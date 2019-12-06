6 Top T. Rowe Price Funds for Retirement

In the mutual fund landscape, some names are more recognizable than others. T. Rowe Price funds are among the top…

“Like Vanguard and other fund companies, the funds are enormous, holding billions of dollars’ worth of stocks and bonds,” says Holmes Osborne, principal at Osborne Global Investors in Santa Monica, California.

T. Rowe Price shares similarities with Vanguard, Fidelity and other competitors that can make choosing funds challenging. For instance, many T. Rowe Price funds require a $2,500 minimum investment, which is comparable to minimums at competitor brokerages.

“All of these companies have been in existence for a long time, they’re all institutionalized, they all hire top-tier talent,” says Andy Panko, the owner and financial planner at Tenon Financial in Iselin, New Jersey. “That’s what makes investing so confusing for so many people. There are dozens of firms offering nearly identical products.”

Incorporating T. Rowe Price retirement funds into an individual retirement account or investment portfolio means taking a closer look at what makes the fund unique. Beyond that, investors should also consider how the fund’s value proposition aligns with their retirement and investment goals.

Some people are very comfortable taking a lot of financial risks and would be OK putting 100% of their money into stocks, Panko says. Others may have a more conservative bent. And investors should also consider how hands-on they want to be with selecting and managing investments for their retirement plan.

T. Rowe Price funds are designed to meet a variety of investor needs and risk-tolerance profiles. In constructing a portfolio for the long term, the following funds are the ones most highly recommended by the experts:

— T. Rowe Price Retirement 2030 Fund (ticker: TRRCX)

— T. Rowe Price Retirement 2040 Fund (TRRDX)

— T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund (PRWCX)

— T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund (TRBCX)

— T. Rowe Price Mid Cap Growth Fund (RPMGX)

— T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund (PRHSX)

T. Rowe Price Retirement 2030 Fund (TRRCX)

“For most people who are saving for retirement, the most effective way to invest is to use a target-date fund,” Panko says. These funds offer simplicity, since they automatically adjust their asset allocation over time, based on an investor’s desired retirement date.

The Retirement 2030 Fund has been one of T. Rowe Price’s best performers, offering an average annual total return of 9.1% since inception in September 2002. The fund’s composition includes more than 200 holdings and it received a five-star rating from Morningstar.

Panko says TRRCX could be a good choice for a 50-year-old who is 10 years out from retirement.

“Considering the relatively short time until retirement, that fund will be invested much more conservatively so as not to risk a substantial loss of money.”

T. Rowe Price Retirement 2040 Fund (TRRDX)

Investors who have a longer runway ahead before they retire may be well-served by TRRDX. In terms of performance, the T. Rowe Price Retirement 2040 Fund has one of the best track records of any T. Rowe Price mutual fund, averaging 9.3% annually since its inception in September 2002.

The only caveat is that there is a trade-off where cost is involved. TRRDX has an expense ratio of 0.7%, putting it in the middle pricing range for T. Rowe Funds.

While it’s not the highest-priced target date fund T. Rowe Price offers, it’s five times more expensive than Vanguard’s Target Retirement 2040 Fund ( VFORX). When you compare 10-year annualized returns, however, TRRDX performed slightly better than VFORX at 10.3% compared to 9.8%.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund (PRWCX)

The T. Rowe Capital Appreciation Fund’s name gives away its purpose — investing primarily in common stock for long-term capital appreciation.

“For small clients who desire diversification but have a limited amount of assets to invest, PRWCX represents a great option,” says Clifford Caplan, a certified financial planner at Neponset Valley Financial Partners in Canton, Massachusetts.

Caplan says the fund resembles the balanced funds of years past, with both stocks and bonds in the portfolio. Performance-wise, PRXCX hasn’t experienced a down year in a decade and boasts an 11.8% 10-year return. Caplan says that can be attributed to its tactical approach of investing in a variety of fixed income instruments such as convertible bonds. Cost-wise, PRWCX is a bit pricier, with a 0.71% expense ratio.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund (TRBCX)

Blue chips are synonymous with larger companies that have high value and a solid performance history. TRBCX could be a good retirement fund choice for investors who are focused on long-term growth first and income second, experts say.

“Blue Chip Growth is another fund I recommend as its name speaks for itself,” says Caplan. “It invests in large-cap growth stocks and generated a gain last year, despite a 6% to 7% decline in the Dow.”

By nature, growth stocks and growth mutual funds entail a higher degree of risk since they’re more susceptible to pricing declines in a market downturn. When the market is strong, on the other hand, they can deliver stellar returns to investors. TRBCX has a 10-year average annual return of 16%, with a 0.7% expense ratio. Amazon.com ( AMZN) represents the top holding, at 9% of fund assets, followed by Facebook ( FB) and Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT).

T. Rowe Price Mid Cap Growth Fund (RPMGX)

Mid-cap growth funds like RPMGX focus their strategy on investing in mid-cap companies with significant earnings potential. Caplan says many investors don’t include mid-cap funds in their portfolio because they often get lost in the shuffle between small and large cap but they can be a sweet spot for retirement investing.

The T. Rowe Price Mid Cap Growth Fund has done exceptionally well in 2019, with a year-to-date return of 25.7% as of Dec. 5. The 10-year return is an equally respectable 15.7%.

Approximately 90% of fund holdings are domestic stocks, with the highest sector concentrations on information technology, health care and industrials and business services. The fund’s expense ratio checks in at 0.7%.

T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund (PRHSX)

Health care stocks and health care mutual funds could be poised to enter a boom period as the U.S. population ages. Demand for new health care technology, products and services makes PRHSX a retirement fund to watch.

The current 10-year return for this fund is 19.3%, which is offset somewhat by its slightly higher expense ratio of 0.77%. PRHSX fund composition includes a mix of pharmaceutical companies, health care services companies, medical product and device manufacturers and biotechnology firms, such as Unitedhealth Group ( UNH) and Amgen ( AMGN).

That level of diversification allows investors to cover all the angles when leveraging health’s potential for long-term growth. PRHSX is also promising as a defensive move against economic slowdowns that reduce demand for discretionary stocks.

Pay Attention to Cost

While T. Rowe Price funds can be a good fit for a retirement-focused investment portfolio, 401(k) plan or IRA, mind the fees, Osborne says. Conduct an apples-to-apples comparison across T. Rowe Price funds and competitor funds to find the best combination of pricing and performance.

