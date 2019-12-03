3 Steps and a Little Uncommon Sense for Investors

Many people think successful investing takes a lot of knowledge and experience. The truth is, there’s something far more important:…

Many people think successful investing takes a lot of knowledge and experience. The truth is, there’s something far more important: a little “uncommon sense.”

If you’re someone who isn’t confident about your investing know-how, what you actually need to know sounds so simple that you may dismiss it.

The uncomplicated and uncommonly known truth is that there are just three “laws” that will increase your investment balance:

— Invest more money.

— Invest at a higher rate of return.

— Invest for a longer period of time.

That’s it. Only three. Let’s explore each one.

Invest More Money

This one is the most obvious and perhaps the most difficult. If you want to increase your investment account balance, you need to put more money in. You’ll probably have to stop spending money on some things to make those dollars available to invest. Reprioritizing is tough, but not impossible. Even a small increase in regular investments can make a big impact.

So, how can you make this tough step easier?

Invest money systematically. Establish regular, frequent deposits you don’t even have to think about. Have an amount withdrawn from your paycheck or bank account automatically every two weeks or every month, even as little as $25 per month. And yes, there are companies that will provide personal advice to someone investing these small amounts. But you may have to look for them.

Pro tip: Investing over the long-term at regular intervals is known as dollar-cost averaging. By investing systematically, you’re able to buy more when prices are low and less when prices are high. Over time, you’ll lower the cost of your investment and maximize your potential for investment gains.

Look for opportunities to invest larger amounts when you can. When you get a tax refund or bonus or (for younger investors) birthday and graduation gifts, don’t spend the money. Invest your windfall instead.

Invest at a Higher Rate of Return

One of the best kept secrets of investing is the “Rule of 72.” This rule of thumb means you can find out how long it will take your investment to double by dividing your rate of return into 72.

If you earn 2% on your savings account, it will take your $1,000 investment about 36 years to turn into $2,000. But with a 3% return, you’ll have about $2,000 in 24 years. With a 6% return, your $1,000 turns into $2,000 in 12 years.

Here’s how that makes a difference for an actual investor: If you’re about 30 years old today with roughly 36 years until retirement, at a 2% return your $1,000 will grow into $2,000. At 3%, that same money will double 1.5 times, to almost $3,000. At 6%, your $1,000 will double three times, growing to $2,000, then $4,000, then about $8,000.

That means you could start with the same amount of money and invest for the same amount of time, but by investing at a higher rate you’d end with four times as much money.

That’s an uncommon outcome that every investor should be able to reach.

How do you find investments with higher rates of return? Look for professionally managed investments like mutual funds and get personalized advice on which ones will best help you achieve your goals. And yes, you can still start with as little as $25 per month.

Pro tip: You’ve likely heard the saying “It’s not just what you earn, it’s what you keep that counts.” That’s true when you’re searching for higher investment returns and is especially important when you’re saving for retirement. For example, a Roth IRA allows you to invest after-tax dollars, reducing the tax impact on your investment growth and future withdrawals.

Invest for a Longer Period of Time

This one is easy to understand. But often you can’t “add time” to your goals. Retirement and college, for example, happen on a deadline that’s hard to move.

The solution: Start sooner so you can save longer. Getting your money working for you now allows you to maximize the impact of the first two laws.

Waiting has a huge cost because you’ll be missing those “doubling periods” from the Rule of 72. Your money will simply have less time to grow. So, get started!

You may think these three laws have been known for years by everyone, especially those blessed with smarts and a higher education. But that’s not true! Many Americans just don’t know what it takes to achieve financial security. Nearly half (47%) of middle-income Americans surveyed for the 2019 Primerica Financial Security Monitor want to know more about how to invest.

Our son is in his second year of medical school, and his class recently had a session on “financial principles.” When the speaker asked who knew about the Rule of 72, he was the only one in his entire class of future physicians who could raise his hand.

Almost no one has “uncommon sense,” so don’t be embarrassed if you didn’t know these three laws until now.

Now you know. Put the laws to work today. You’ll gain a greater sense of financial security and confidence.

