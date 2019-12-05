5 of the Most Shorted Stocks in December

Investors have enjoyed some big stock market gains in 2019, but some traders have been making big bets those gains…

Investors have enjoyed some big stock market gains in 2019, but some traders have been making big bets those gains won’t last. Short selling can be an important indicator for investors looking to gain helpful insight into where a stock is headed next.

Short selling activity is one way to measure investor sentiment, according to S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky.

Sometimes, investors who believe a stock is overpriced in the market can attempt to profit on that idea by shorting a stock. Other times, short sellers are merely hedging against long stock positions in their portfolio.

“Seeing changes in short interest give an investor insight into what the market is thinking, and then the investor can act accordingly,” Dusaniwsky says.

Stocks with high short interest sometimes have businesses in secular decline. Other times, they are candidates for short squeezes, huge short-term spikes in share price driven by short seller buying.

S3 Partners compiled a list of the most shorted stocks of the past month. The list of the five most shorted stocks in December includes the maker of a popular fitness tracker and a mall retailer hoping for big holiday shopping season this year.

Here are five of the most shorted stocks in December:

— Fitbit (ticker: FIT)

— Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

— Fox Corp. (FOXA)

— Sirius XM (SIRI)

— Macy’s (M)

Fitbit (FIT)

Fitbit stock skyrocketed more than 85% in October on rumors that Google parent company Alphabet ( GOOG, GOOGL) was looking to buy the company. On Nov. 1, Alphabet announced a $2.1 billion buyout deal that valued Fitbit at a price of $7.35 per share. The price represented a significant premium to Fitbit’s market price, which had been as low as $2.81 back in August.

However, short sellers piled into Fitbit stock in November, seemingly betting that the buyout deal would run into regulatory problems. Google is already facing stiff antitrust scrutiny, and the Fitbit takeover would give the company access to troves of user health data.

Fitbit’s short interest rose from 25.3 million shares at the end of October to 59.2 million shares at the end of November. The company’s short interest is now valued at $408.5 million. Fitbit shares entered December trading at a 5.3% discount to the proposed buyout price, suggesting the market is pricing in a significant amount of deal skepticism.

Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires and manages health care real estate. The company changed its name from HPC after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat and raising its guidance on Oct. 30.

Healthpeak stock is up 24.8% year-to-date, but it struggled with execution in the longer term. The REIT pays a 4.2% dividend, but its stock price is down 15.6% overall in the past five years. Healthpeak cut its dividend by 35% when it spun off its poorly performing nursing home business three years ago, and hasn’t raised its dividend since.

Short sellers may be betting on more bumpy roads ahead for Healthpeak by adding 14.8 million shares to their positions in November, bringing total short interest to 38.7 million. Short sellers now have a collective $1.35 billion bet on more downside ahead for Healthpeak shares.

Fox Corp. (FOXA)

Fox is a completely different entity following a major buyout of most of the company’s assets by Walt Disney Co. ( DIS) earlier this year. The new Fox consists only of the Fox Broadcast Network, its 28 owned and operated TV stations and select cable network stations, such as Fox News and Fox Business.

Since the Disney deal was completed in March, Fox shares are down 5.8%, but short sellers seem to think the stock hasn’t yet found its bottom. Now that Disney raided many of Fox’s most valuable assets, the company is left to compete in a difficult TV environment at a much smaller scale.

The company’s remaining assets have considerable brand value and generate impressive free cash flow, but the traditional cable TV model is under considerable long-term pressure from over-the-top streaming services like the recently launched Disney Plus.

Short sellers added 13.7 million shares to their positions in November, bringing Fox’s total short interest to 330 million shares worth about $1.18 billion.

Sirius XM (SIRI)

Sirius XM shares had a strong second half of 2019, gaining 31.2% over the past six months. It’s a dangerous game betting against Warren Buffett, who owns nearly $1 billion worth of Sirius XM stock. However, short sellers seem to think SIRI stock has rallied too far too fast.

It’s been a big year for Sirius XM, which acquired Pandora in February for $3.5 billion. While bulls say Pandora gives Sirius XM much-needed exposure to the streaming music model, short sellers likely question the move to spend that kind of money on a company that has yet to demonstrate a path to profitability. Satellite radio seems to be losing market share to streaming services, but Pandora is also struggling to compete with larger streaming rivals Spotify ( SPOT) and Apple ( AAPL).

In November, short sellers added another 13 million shares to their positions, bringing Sirius XM’s total short interest up to 205.6 million shares worth $1.41 billion.

Macy’s (M)

Macy’s is a poster child of the traditional mall retailers that are seemingly fighting a losing battle against e-commerce competitors led by Amazon.com ( AMZN). Short sellers piled into Macy’s in November, betting that this year’s holiday shopping season would be another difficult one for Macy’s.

To make matters worse, Macy’s also reported an online data breach in late November that could expose the company to costly litigation and damage its brand.

Not surprisingly, initial Black Friday sales estimates suggest e-commerce sales were up 17% this year, while in-store retail sales were down more than 6%, according to Bank of America.

Short sellers added 11.8 million shares to their Macy’s positions in November, bringing total short interest up to 95.3 million. Macy’s is the most heavily shorted stock on this list relative to its float, or shares that trade freely on the market. Macy’s short percent of float is an extremely high 30.9%, meaning short sellers are using nearly a third of Macy’s free-trading shares to bet against the stock.

So far, Macy’s has been one of the most profitable plays of 2019 for retail short sellers. The stock is down 54.9% year-to-date.

