25 of the Decade’s Biggest Events on Wall Street

Investors have come a long way in the past decade. From Jan. 1, 2004, to Jan. 1, 2010, the S&P 500 generated an overall return of just 0.29%. From that point forward, the next decade of investing was defined by a booming U.S. economy, a bull market and few interruptions along the way. Through thick and thin, the stock market marched steadily higher to new all-time highs, and the S&P 500 is up 180% in the past 10 years. Here are 25 of the biggest developments that changed investing in the 2010s.

Flash crash of 2010

Unlike the market crash in 2007 and 2008, the flash crash of 2010 was over in a matter of minutes. On May 6, 2010, at about 2:32 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 998.5 points (about 9%) in roughly 36 minutes. The market quickly recovered most of its roughly $1 trillion in losses. Subsequent investigations found that illegal “spoof” trading was partially to blame for the crash. The crash prompted the creation of new market “circuit breakers” to temporarily halt trading in stocks that gain or lose 10% within five minutes.

Longest bull market in history

The defining story of the 2010s on Wall Street is the fact that the 2010s started and ended in one long bull market. The S&P 500 bottomed on March 9, 2009, and the bull market celebrated its 10-year anniversary in early 2019. The bull market finished the 2010s at 129 months in duration and counting, outlasting the bull market of the 1990s by 16 months. The current bull market is now the longest one in history, and the S&P 500 has gained 361% since it began. The S&P gained 417% during the 1990s bull market.

Debt ceiling crisis of 2011

Up to 2011, the U.S. government had always raised the debt ceiling in a bipartisan manner so the country could continue to meet its financial obligations without interruption. However, this time the Republican-controlled House of Representatives demanded spending concessions from President Barack Obama before they would agree to raise the debt ceiling. Negotiations came down to the wire before a last-minute deal was reached. The stock market experienced extreme selling pressure prior to the deal, and credit-rating agency Standard & Poor’s even downgraded its U.S. credit rating for the first time in history, dropping it from AAA to AA+.

The banking industry bounces back

Several U.S. banks were deemed “too big to fail” to justify taxpayer bailouts during the 2008 financial crisis. Yet despite a difficult environment of historically low interest rates and heightened regulations, the banking industry came roaring back. Over the past 10 years, the biggest U.S. banks got even bigger. Wells Fargo & Co. (ticker: WFC) grew its total assets 56% to more than $1.9 trillion. Citigroup (C), Bank of America Corp. (BAC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) each now have more than $2 trillion in total assets. The U.S. banking industry also reported a record $237 billion in 2018 profits.

Facebook’s IPO

There were plenty of high-profile initial public offerings in the 2010s, but no IPO captured the attention of Wall Street quite like Facebook (FB). On May 18, 2012, Facebook priced its IPO shares at $38, raising more than $16 billion is what was the largest tech IPO in history at the time. Facebook got off to a rocky start in the market, initially dropping as low as $17.55 before finding its stride later in the year. Despite a string of controversies for the company, FB stock is now up nearly 420% from its IPO price.

The rise of passive investing

Strong performance of major index funds coupled with underperformance of money managers triggered a major shift toward passive investing. This long-term trend reached a major milestone in August 2019 when total U.S. index fund assets topped active equity fund assets for the first time. U.S. index-tracking equity funds now have more than $4.72 trillion in assets compared to $4.26 trillion managed by active stock-pickers. Through the first eight months of 2019, investors pulled another $124.1 billion from active funds and added $88.9 billion to passive funds, according to Morningstar.

Falling fees

In 2010, Charles Schwab (SCHW) cut its trading commissions for online stock and ETF trades from $12.95 to $8.95. Brokers then commenced a decade-long pricing war that finally reached its pinnacle in 2019 when many brokers, including E-Trade (ETFC), TD Ameritrade, Schwab, Fidelity and others ultimately eliminated standard trading commissions completely. But while zero-dollar commissions may seem like good news for investors, some critics argue that brokers cutting fees and relying more heavily on payment for order flow is a net negative for traders when it comes to getting the best execution prices on trades.

Quantitative easing

Things got so bad during the 2008 financial crisis that the Federal Reserve was forced to take unprecedented monetary policy measures to stimulate the economy. In addition to cutting its benchmark interest rate to essentially zero, the Fed also began a program of quantitative easing. From late 2008 through 2015, the Fed purchased trillions of dollars of government bonds and mortgage-backed securities, expanding its balance sheet from $800 billion to $4.5 trillion. The combination of low interest rates and quantitative easing made it extremely cheap for U.S. companies to borrow money to invest in growth.

