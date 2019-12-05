5 Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

With the start of a new year, it’s time to do some analysis of what worked in your portfolio last…

With the start of a new year, it’s time to do some analysis of what worked in your portfolio last year — and, perhaps equally importantly, where you can improve.

In a go-go year for stocks, it’s tempting to look at top performers as great examples of where to put your money.

But soaring stock prices are always easier to recognize in retrospect, and investors need to remember the importance of a balanced portfolio. That means a healthy dose of income-generating dividend stocks to act as a reliable source of returns if growth is harder to come by in 2020 — or worse, if the going gets rough for U.S. stocks and we see the market make a move downwards.

If you’re looking to income stocks in January, here are five ideas of what to add to your portfolio:

— KeyCorp (ticker: KEY)

— Southern Co. (SO)

— General Mills (GIS)

— Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO)

— AT&T (T)

KeyCorp (KEY)

Regional banks are generally a good bet right now, with a strong U.S. economy lifting both consumer and small business loans.

Unlike megabanks, stocks like KeyCorp are much more susceptible to these local lending trends and see a more direct benefit to their bottom line.

Furthermore, a recent proposed merger between SunTrust Banks ( STI) and BB&T Corp. ( BBT) hints that a favorable regulatory environment could give way to more M&A activity in 2020. That adds an extra layer of interest for leading regional banks like Key — on top of its strong performance and generous dividends, of course.

Current yield: 3.6%

Southern Co. (SO)

When it comes to rock-solid income plays, utility stocks have a lot of appeal. They are highly regulated and often regional monopolies, meaning little competition or risk of disruption.

And since electricity is just as much of a necessity as food and water to American consumers and businesses, you have baked-in demand that will persist regardless of the broader economic backdrop.

SO stock has been grinding higher steadily for the last year, outperforming the S&P thanks to well-run operations and unrivaled scale. With 9 million electric and gas utility customers and a market capitalization of $66 billion, Southern is one of the largest and most stable utilities on Wall Street. That makes it a great candidate if you’re looking for dividend stocks to buy in January.

Current yield: 3.9%

General Mills (GIS)

You are surely familiar with General Mills and its “Big G” brand of cereals that include Cheerios and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. But the portfolio of consumer products at this company is far deeper than just the breakfast aisle, spanning Yoplait yogurt, Pillsbury pastries, Annie’s organic foods and Progresso soups just to name a few other big brands.

Wide operations make GIS one of the most entrenched consumer brands on the planet, with a diversity of offerings that ensure steady returns — and steady revenue to fuel consistent dividends.

In April, General Mills just executed its 15th-straight annual dividend increase, and 2020 should feature even bigger paydays for shareholders as this trend continues.

Current yield: 3.7%

Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO)

You may not be eager to dive into a mining company for dividends. After all, these businesses can be cyclical based on both industrial demand as well as broader commodity pricing trends that drive their bottom line after ores are taken out of the ground.

But SCCO is not your typical miner, with a $33 billion operation that mainly encompasses copper but also includes gold, silver, zinc, lead and other metals. This adds up to a diversified mining operation that is smoother than some firms that rise and fall based on a single metal’s price.

Furthermore, copper is as close as you can get to an industrial necessity given its wide uses in electrical wires, plumbing, cookware and a host of other applications. That makes this pick a safer bet than other miners with reliable income potential.

Current yield: 3.8%

AT&T (T)

With 150 million U.S. wireless subscribers, telecom AT&T generates reliable income to fuel generous dividends.

But with the $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner content in 2018 on the heels of the $49 billion acquisition of satellite TV provider DirecTV in 2014, AT&T is far more than just wireless carrier.

On Dec. 13, AT&T announced its 36th straight year in which dividends have moved higher. That’s a tremendous track record that income investors should salivate over, particularly since the payday is already double that of the typical large-cap U.S. stock.

With stable operations and a bright future, this is a dividend stock worth a look in 2020.

Current yield: 5.3%

