29%. The downside to smart beta funds is that they are different than and usually slightly more expensive than traditional market-cap weighted funds and often can underperform when the “metrics are out of favor,” he says.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

The USMV fund tracks the MSCI index, which have lower volatility factors compared to the broader U.S. equity market. Another popular smart-beta approach to investing is called “low-volatility” because these investments choose a basket of stocks that have a history of being the least volatile in their respective asset classes, says Daren Blonski, managing principal at Sonoma Wealth Advisors. Blackrock offers several minimum volatility ETFs that allow the investor to invest in a broad range of low volatility stocks, he says. The ETF’s three year return is 13.5% while the five year return is 14.4%. The expense ratio is 0.15%.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL)

This ETF targets U.S. companies that are classified as value companies. JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) offers several factor ETFs. The ETF’s one-year return is 12.5%. The expense ratio is 0.12%. “Make sure you do your diligence prior to investing since ETF companies tend to open and close new ETFs often,” Blonski says. Value stocks are expected to outperform growth stocks over the long term. “However, this research has not delivered in recent years, so experts are beginning to question whether the ‘value premium’ still exists in the market,” he says.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (LRGF)

Here’s an ETF that focuses on U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on the MSCI index that focuses on four factors for return: financially healthy firms, stocks that are inexpensive, smaller companies and trending stocks. The ETF’s three-year return is 10.64%. The expense ratio is 0.2%. Many investors view smart beta funds as a relatively low-cost way of adding a diversified investment that is geared toward outperforming a benchmark, says Rich Messina, senior vice president of investment product management at E-Trade Financial. “They are not actively managed so they’re typically less expensive than a mutual fund,” he says. “Their expense ratios can be high in comparison to other ETFs, so make sure to look at the fund’s fees.”

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF tracks the performance of the Nasdaq U.S. Dividend Achievers Select Index (formerly known as the Dividend Achievers Select Index). Smart beta ETFs aim to outperform a specific index by placing more weight in a particular characteristic of securities within the fund, Messina says. The ETF’s five-year return is 10.8% while the 10-year return is 12.5%. The expense ratio is 0.06%. One potential drawback is smart beta investments include factors that are vulnerable to not working for extended periods, says Jodie Gunzberg, chief investment strategist at Graystone Consulting, a Morgan Stanley business. “The annualized excess returns hide the noteworthy ups and downs that show up in the year-by-year patterns.”