Social media

In 2010, social media market share leaders included Facebook (517 million users), YouTube (480 million users) and MySpace (68 million users). By 2018, Facebook’s user base had grown to 2.2 billion, YouTube’s had reached 1.9 million, and Instagram and WeChat had a billion users each, according to Statista. Social media IPOs like Facebook, Twitter (TWTR), Snap (SNAP) and LinkedIn were popular investments in the past decade. Unfortunately, the dialogue surrounding social media stocks at the close of the decade has shifted to controlling platform abuse, regulating content policies and protecting user privacy and data.

Big tech monopolies

The last time the U.S. Justice Department brought an antitrust lawsuit against a tech company was in 1999 when it sued Microsoft Corp. (MSFT). However, 20 years later, several of the largest U.S. tech companies are facing increasingly intense scrutiny due to their dominance in their respective industries. In July 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported U.S. Attorney General William Barr is spearheading a broad antitrust review of tech stocks, including Facebook, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL). The four tech stocks have a combined market capitalization of more than $3.5 trillion.

Oil prices collapse

West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices traded between $75 per barrel and $115 per barrel for most of the first half of the 2010s. The prolonged period of high prices triggered a boom in U.S. fracking technology and shale oil production. By 2014, the U.S. was producing nearly twice as much oil as it was in 2008, leading to a severe supply glut. WTI prices subsequently plummeted as low as $26.05 per barrel in 2016. Many oil stocks struggled in the second half of the decade, and WTI prices have yet to make it back to $80.

ESG investing

ESG is an acronym that stands for environmental, social and governance and represents a style of socially responsible investing that is as much about sustainability as it is about market returns. ESG investing has been around for decades, but inflows into ESG funds exploded in the 2010s. There are now more than 350 different U.S. ESG funds, according to Vanguard. From 2009 to 2019, total assets in those ESG funds more than doubled from under $40 billion to nearly $90 billion. The rise of ESG investing has begun forcing companies to focus on sustainability in addition to profits.

Major legislative changes

Washington played a prominent role on Wall Street in the past decade. In 2010, the Dodd-Frank Act placed strict rules on banks and other financial institutions in an attempt to better protect consumers in the wake of the financial crisis. The Obama administration’s proposed fiduciary rule compelling retirement-focused financial advisors to act in their clients’ best interests was struck down by courts in 2018. But perhaps the biggest piece of legislation impacting investors was the Trump administration’s $1.5 trillion tax cuts of 2017. The cuts helped boost U.S. corporate profits by 16.2% in 2018.

Global interest rate pressures

In addition to quantitative easing in the U.S., central banks around the world ventured into uncharted territory in the past decade by cutting interest rates to all-time lows. In fact, the European Central Bank and central banks of Japan, Sweden, Denmark and Switzerland cut their interest rates into negative territory, while Germany issued 30-year bonds with a zero yield for the first time. Extremely low global interest rates led to tensions between President Donald Trump and the Fed, with Trump repeatedly criticizing the Fed and calling for interest rates of “zero or less.”

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin was created in 2008. But most American investors became aware of cryptocurrencies sometime in 2017 when bitcoin and hundreds of other digital currency prices soared. Investors praised the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies and the security of its underlying blockchain technology. Despite harsh criticism from regulators and prominent investors like Warren Buffett, the price of bitcoin skyrocketed from under $800 in late 2016 to an all-time high of $19,783 in December 2017. The crypto bubble burst in early 2018, but bitcoin still finished the decade with a global market capitalization of more than $140 billion.

Fintech

Cryptocurrencies are just one example of financial technology that has emerged in the past decade to completely change the way Americans bank, invest and manage their finances. The emergence of trading apps like Robinhood, mobile payment apps like Venmo and money management apps like You Need A Budget now provide unprecedented banking services from the convenience of a smartphone. On Wall Street, artificial intelligence and advanced high-frequency trading algorithms have become a central part of investment banking. Crowdfunding and peer-to-peer lending apps like Kickstarter and LendingClub (LC) also became popular alternatives to traditional bank loans.

