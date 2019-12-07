7 Myths About Fixed-Income Investing

Don’t let these misconceptions bias you against fixed-income investments. Fixed-income investing can get a bad rap, especially from younger investors…

Fixed-income investing can get a bad rap, especially from younger investors who view it as a retirement-only strategy. Why waste precious dough on something that won’t grow? But the belief that fixed income should be reserved for retirement investing is only one of the commonly perpetuated myths about fixed-income investing. Here are seven of the most common myths of fixed-income investing and why you might want to revamp your perception of this less glamorous investment.

Myth: I don’t need fixed income.

Over 40% of investors polled in a recent BNY Mellon Investment Management survey said they have no fixed-income exposure. This may hark back to a common misconception investors have about fixed income, namely that it has no place in their portfolio. But “fixed income can play an important role in an investor’s portfolio,” according to Liz Young, director of market strategy at BNY Mellon Investment Management. “Incorporating fixed income into a portfolio may benefit investors by smoothing overall portfolio volatility, potentially enhancing risk adjusted returns and may provide peace of mind for investors that they can stay invested during down market cycles.”

Myth: Fixed income is only intended for retirement planning.

Part of the belief that not everyone needs fixed income is due to the false branding of fixed income as a retirement planning tool only. “Fixed income is an important ingredient for a well-diversified portfolio regardless of an individual’s stage of life,” Young says, and it doesn’t need to be vehicles typically associated with retirement, such as investment grade corporate bonds or U.S. Treasurys. “Investors could consider investing in other fixed-income asset classes, such as high-yield bonds, emerging-market debt or bank loans which can potentially contribute to higher compounded returns during an investor’s accumulation years.” Just be aware that these fixed-income investments “involve increased credit and liquidity risk than higher rated bonds.”

Myth: Domestic bonds are best.

Investors are often inclined toward investments domiciled in their home country, known as home bias. This bias is even stronger for U.S. bond investors because of the U.S.’s dominance of the fixed-income space, says David Norris, head of U.S. credit and portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management. “U.S. corporate debt instruments totaled $9.3 trillion in January 2019, according to the S&P, with 72% of that rated investment grade.” The risk of home bias is it can “restrict opportunities to improve outcomes on correlation, volatility and diversification,” he says. Meanwhile, “having a global universe of bonds to choose from is likely to improve an investor’s chances of tracking down relative value and boosting risk-adjusted returns.”

Myth: Municipal bonds are only for the wealthy.

“The view that municipal bonds are only for the wealthy is perhaps a legacy of earlier times when tax-free bonds were heavily sold to wealthy individuals subject to exceptionally high marginal tax rates,” Young says. But the story is different today. Municipal bonds can offer a wealth of benefits (pun intended) to investors of all sizes and stripes. For instance, the demand-supply dynamics on munis may result in favorable tax-equivalent yields relative to other taxable fixed-income sectors, depending on market conditions and your combined tax rate, she says. Municipal bonds also often have lower default rates than other taxable fixed-income sectors. For example, Young points to the 10-year average cumulative default rate on all investment grade muni bonds of 0.10% compared to 2.28% for similarly rated corporate bonds, according to Moody’s.

Myth: Fixed income is always less liquid than equities.

Liquidity is defined as the ease with which an investment can be turned into cash. Stocks are generally considered highly liquid because they can be quickly sold on an exchange. A house, on the other hand, is illiquid because it takes time to find a buyer and go through the process of listing and selling. Many investors place fixed income on the illiquid side of the liquidity spectrum, but Young says this isn’t necessarily true. “Fixed-income securities occupy a wide stretch of the liquidity spectrum. For instance, some parts of the markets, like Treasurys or other sovereign bonds, are among the most liquid of all assets within capital markets,” she says. In the past 12 months, the Treasury market alone has seen daily trading volumes range from $500 billion to $1 trillion, according to Bloomberg, she says.

Myth: Bonds must be held to maturity.

Nearly half of the respondents in BNY’s survey said they thought bonds must be held to maturity but bonds can actually be bought and sold on the secondary market before they mature. That said, holding a bond to maturity has its benefits — namely the return of your principal, assuming the issuer doesn’t default. But therein lies the risk: If your issuer takes a turn for the worse, your principal repayment could be at risk. A lot can change in 10 or 20 years, which can easily be the length of a bond’s term, Young says.

Myth: The best way to access fixed income is through individual bonds.

The bond fund versus individual bond debate is a contentious one among fixed-income investors. And while there may be appropriate times for building a portfolio of individual bonds — such as if you have specific yield and return of capital objectives — there are also many reasons to use professionally managed pooled vehicles like bond mutual funds instead, Young says. For one, investing in individual bonds can be complicated. Plus, “individual investors do not typically have the purchasing power of a large institutional bond manager, which helps to obtain best pricing, nor the access to new issues that a professional money manager has,” she says.

