3 Things to Know About PSAT Score Reports

The key facts about ACT and SAT score reports have been discussed at great length. What is perhaps more mysterious to test-takers, yet equally important, is how to interpret their PSAT score report.

The Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test, which is administered each year in October, is an unparalleled opportunity for students to both prepare for the “real” SAT and qualify for merit-based scholarships.

In order to make the most of your PSAT experience, know the following three things about PSAT score reports:

— When you can expect to receive your score report.

— How to utilize question-level feedback.

— How PSAT and SAT score reports differ.

When You Can Expect to Receive Your Score Report

Test-takers can expect to receive their scores approximately seven to eight weeks after sitting for the exam. The exact date on which scores become available varies slightly from state to state.

This academic year, students from certain southern states and various states in New England will receive their scores Dec. 9. Students living on the West Coast and in the Midwest, as well as those in Alaska and Hawaii, will get their scores Dec. 10. Students in the remaining states will receive their scores Dec. 11.

You can access your scores online if you have a College Board account. You also can visit the College Board‘s website to view a state-by-state breakdown of score release dates.

The exact dates on which students will receive their 2020 PSAT scores are not yet known, but they are also likely to fall in early- to mid-December.

How to Utilize Question-Level Feedback

Your PSAT score report contains your total score, section scores, percentiles and question-level feedback. Your percentiles help you gauge where you stand compared to all other students who took the test. Your total and section scores allow you to judge your general areas of weakness, as well as your proximity to your target scores.

Question-level feedback provides a more detailed glimpse into your performance. In this section of the score report, you can compare your answers to the correct ones and view the difficulty level of each question. Omitted questions and incorrect easy questions are also marked for reference.

If you find that you largely lost points on difficult questions, take a deep breath and congratulate yourself. By spending extra time practicing the hardest questions that are likely to be on the SAT, you could very well increase points on these question types, too.

There is more work to be done for students who lost points on easy questions, omitted a significant number of questions or ran out of time before finishing. These students should practice with high-frequency question types to boost their confidence level and start working alongside a timer to improve their time-management skills.

It also would be wise for these students to sharpen specific testing strategies, such as the process of elimination and passage scanning.

How PSAT and SAT Scores Differ

PSAT and SAT score reports are more similar than they are different. Both contain a student’s total score, section scores and percentiles.

The PSAT is essentially an abridged version of the SAT. For example, certain sections of the PSAT contain fewer questions than the same portions on the SAT, and the PSAT lacks the SAT’s optional essay section.

For these reasons, the PSAT is scored on a slightly smaller scale: from 320 to 1520 as opposed to a range of 400 to 1600 on the SAT. Despite this difference, your PSAT score is designed to be a reliable indicator of how you would perform on the true SAT.

The PSAT/NMSQT version of the PSAT is the one that determines which students may qualify for a National Merit Scholarship.

By knowing what to expect from your PSAT score report, you can better prepare for the SAT.