Robo advisors

One of the most successful fintech innovations of the past decade has been robo advisors. Robo advisors and hybrid robo advisors are fully or partially automated financial advisors that utilize software to manage investments via algorithms and mathematics. Leading robo advisors Wealthfront and Betterment were both founded in 2008 and finished the 2010s with roughly $20 billion and $18 billion in assets under management, respectively. Robo advisors currently have more than $350 billion in AUM globally, according to Aite Group. The firm estimates the number of Americans using robo advising services will grow from 2 million in 2018 to 17 million by 2025.

Dual-class shares

One potentially troubling trend of the past decade on Wall Street has been a shift in voting power away from retail investors and toward company founders and insiders. An increasing number of newly-public companies are establishing dual-class stock structures with uneven distribution of voting rights. For example, Facebook’s public Class A shares come with one vote per share, whereas its Class B shares owned by CEO Mark Zuckerberg come with 10 votes each. The percentage of newly-listed public companies with dual-class shares climbed from just 4% in 2009 to 17% by 2017, according to ISS Analytics.

Venture capital funding

Venture capital investing involves private investors financing early-stage, potentially high-growth companies by taking equity stakes in them well prior to their IPOs. Due to the high failure rate of early-stage companies, venture capital investment is typically considered to be high risk. The combination of low interest rates and a stock market trading at all-time highs has led to a surge in venture capital funding in recent years. Venture capital fundraising grew from $17.9 billion in 2010 to $56.1 billion in 2018, its highest level since the dot-com bubble in 2000, according to Dow Jones VentureSource.

Bond market rally

The Fed funds interest rate was as high as 5.3% as recently as 2007, but rates never even touched 2.5% in the 2010s. Demand for low-risk debt is so high that investors are now buying bonds with sub-zero interest rates in hopes the bond rally continues. Yields on 30-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit their lowest levels ever in 2019. From 1926 to 1980, long-term government bonds generated an average annual return of 3%, according to DFA. Since 1981, those bonds have generated a 9.6% annual return with no signs of slowing down.

Yield curve inversion

In mid-2019, investors got a warning sign that the beginning of the 2020s may look a lot different for investors than the 2010s. In August, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes dropped below the yield on two-year Treasury notes for the first time since 2007. This specific yield curve inversion occurred prior to each of the past nine U.S. recessions, according to the San Francisco Fed. The historically bearish indicator initially rattled markets, but the good news is that the yield curve reverted back to normal in early October and has remained so ever since.

Trade war

Since mid-2018, a trade war between the U.S. and China has resulted in billions of dollars in mutual tariffs, countless Twitter threats and a global environment of economic uncertainty. Trump has repeatedly accused China of unfair trade practices and theft of intellectual property. In the past two years, the U.S. has imposed tariffs on $550 billion in Chinese products, while China has imposed retaliatory tariffs on $185 billion in U.S. goods. The trade war is projected to cost the average American household between $500 and $1,700 in 2020, according to PBS.

China’s devalued currency

In August 2019, China allowed the value of the yuan to drop below 7 per U.S. dollar, its lowest level since 2008. China’s decision to devalue its currency came in response to a new 10% U.S. trade war tariff imposed on $300 billion in Chinese goods. American companies typically buy Chinese goods in U.S. dollars, so devaluing the yuan relative to the dollar lowers the costs of importing Chinese goods to the U.S. and offsets the impact of tariffs by giving Chinese companies a pricing advantage. In response, Trump designated China a currency manipulator.

Brexit

In addition to the trade war, the other major source of economic geopolitical uncertainty in the 2010s has been Brexit. In June 2016, the U.K. shocked the world by voting to exit the European Union. Brexit created an extreme amount of economic uncertainty given all the potential customs changes, tariff adjustments, complicated trade deals and travel restrictions that could be involved in the transition. To make matters worse, the uncertainty has been compounded by Britain’s inability to agree on a specific Brexit plan. The U.K. recently extended its Brexit deadline by three months to Jan. 31, 2020.

Cannabis legalization

One of the hottest investing trends on Wall Street in the closing years of the 2010s has been cannabis. U.S. investors got their first taste of cannabis in February 2018 when Cronos Group (CRON) became the first Canadian marijuana producer to list on a major U.S. exchange. Cronos was followed by a wave of other U.S. cannabis listings, including Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC), Tilray (TLRY) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB). Recreational cannabis was officially legalized in Canada in October 2018. Though it is still banned federally, 23 different U.S. states legalized recreational and/or medicinal marijuana in the 2010s.

