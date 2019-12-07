7 of the Best Fidelity Bond Funds

Bring balance to your portfolio. The addition of bond funds to a portfolio that contains equities can lower volatility and…

Bring balance to your portfolio.

The addition of bond funds to a portfolio that contains equities can lower volatility and risk while adding income and diversification. Mutual funds lower the amount of risk an investor faces because they include thousands of bonds and provide a steady income. Mutual funds actively managed by portfolio managers often have a higher expense ratio since the bonds are chosen are based on a strategy and not a benchmark. Since fixed income underperforms stocks over longer periods, bonds should be part of an overall investment strategy, says Daren Blonski, managing principal of Sonoma Wealth Advisors. “Bond funds can provide balance and less volatility,” he says. Here are seven Fidelity bond funds to consider.

Fidelity Intermediate Treasury Bond Index Fund (ticker: FUAMX)

The Fidelity Intermediate Treasury Bond Index Fund tracks the Bloomberg Barclays 5-10 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index and has a strong performance track record with a low expense ratio of 0.03%. This index fund is actively managed by portfolio manager Brandon Bettencourt who began in 2014 and Jay Small, who was added in 2015. The five-year return is 2.74% while the 10-year return is 3.56%. “Treasury bond investments can offer low-risk and healthy investment returns, especially in volatile and unpredictable markets,” Blonski says. “Index mutual funds offer low expenses compared to their more active mutual fund counterparts.”

Fidelity U.S. Bond Index Fund (FXNAX)

The Fidelity U.S. Bond Index Fund is a passively managed index fund that follows the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, which includes a wide range of market-cap weighted assets, such as investment grade and government bonds. “If one is holding this bond fund in a taxable account, a regular brokerage account, I would highly recommend it,” says Derek Horstmeyer, an assistant finance professor at George Mason University. The fund has a low expense ratio of 0.025% and very low turnover, which means very low taxes are paid annually, he says. “Since we know low fee funds outperform over the long run, this is also a good option.” The five-year return is 3.03% while the 10-year return is 3.53%.

Fidelity Capital & Income Fund (FAGIX)

The Fidelity Capital & Income Fund is a good option for investors who want to allocate money into a tax sheltered account such as a 401(k) plan or an individual retirement account. The bonds in this fund are high-yield bonds that generate more risk because of the lower credit quality of the companies, Horstmeyer says. “Since this fund should be in a tax-sheltered retirement account, over the long run it should pay off and deliver higher returns,” he says. The expense ratio is higher at 0.69% since it is an actively managed fund. The five-year return is 5.83% while the 10-year return is 8.14%.

Fidelity Government Income Fund (FVIAX)

The FVIAX fund owns government bonds such as Treasury bonds and notes and mortgage securities from Ginnie Mae. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.45% because it is actively managed by portfolio managers Franco Castagliuolo and Steve Langan. The fund is “an attractive option for government exposure,” Sarah Bush, a Morningstar director, says in a research note. “The team takes a risk-conscious approach, avoiding significant interest-rate bets.” The five-year return is 2.25% while the 10-year return is 2.7%.

Fidelity Total Bond Fund (FIBFX)

The Fidelity Total Bond Fund includes government and corporate bonds and mortgage securities. The fund is managed by lead portfolio manager Ford O’Neil and allocates up to 20% in non-investment-grade bonds, including high-yield and emerging-markets debt, “when the team finds market valuations compelling,” Morningstar analyst Emory Zink says in a report. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.45%. The five-year return is 3.56% while the 10-year return is 4.46.

Fidelity Advisor High Income Fund (SPHIX)

The Fidelity Advisor High Income Fund focuses on corporate bonds and its top three holdings include Ally Financial (ALLY), Tenet Healthcare (THC) and Cheniere Energy (LNG). A new portfolio manager, Michael Weaver, took over the fund when the previous manager retired in 2018. The five-year return is 5.11% while the 10-year return is 7.05% with an expense ratio of 0.7%.

Fidelity Focused High Income Fund (FHIFX)

The Fidelity Focused High Income Fund focuses on corporate bonds and its top three holdings include Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT), Ziggo (ZIGGO) and NortonLifeLock (NLOK). Corporate bonds can increase the level of risk in a portfolio compared to safer government bonds such as Treasurys and municipal bonds. These bonds typically have a higher rate of default because a company’s profit margin could be hampered by declining sales, causing it to miss earnings for several quarters and incur large losses. The fund has been managed by Michael Weaver and Alexandre Karam since 2018. The five-year return is 5% while the 10-year return is 6.55%. The expense ratio is 0.79%.

